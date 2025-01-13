Omaxe Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
408.12
408.12
408.12
408.12
Preference Capital
116.48
99.75
85.27
72.89
Reserves
465.33
606.28
799.82
873.69
Net Worth
989.93
1,114.15
1,293.21
1,354.7
Minority Interest
Debt
153.84
295.77
520.63
737.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
89.55
91.53
Total Liabilities
1,143.77
1,409.92
1,903.39
2,183.95
Fixed Assets
493.2
508.5
545.01
590.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
383.62
336.36
295.07
294.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
312.83
269.72
301.3
292.09
Networking Capital
-290.53
97.47
550.12
814.49
Inventories
2,181.44
2,315.58
2,305.33
2,316.22
Inventory Days
3,349.65
Sundry Debtors
239.87
250.6
246.38
245.29
Debtor Days
354.73
Other Current Assets
2,037.82
1,930.64
2,033
2,123.56
Sundry Creditors
-419.94
-448.35
-393.85
-414.07
Creditor Days
598.81
Other Current Liabilities
-4,329.72
-3,950.99
-3,640.74
-3,456.51
Cash
244.65
197.86
211.89
192.58
Total Assets
1,143.77
1,409.92
1,903.39
2,183.95
