Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

606
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Marathon Nextgen FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.02

38.8

38.52

111.81

Depreciation

-5

-4.55

-0.75

-0.14

Tax paid

-5.6

-4.4

-7.61

-23.85

Working capital

254.5

0.71

-88.35

84.75

Other operating items

Operating

277.91

30.56

-58.19

172.55

Capital expenditure

-4.96

57.63

105.56

0.03

Free cash flow

272.95

88.19

47.36

172.58

Equity raised

1,216.66

1,127.48

1,204.69

1,195.58

Investing

-1.38

219.61

2.85

-0.06

Financing

84.43

123.25

196.5

11.31

Dividends paid

0

0

4.6

2.84

Net in cash

1,572.66

1,558.54

1,456

1,382.27

