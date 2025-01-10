Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.59
39.36
23
23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
957.48
764.13
660.5
636.98
Net Worth
983.07
803.49
683.5
659.98
Minority Interest
Debt
363.21
552.42
716.42
410.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.4
3.53
3.48
1.08
Total Liabilities
1,347.68
1,359.44
1,403.4
1,071.39
Fixed Assets
148.77
150.44
152.88
155.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
309.19
233.82
452.49
221.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.6
3.45
7.52
6.62
Networking Capital
857.83
952.53
779.9
687.2
Inventories
211.64
189.97
255.71
280.79
Inventory Days
1,884.24
Sundry Debtors
19.48
23.41
9.2
7.59
Debtor Days
50.93
Other Current Assets
727.76
812.12
592.29
449.53
Sundry Creditors
-8.57
-9.98
-15.21
-20.13
Creditor Days
135.08
Other Current Liabilities
-92.48
-62.99
-62.09
-30.58
Cash
28.29
19.2
10.6
0.71
Total Assets
1,347.68
1,359.44
1,403.39
1,071.38
