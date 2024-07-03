Summary

Omaxe Limited was formerly incorporated as Omaxe Construction Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company on 8th March 1989. The Company was promoted by Rohtas Goel, the founder, to undertake construction & contracting business. The name of the Company then was changed to Omaxe Construction Limited and it became a Public Limited Company in 1999. Subsequently, the Company changed its name from Omaxe Construction Limited to Omaxe Limited on June 6, 2006. Omaxe is mainly into the business of developing real estate properties for residential, commercial and retail purposes. Omaxe has diversified its presence across 8 states and 27 cities including Delhi NCR, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, among others. The company caters to the needs of a large section of homebuyers including High Networth Individuals (HNIs), middle-income group, lower income group and NRIs. This has enabled Omaxe to understand the market dynamics much better and remain competitive, thus maintaining a healthy topline and bottom line.The Company became the first construction company of northern India to receive an ISO 9001:2000 certification. The Company entered the Real Estate Development business in 2001 and in now amongst the large Real Estate Development companies in India. Omaxe was coveted by the way of launch of first integrated township NRI City in Greater Noida in the year 2003. After a year, in 2004, the company had first theme mall in India and the forest luxury apartmen

