Omaxe Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
389.18
341.61
535.58
599.21
266.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
389.18
341.61
535.58
599.21
266.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.14
43.62
6.88
2.74
3.73
Total Income
398.32
385.23
542.46
601.95
269.82
Total Expenditure
613.15
492.82
681.9
636.61
333.11
PBIDT
-214.83
-107.59
-139.44
-34.66
-63.29
Interest
44.64
42.38
38.19
32.44
28.96
PBDT
-259.47
-149.97
-177.63
-67.1
-92.25
Depreciation
7.46
7.2
13.6
14.61
10.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.13
1.35
0.28
1.46
0.79
Deferred Tax
-29.58
-11.54
-47.92
-11.4
-19.08
Reported Profit After Tax
-239.48
-146.98
-143.59
-71.77
-84.35
Minority Interest After NP
0.18
0.46
1.46
-4.88
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-239.66
-147.44
-145.05
-66.89
-84.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-239.66
-147.44
-145.05
-66.89
-84.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-13.1
-8.06
-7.93
-3.66
-4.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
182.9
182.9
182.9
182.9
182.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-55.2
-31.49
-26.03
-5.78
-23.78
PBDTM(%)
-66.67
-43.9
-33.16
-11.19
-34.66
PATM(%)
-61.53
-43.02
-26.81
-11.97
-31.69
