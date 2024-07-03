SectorRealty
Open₹107.15
Prev. Close₹106.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹145.05
Day's High₹108.69
Day's Low₹101.31
52 Week's High₹162.45
52 Week's Low₹76.7
Book Value₹26.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,865.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
408.12
408.12
408.12
408.12
Preference Capital
116.48
99.75
85.27
72.89
Reserves
465.33
606.28
799.82
873.69
Net Worth
989.93
1,114.15
1,293.21
1,354.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
252.39
779.59
1,267.93
1,036.6
yoy growth (%)
-67.62
-38.51
22.31
7.87
Raw materials
-42.23
-252.75
-928.54
-700.52
As % of sales
16.73
32.42
73.23
67.57
Employee costs
-33.74
-51.15
-51.47
-49.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-280.1
29.27
96.5
128.98
Depreciation
-57.28
-66.69
-5.98
-6.48
Tax paid
69.89
-123.62
-32.99
-61.15
Working capital
-390.44
-757.22
-120.55
-131.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.62
-38.51
22.31
7.87
Op profit growth
-168.51
-26.81
-1.85
12.96
EBIT growth
-156.81
-8
0.22
5.8
Net profit growth
122.79
-248.57
-6.38
28.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,614.32
773.33
617.8
475.7
1,121.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,614.32
773.33
617.8
475.7
1,121.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.79
24.68
20.18
38.89
34.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rohtas Goel
Independent Director
Shridhar Rao
Independent Director
Nishal Jain
Managing Director
Mohit Goel
Whole-time Director
VINIT GOYAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikas Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Omaxe Ltd
Summary
Omaxe Limited was formerly incorporated as Omaxe Construction Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company on 8th March 1989. The Company was promoted by Rohtas Goel, the founder, to undertake construction & contracting business. The name of the Company then was changed to Omaxe Construction Limited and it became a Public Limited Company in 1999. Subsequently, the Company changed its name from Omaxe Construction Limited to Omaxe Limited on June 6, 2006. Omaxe is mainly into the business of developing real estate properties for residential, commercial and retail purposes. Omaxe has diversified its presence across 8 states and 27 cities including Delhi NCR, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, among others. The company caters to the needs of a large section of homebuyers including High Networth Individuals (HNIs), middle-income group, lower income group and NRIs. This has enabled Omaxe to understand the market dynamics much better and remain competitive, thus maintaining a healthy topline and bottom line.The Company became the first construction company of northern India to receive an ISO 9001:2000 certification. The Company entered the Real Estate Development business in 2001 and in now amongst the large Real Estate Development companies in India. Omaxe was coveted by the way of launch of first integrated township NRI City in Greater Noida in the year 2003. After a year, in 2004, the company had first theme mall in India and the forest luxury apartmen
Read More
The Omaxe Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omaxe Ltd is ₹1865.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Omaxe Ltd is 0 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omaxe Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omaxe Ltd is ₹76.7 and ₹162.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Omaxe Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.24%, 3 Years at 12.16%, 1 Year at 38.89%, 6 Month at -15.22%, 3 Month at -1.96% and 1 Month at -0.13%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.