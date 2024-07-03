iifl-logo-icon 1
Omaxe Ltd Nine Monthly Results

98.83
(-2.35%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,078.74

483.86

449.7

308.35

771.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,078.74

483.86

449.7

308.35

771.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.91

15.98

15.38

14.37

28.93

Total Income

1,092.65

499.84

465.08

322.72

800.25

Total Expenditure

1,275.68

677.67

503.02

391.22

652.13

PBIDT

-183.03

-177.83

-37.94

-68.5

148.12

Interest

92.15

87.02

87.57

135.33

57.72

PBDT

-275.18

-264.85

-125.51

-203.83

90.4

Depreciation

40.66

49.2

38.28

38.52

48.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.96

3.32

3.2

1.04

12.37

Deferred Tax

-57.48

-70.69

-42

-7.64

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-262.32

-246.68

-124.99

-235.75

29.25

Minority Interest After NP

-4.77

-4.24

-4.74

-0.34

1.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-257.55

-242.44

-120.25

-235.41

28.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-257.55

-242.44

-120.25

-235.41

28.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-14.08

-13.25

-6.57

-12.87

1.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

182.9

182.9

182.9

182.9

182.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-16.96

-36.75

-8.43

-22.21

19.2

PBDTM(%)

-25.5

-54.73

-27.9

-66.1

11.72

PATM(%)

-24.31

-50.98

-27.79

-76.45

3.79

