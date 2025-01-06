Omaxe Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-280.1
29.27
96.5
128.98
Depreciation
-57.28
-66.69
-5.98
-6.48
Tax paid
69.89
-123.62
-32.99
-61.15
Working capital
-390.44
-757.22
-120.55
-131.29
Other operating items
Operating
-657.93
-918.26
-63.03
-69.93
Capital expenditure
-8.93
158.08
6.19
0.97
Free cash flow
-666.86
-760.17
-56.83
-68.96
Equity raised
2,627.89
3,161.03
3,422
3,261.64
Investing
0.14
-37.08
0.68
29.49
Financing
858.67
479.99
530.31
363.76
Dividends paid
0
0
12.8
12.8
Net in cash
2,819.85
2,843.76
3,908.96
3,598.73
