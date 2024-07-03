iifl-logo-icon 1
Omaxe Ltd Share Price

101.99
(-4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open107.15
  • Day's High108.69
  • 52 Wk High162.45
  • Prev. Close106.81
  • Day's Low101.31
  • 52 Wk Low 76.7
  • Turnover (lac)145.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,865.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Omaxe Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

107.15

Prev. Close

106.81

Turnover(Lac.)

145.05

Day's High

108.69

Day's Low

101.31

52 Week's High

162.45

52 Week's Low

76.7

Book Value

26.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,865.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Omaxe Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Omaxe Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Omaxe Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.14%

Non-Promoter- 9.47%

Institutions: 9.47%

Non-Institutions: 16.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Omaxe Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

408.12

408.12

408.12

408.12

Preference Capital

116.48

99.75

85.27

72.89

Reserves

465.33

606.28

799.82

873.69

Net Worth

989.93

1,114.15

1,293.21

1,354.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

252.39

779.59

1,267.93

1,036.6

yoy growth (%)

-67.62

-38.51

22.31

7.87

Raw materials

-42.23

-252.75

-928.54

-700.52

As % of sales

16.73

32.42

73.23

67.57

Employee costs

-33.74

-51.15

-51.47

-49.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-280.1

29.27

96.5

128.98

Depreciation

-57.28

-66.69

-5.98

-6.48

Tax paid

69.89

-123.62

-32.99

-61.15

Working capital

-390.44

-757.22

-120.55

-131.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.62

-38.51

22.31

7.87

Op profit growth

-168.51

-26.81

-1.85

12.96

EBIT growth

-156.81

-8

0.22

5.8

Net profit growth

122.79

-248.57

-6.38

28.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,614.32

773.33

617.8

475.7

1,121.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,614.32

773.33

617.8

475.7

1,121.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.79

24.68

20.18

38.89

34.2

View Annually Results

Omaxe Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Omaxe Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rohtas Goel

Independent Director

Shridhar Rao

Independent Director

Nishal Jain

Managing Director

Mohit Goel

Whole-time Director

VINIT GOYAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikas Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omaxe Ltd

Summary

Omaxe Limited was formerly incorporated as Omaxe Construction Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company on 8th March 1989. The Company was promoted by Rohtas Goel, the founder, to undertake construction & contracting business. The name of the Company then was changed to Omaxe Construction Limited and it became a Public Limited Company in 1999. Subsequently, the Company changed its name from Omaxe Construction Limited to Omaxe Limited on June 6, 2006. Omaxe is mainly into the business of developing real estate properties for residential, commercial and retail purposes. Omaxe has diversified its presence across 8 states and 27 cities including Delhi NCR, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, among others. The company caters to the needs of a large section of homebuyers including High Networth Individuals (HNIs), middle-income group, lower income group and NRIs. This has enabled Omaxe to understand the market dynamics much better and remain competitive, thus maintaining a healthy topline and bottom line.The Company became the first construction company of northern India to receive an ISO 9001:2000 certification. The Company entered the Real Estate Development business in 2001 and in now amongst the large Real Estate Development companies in India. Omaxe was coveted by the way of launch of first integrated township NRI City in Greater Noida in the year 2003. After a year, in 2004, the company had first theme mall in India and the forest luxury apartmen
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Omaxe Ltd share price today?

The Omaxe Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omaxe Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omaxe Ltd is ₹1865.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omaxe Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omaxe Ltd is 0 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omaxe Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omaxe Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omaxe Ltd is ₹76.7 and ₹162.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Omaxe Ltd?

Omaxe Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.24%, 3 Years at 12.16%, 1 Year at 38.89%, 6 Month at -15.22%, 3 Month at -1.96% and 1 Month at -0.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omaxe Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omaxe Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.14 %
Institutions - 9.48 %
Public - 16.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Omaxe Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

