Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
34.02
38.8
38.52
111.81
Depreciation
-5
-4.55
-0.75
-0.14
Tax paid
-5.6
-4.4
-7.61
-23.85
Working capital
254.5
0.71
-88.35
84.75
Other operating items
Operating
277.91
30.56
-58.19
172.55
Capital expenditure
-4.96
57.63
105.56
0.03
Free cash flow
272.95
88.19
47.36
172.58
Equity raised
1,216.66
1,127.48
1,204.69
1,195.58
Investing
-1.38
219.61
2.85
-0.06
Financing
84.43
123.25
196.5
11.31
Dividends paid
0
0
4.6
2.84
Net in cash
1,572.66
1,558.54
1,456
1,382.27
No Record Found
