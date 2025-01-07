iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

652.3
(7.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:34:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.39

81.27

13.15

193.13

yoy growth (%)

-33.07

517.92

-93.19

-2.09

Raw materials

33.15

9.99

262.16

-112.05

As % of sales

60.94

12.29

1,993.3

58.01

Employee costs

-3

-6.27

-5.11

-3.63

As % of sales

5.52

7.72

38.91

1.88

Other costs

-38.03

-31.71

-283.12

-20.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.93

39.02

2,152.73

10.67

Operating profit

46.49

53.26

-12.93

56.83

OPM

85.48

65.54

-98.34

29.42

Depreciation

-5

-4.55

-0.75

-0.14

Interest expense

-30.54

-28.66

-4.55

-0.29

Other income

23.06

18.76

56.77

55.42

Profit before tax

34.02

38.8

38.52

111.81

Taxes

-5.6

-4.4

-7.61

-23.85

Tax rate

-16.47

-11.34

-19.77

-21.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.41

34.4

30.9

87.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

28.41

34.4

30.9

87.95

yoy growth (%)

-17.39

11.3

-64.85

1.12

NPM

52.24

42.33

235.01

45.53

Marathon Nextgen : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.