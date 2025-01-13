Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 13,2025 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The proposal for enhancing the limit of raising funds beyond Rs.500 Crores (earlier approved by the Shareholders through Postal Ballot dated July 28 2024) 2.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matter as the Board may deem fit. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for enabling raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares eligible securities or any other securities through inter alia one or more Qualified Institutions Placements or further public issue of equity debt securities preferential issue or a private placement or a rights issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof subject to approval of the Shareholders and such other statutory /regulatory approvals if applicable. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, June 21, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024