Ansal Housing Ltd Share Price

5.25
(-1.87%)
Oct 12, 2022|03:42:46 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.35
  • Day's High5.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.35
  • Day's Low5.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)4.5
  • P/E19.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.59
  • EPS0.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ansal Housing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

5.35

Prev. Close

5.35

Turnover(Lac.)

4.5

Day's High

5.4

Day's Low

5.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

19.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.56

P/E

19.77

EPS

0.9

Divi. Yield

0

Ansal Housing Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

Ansal Housing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ansal Housing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ansal Housing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

69.64

69.64

59.39

59.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.65

29.76

86.85

110.63

Net Worth

102.29

99.4

146.24

170.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

139.03

116.93

148.45

202.72

yoy growth (%)

18.89

-21.23

-26.76

-25.94

Raw materials

-0.05

-0.72

-0.87

-0.94

As % of sales

0.04

0.62

0.58

0.46

Employee costs

-8.7

-11.56

-13.22

-15.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-66.08

-78.23

-19.36

-31.05

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.58

-1.69

-1.57

Tax paid

21.88

18.42

11.33

9.73

Working capital

-106.41

-74.89

-173.57

-0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.89

-21.23

-26.76

-25.94

Op profit growth

-96.3

-319.28

5.32

-38.08

EBIT growth

-91.8

-123.1

16.22

-18.01

Net profit growth

-26.1

644.54

-62.32

241.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

464.82

250.22

239.44

170.56

163.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

464.82

250.22

239.44

170.56

163.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.87

10.07

9.91

3.82

57.31

Ansal Housing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ansal Housing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Kushagr Ansal

Independent Director

Iqneet Kaur

Independent Director

Bal Kishan Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHALINI TALWAR

Non Executive Director

Rajendra Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ansal Housing Ltd

Summary

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd, promoted by Sushil Ansal, Gopal Ansal, Deepak Ansal, Ansal Properties & Industries(P) Ltd and their associates, was incorporated as Ansal Housing Finance & Leasing Ltd on October 1983. A public issue was announced in December 1985 and the name was changed to the present one with effect from May 31 1990. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of promotion, construction and development of integrated townships, residential and commercial complexes, multi-storeyed buildings, flats, houses, apartments, shopping malls etc.In August 1999,the Ansal group has drawn a major restructuring plan,involving the consolidation of certain operations of AHCL,APIL and AB. Diversification into the infrastructure sector was put on hold,with focus on the real estate and hotel business. In 2001 the company launched new project called Panchvati Enclave(Meerut) in Joint Venture with Meerut Development Authority. The Company launched three new Residential Projects during the year viz. Garden Enclave in Ghaziabad, Ansals Green at Kolar Road in Bhopal and Ansal Pradhan Enclave, Aerara Colony in Bhopal during the year 2003-04. It established another Restaurant named The Great Kabab Factory TGKF. The new Residential Projects which were launched were Group Housing Project at Lucknow named NEST, Panchwati Enclave in Meerut. The Garden Enclave in Ghaziabad, East End in Loni, Ansals Green at Kolar Road in Bhopal and Ansal Pradhan Enclave, Aerara Colony in Bhopal wer
Company FAQs

What is the Ansal Housing Ltd share price today?

The Ansal Housing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Housing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ansal Housing Ltd is ₹36.56 Cr. as of 12 Oct ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ansal Housing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ansal Housing Ltd is 19.77 and 0.91 as of 12 Oct ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ansal Housing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ansal Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ansal Housing Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Oct ‘22

What is the CAGR of Ansal Housing Ltd?

Ansal Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.14%, 3 Years at 5.67%, 1 Year at -18.60%, 6 Month at -33.54%, 3 Month at -24.46% and 1 Month at -19.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ansal Housing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ansal Housing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
