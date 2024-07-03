iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omaxe Ltd Quarterly Results

101.21
(0.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

389.18

341.61

535.58

599.21

266.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

389.18

341.61

535.58

599.21

266.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.14

43.62

6.88

2.74

3.73

Total Income

398.32

385.23

542.46

601.95

269.82

Total Expenditure

613.15

492.82

681.9

636.61

333.11

PBIDT

-214.83

-107.59

-139.44

-34.66

-63.29

Interest

44.64

42.38

38.19

32.44

28.96

PBDT

-259.47

-149.97

-177.63

-67.1

-92.25

Depreciation

7.46

7.2

13.6

14.61

10.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.13

1.35

0.28

1.46

0.79

Deferred Tax

-29.58

-11.54

-47.92

-11.4

-19.08

Reported Profit After Tax

-239.48

-146.98

-143.59

-71.77

-84.35

Minority Interest After NP

0.18

0.46

1.46

-4.88

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-239.66

-147.44

-145.05

-66.89

-84.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-239.66

-147.44

-145.05

-66.89

-84.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-13.1

-8.06

-7.93

-3.66

-4.61

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

182.9

182.9

182.9

182.9

182.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-55.2

-31.49

-26.03

-5.78

-23.78

PBDTM(%)

-66.67

-43.9

-33.16

-11.19

-34.66

PATM(%)

-61.53

-43.02

-26.81

-11.97

-31.69

Omaxe: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Omaxe Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.