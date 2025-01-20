Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.58
-39.02
13.05
17.39
Op profit growth
-162.13
-26.54
-8.31
17.17
EBIT growth
-193.87
-50.78
-7.09
16.73
Net profit growth
141.9
-215.74
-17.72
33.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-24.95
17.03
14.13
17.43
EBIT margin
-30.1
13.6
16.85
20.51
Net profit margin
-49.43
-8.66
4.56
6.27
RoCE
-4.43
4.05
7.89
9.26
RoNW
-3.69
-1.23
0.96
1.23
RoA
-1.81
-0.64
0.53
0.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-12.86
-5.31
4.66
5.75
Dividend per share
0
0
0.7
0.7
Cash EPS
-16.32
-9.28
4.11
5.09
Book value per share
80.78
93.01
122.63
115.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
-5.23
-28.75
47.36
29.31
P/CEPS
-4.12
-16.43
53.65
33.07
P/B
0.87
1.7
1.83
1.45
EV/EBIDTA
-30.25
18.64
17.34
12.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
15.24
12.54
Tax payout
-22.79
-319.47
-39.46
-41.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
280.16
184.87
182.78
206.23
Inventory days
6,455.89
2,173.42
991.51
1,053.09
Creditor days
-705.78
-460.03
-248.21
-266.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.88
-1.4
-1.83
-2.15
Net debt / equity
0.8
0.82
0.66
0.6
Net debt / op. profit
-9.96
7.36
5.74
4.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
57.79
20.22
-76.8
-72.81
Employee costs
-7.06
-5.07
-3.1
-3.41
Other costs
-175.67
-98.12
-5.94
-6.33
