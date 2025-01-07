Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.39
81.27
13.15
193.13
yoy growth (%)
-33.07
517.92
-93.19
-2.09
Raw materials
33.15
9.99
262.16
-112.05
As % of sales
60.94
12.29
1,993.3
58.01
Employee costs
-3
-6.27
-5.11
-3.63
As % of sales
5.52
7.72
38.91
1.88
Other costs
-38.03
-31.71
-283.12
-20.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.93
39.02
2,152.73
10.67
Operating profit
46.49
53.26
-12.93
56.83
OPM
85.48
65.54
-98.34
29.42
Depreciation
-5
-4.55
-0.75
-0.14
Interest expense
-30.54
-28.66
-4.55
-0.29
Other income
23.06
18.76
56.77
55.42
Profit before tax
34.02
38.8
38.52
111.81
Taxes
-5.6
-4.4
-7.61
-23.85
Tax rate
-16.47
-11.34
-19.77
-21.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.41
34.4
30.9
87.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
28.41
34.4
30.9
87.95
yoy growth (%)
-17.39
11.3
-64.85
1.12
NPM
52.24
42.33
235.01
45.53
