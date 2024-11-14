iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omaxe Ltd Board Meeting

91.68
(1.65%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:19:50 PM

Omaxe CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
OMAXE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the copy of intimation w.r.t. Appointment of M/s. DMK Associates as Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
OMAXE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e. on August 13, 2024 (which commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M.) considered and approved the businesses as mentioned in the attached intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
OMAXE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Matter related to declaration of dividend on unlisted 0.1% Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCPs) for the Financial Year 2023-24. Please find enclosed the copy of outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the intimation under regulation 31A(8)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
OMAXE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e. on February 09, 2024 (which commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M.) considered and approved the businesses as mentioned in the attached intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Omaxe: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Omaxe Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.