|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
252.39
779.59
1,267.93
1,036.6
yoy growth (%)
-67.62
-38.51
22.31
7.87
Raw materials
-42.23
-252.75
-928.54
-700.52
As % of sales
16.73
32.42
73.23
67.57
Employee costs
-33.74
-51.15
-51.47
-49.83
As % of sales
13.36
6.56
4.05
4.8
Other costs
-281.83
-321.85
-77.7
-72.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
111.66
41.28
6.12
6.95
Operating profit
-105.41
153.84
210.22
214.19
OPM
-41.76
19.73
16.57
20.66
Depreciation
-57.28
-66.69
-5.98
-6.48
Interest expense
-149.07
-201.37
-154.21
-121.15
Other income
31.66
143.49
46.48
42.43
Profit before tax
-280.1
29.27
96.5
128.98
Taxes
69.89
-123.62
-32.99
-61.15
Tax rate
-24.95
-422.34
-34.19
-47.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-210.21
-94.35
63.5
67.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-210.21
-94.35
63.5
67.83
yoy growth (%)
122.79
-248.57
-6.38
28.57
NPM
-83.28
-12.1
5
6.54
