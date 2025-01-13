iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Board Meeting

605.55
(-1.06%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Marathon Nextgen CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 13,2025 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The proposal for enhancing the limit of raising funds beyond Rs.500 Crores (earlier approved by the Shareholders through Postal Ballot dated July 28 2024) 2.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matter as the Board may deem fit. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for enabling raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares eligible securities or any other securities through inter alia one or more Qualified Institutions Placements or further public issue of equity debt securities preferential issue or a private placement or a rights issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof subject to approval of the Shareholders and such other statutory /regulatory approvals if applicable. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, June 21, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024.
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
MARATHON NEXTGEN REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Marathon Nextgen: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.