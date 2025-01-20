iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omaxe Ltd Key Ratios

92.65
(-0.50%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:39:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Omaxe Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.58

-39.02

13.05

17.39

Op profit growth

-162.13

-26.54

-8.31

17.17

EBIT growth

-193.87

-50.78

-7.09

16.73

Net profit growth

141.9

-215.74

-17.72

33.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-24.95

17.03

14.13

17.43

EBIT margin

-30.1

13.6

16.85

20.51

Net profit margin

-49.43

-8.66

4.56

6.27

RoCE

-4.43

4.05

7.89

9.26

RoNW

-3.69

-1.23

0.96

1.23

RoA

-1.81

-0.64

0.53

0.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-12.86

-5.31

4.66

5.75

Dividend per share

0

0

0.7

0.7

Cash EPS

-16.32

-9.28

4.11

5.09

Book value per share

80.78

93.01

122.63

115.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

-5.23

-28.75

47.36

29.31

P/CEPS

-4.12

-16.43

53.65

33.07

P/B

0.87

1.7

1.83

1.45

EV/EBIDTA

-30.25

18.64

17.34

12.73

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

15.24

12.54

Tax payout

-22.79

-319.47

-39.46

-41.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

280.16

184.87

182.78

206.23

Inventory days

6,455.89

2,173.42

991.51

1,053.09

Creditor days

-705.78

-460.03

-248.21

-266.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.88

-1.4

-1.83

-2.15

Net debt / equity

0.8

0.82

0.66

0.6

Net debt / op. profit

-9.96

7.36

5.74

4.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

57.79

20.22

-76.8

-72.81

Employee costs

-7.06

-5.07

-3.1

-3.41

Other costs

-175.67

-98.12

-5.94

-6.33

Omaxe : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Omaxe Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.