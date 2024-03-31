To

The Members of

Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of profit and loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of Material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor?s responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

1. Investment in subsidiaries and joint ventures and loans/financial instruments to group entities

(Refer note no 5A, 5B, 6 and 16 of standalone financial statements)

Recoverability of investment in subsidiaries and joint ventures: The Company?s investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures are carried at cost less any diminution in value, if any. The investments are assessed for impairment at each reporting date. The impairment assessment involves the use of estimates and judgements. The identification of impairment event and the determination of an impairment charge also require the application of significant judgement by the Company. The judgement, in particular, is with respect to the timing, quantity and estimation of projected cash flows of the real estate projects in these underlying entities. In view of the significance and quantum of these investments aggregating to Rs 18,255.43/- lakhs representing 12.61% of Total assets, we consider valuation/ impairment of investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures to be a key audit matter.

How the matter was addressed in our audit

Our audit procedures included:

• Evaluating design and implementation and testing operating effectiveness of controls over the Company?s process of impairment assessment and approval of forecasts.

• Assessing the financial position of the subsidiaries and joint ventures, assessing profit history and project details of those subsidiaries and joint ventures.

• Verifying the inputs used in the projected profitability.

• Testing the assumptions and understanding the forecasted cash flows of subsidiaries and joint ventures based on our knowledge of the Company and the markets in which they operate.

• Assessing the comparability of the forecasts with historical information.

• Analysing the possible indications of impairment and understanding Company?s assessment of those indications.

• Considering the adequacy of disclosures in respect of the investment in subsidiaries and joint ventures.

Recoverability of loans in the nature of project advances to and investment in financial instruments of group entities:

The Company has extended loans to and invested in financial instruments of group entities aggregating to Rs 80,549.22/- Lakhs representing 55.65% of total Assets. These are assessed for recoverability at each period end. Due to the nature of the business in the real estate industry, the Company is exposed to heightened risk in respect of the recoverability of the loans/ financial instruments granted to the group entities. In addition to nature of business, there is also significant judgment involved as to the recoverability of the project specific loans/financial instruments. This depends on property developments projects being completed over the time period specified in agreements. We have identified measurement of loans/financial instruments to group entities as key audit matter because recoverability assessment involves Company?s significant judgement and estimate.

How the matter was addressed in our audit

Our procedures included:

• Evaluating the design and implementation and testing operating effectiveness of key internal controls placed around the impairment assessment process of the recoverability of the loans/financial instruments.

• Assessing the net worth of subsidiaries and joint ventures on the basis of latest available financial statements.

• Assessing the controls for grant of new loans/financial instruments and sighting the approvals obtained.

• Tracing loans/financial instruments advanced/repaid during the year to bank statement.

• Obtaining confirmations to assess completeness and existence of loans/financial instruments and advances given to subsidiaries and joint ventures as on March 31, 2024.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditor?s report thereon. The aforesaid other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above mentioned reports, if we conclude that other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 "The Auditor?s responsibilities relating to Other Information".

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company?s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

AUDITOR?S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in:

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of the limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note no 40 to the Standalone Financial Statements ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. Unpaid dividend to the extent of Rs 8.62 lakhs as at March 31, 2024 is yet to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that cause us to believe that the representation given by the Management under paragraph (3) (g) (iv) (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposedfinaldividendfortheyearwhichissubject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of Dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks carried out on software?s application level and review of information and explanations given to us, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at application level and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

"Annexure A"

To the Independent Auditors? Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification and appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed as Property Plant & Equipment in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for details given below:

Land/ Building Total number of cases Leasehold/ Freehold Gross block as on March 31, 2024 Net Block as on March 31, 2024 Remarks (Rs In lakhs) (Rs In Lakhs) Land 1 Freehold 1.49 1.49 Unused FSI of self-developed project

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) Inventories comprises of car parking units, unsold inventory, expenditure incurred on acquisition of land, development rights, and other expenditure on construction and development of the project of the Company. In our opinion, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and as explained to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification by the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has obtained working capital limits in excess of rupees five crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions ("lenders") on the basis of security of current assets, but as represented to us that no returns or stock statements are required to be filed by the Company with the lenders and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has granted loans, given security and guarantee?s as follows:

