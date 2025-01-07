iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omaxe Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

101.21
(0.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Omaxe Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

252.39

779.59

1,267.93

1,036.6

yoy growth (%)

-67.62

-38.51

22.31

7.87

Raw materials

-42.23

-252.75

-928.54

-700.52

As % of sales

16.73

32.42

73.23

67.57

Employee costs

-33.74

-51.15

-51.47

-49.83

As % of sales

13.36

6.56

4.05

4.8

Other costs

-281.83

-321.85

-77.7

-72.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

111.66

41.28

6.12

6.95

Operating profit

-105.41

153.84

210.22

214.19

OPM

-41.76

19.73

16.57

20.66

Depreciation

-57.28

-66.69

-5.98

-6.48

Interest expense

-149.07

-201.37

-154.21

-121.15

Other income

31.66

143.49

46.48

42.43

Profit before tax

-280.1

29.27

96.5

128.98

Taxes

69.89

-123.62

-32.99

-61.15

Tax rate

-24.95

-422.34

-34.19

-47.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-210.21

-94.35

63.5

67.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-210.21

-94.35

63.5

67.83

yoy growth (%)

122.79

-248.57

-6.38

28.57

NPM

-83.28

-12.1

5

6.54

Omaxe : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Omaxe Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.