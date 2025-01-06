iifl-logo-icon 1
Omaxe Ltd Cash Flow Statement

101.05
(-5.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Omaxe FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-280.1

29.27

96.5

128.98

Depreciation

-57.28

-66.69

-5.98

-6.48

Tax paid

69.89

-123.62

-32.99

-61.15

Working capital

-390.44

-757.22

-120.55

-131.29

Other operating items

Operating

-657.93

-918.26

-63.03

-69.93

Capital expenditure

-8.93

158.08

6.19

0.97

Free cash flow

-666.86

-760.17

-56.83

-68.96

Equity raised

2,627.89

3,161.03

3,422

3,261.64

Investing

0.14

-37.08

0.68

29.49

Financing

858.67

479.99

530.31

363.76

Dividends paid

0

0

12.8

12.8

Net in cash

2,819.85

2,843.76

3,908.96

3,598.73