Particulars Security Guarantee Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Holding Company - 3,931.04 21,151.00 - Subsidiary Companies 6,683.00 10,390.73 - Joint ventures - - 164.91 - Others (related party) - - 1,122.45 Total - 10,614.04 32,829.09 Balance outstanding as at 31.03.24 in respect of above cases - Holding Company 12,431.04 51,215.07 - Subsidiary Companies 17,309.20 16,296.00 15,817.79 - Joint ventures 30,177.72 719.24 - Others (related party) 134.28 Total 17,309.20 58,904.76 73,643.39

*Including shares held by Wholly owned subsidiary.

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantee provided, security given and terms and conditions of grant of all loans and guarantee?s provided are prima facie not prejudicial to the Company?s interest.

(c), (d) & (e) The unsecured loans granted to Companies and limited liability partnership and interest thereon are repayable on demand and schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loans has not been stipulated and hence, we are unable to comment whether the repayments or receipts are regular, report on amounts overdue for more than ninety days, if any and whether any loan which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues as required under clause (iii) (c) (d) and (e) of Paragraph 3 of the Order.

(f) The Company has granted loans to promoter Company, related parties as defined in clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 without specifying terms or period of repayment.

Particulars All Parties Promoters (out of all parties reported in column 1) Related Parties (out of all parties reported in column 2) Aggregate amount of loans as at March 31, 2024 - Repayable on demand (A) 67,886.38 51,215.07 16,671.31 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Nil Nil Nil Total (A+B) 67,886.38 51,215.07 16,671.31 Percentage of loans to the total loans 100% 75.44% 24.56%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans granted, investments made, guarantees provided and securities provided, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 of the Act, as applicable. Further, the provisions of Section 186 of the Act except sub-section 1 is not applicable to the Company as it is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of Companies Act 2013, related to construction activity, and are of opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) In respect of Statutory dues:

(a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Income Tax payable for FY 2020-21 of Rs 418.36 Lakhs and ESIC dues payable Rs 11.05 Lakhs

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the disputed dues on account of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess that have not been deposited before appropriate authorities are as under:

Name of The Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates (F.Y.) Amount (Rs in lakhs)# Forum Where Dispute is pending Central excise Act, 1944 Excise duty incl. Penalty 1994-95, 24.58 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate tribunal (CENSTAT) 1995-96 Central excise Act, 1944 Penalty 1998-99 0.15 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeal) Central excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 1977-78, 14.63 Deputy Commissioner of central excise (Appeal) 1983-84 Employee?s Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 2007-08 38.83 Provident Fund Appellate Tribunal The Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2002 Value added tax (VAT) 2010-11, 139.62 Deputy Commissioner sales tax (Appeal) 2011-12, 2012-13

*Excluding applicable interest and penalties

#Net of Amount paid under protest.

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transaction relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and other borrowings and interest due thereon.

(b) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is a not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilised term loans taken during the year for purpose for which loans were applied.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year and hence clause (ix)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence clause (ix) (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has utilised funds raised by way of preferential allotment of equity shares on exercise of the option of conversion of the equity share warrants during the year under review for the purpose for which they were raised.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report has been filed under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

(c) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

(xii) In our opinion the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under, the provisions of clause (xii) (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(xiii) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has notenteredintoanynon-cashtransactionwiththedirectorsor persons connected with him and covered under Section 192 of the Act and hence reporting under clause (xv) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (xvi) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting requirements under clause (xvi)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented by the management, the Group has no Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not incurred cash losses in financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) The statutory auditors of the Company have not resigned during the year and hence, reporting requirements under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than on-going projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of Section 135 of the Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of on-going projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act.

(xxi) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies Audit Report Order 2020 (CARO) in respect of the companies which are included in the consolidated financial statements.

Annexure "B"

To the Independent Auditor?s Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Control with reference to standalone financial statements of MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls With reference to standalone financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls With reference to standalone financial statements (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITOR?S RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.