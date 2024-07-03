Summary

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd, promoted by Sushil Ansal, Gopal Ansal, Deepak Ansal, Ansal Properties & Industries(P) Ltd and their associates, was incorporated as Ansal Housing Finance & Leasing Ltd on October 1983. A public issue was announced in December 1985 and the name was changed to the present one with effect from May 31 1990. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of promotion, construction and development of integrated townships, residential and commercial complexes, multi-storeyed buildings, flats, houses, apartments, shopping malls etc.In August 1999,the Ansal group has drawn a major restructuring plan,involving the consolidation of certain operations of AHCL,APIL and AB. Diversification into the infrastructure sector was put on hold,with focus on the real estate and hotel business. In 2001 the company launched new project called Panchvati Enclave(Meerut) in Joint Venture with Meerut Development Authority. The Company launched three new Residential Projects during the year viz. Garden Enclave in Ghaziabad, Ansals Green at Kolar Road in Bhopal and Ansal Pradhan Enclave, Aerara Colony in Bhopal during the year 2003-04. It established another Restaurant named The Great Kabab Factory TGKF. The new Residential Projects which were launched were Group Housing Project at Lucknow named NEST, Panchwati Enclave in Meerut. The Garden Enclave in Ghaziabad, East End in Loni, Ansals Green at Kolar Road in Bhopal and Ansal Pradhan Enclave, Aerara Colony in Bhopal wer

