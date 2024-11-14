|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|OMAXE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the copy of intimation w.r.t. Appointment of M/s. DMK Associates as Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|OMAXE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e. on August 13, 2024 (which commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M.) considered and approved the businesses as mentioned in the attached intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|OMAXE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Matter related to declaration of dividend on unlisted 0.1% Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCPs) for the Financial Year 2023-24. Please find enclosed the copy of outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the intimation under regulation 31A(8)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|OMAXE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e. on February 09, 2024 (which commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:15 P.M.) considered and approved the businesses as mentioned in the attached intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
