Omaxe Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,078.74
483.86
449.7
308.35
771.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,078.74
483.86
449.7
308.35
771.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.91
15.98
15.38
14.37
28.93
Total Income
1,092.65
499.84
465.08
322.72
800.25
Total Expenditure
1,275.68
677.67
503.02
391.22
652.13
PBIDT
-183.03
-177.83
-37.94
-68.5
148.12
Interest
92.15
87.02
87.57
135.33
57.72
PBDT
-275.18
-264.85
-125.51
-203.83
90.4
Depreciation
40.66
49.2
38.28
38.52
48.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.96
3.32
3.2
1.04
12.37
Deferred Tax
-57.48
-70.69
-42
-7.64
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-262.32
-246.68
-124.99
-235.75
29.25
Minority Interest After NP
-4.77
-4.24
-4.74
-0.34
1.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-257.55
-242.44
-120.25
-235.41
28.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-257.55
-242.44
-120.25
-235.41
28.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-14.08
-13.25
-6.57
-12.87
1.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
182.9
182.9
182.9
182.9
182.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-16.96
-36.75
-8.43
-22.21
19.2
PBDTM(%)
-25.5
-54.73
-27.9
-66.1
11.72
PATM(%)
-24.31
-50.98
-27.79
-76.45
3.79
