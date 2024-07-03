SectorRealty
Open₹5.35
Prev. Close₹5.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.5
Day's High₹5.4
Day's Low₹5.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹19.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.56
P/E19.77
EPS0.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.64
69.64
59.39
59.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.65
29.76
86.85
110.63
Net Worth
102.29
99.4
146.24
170.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
139.03
116.93
148.45
202.72
yoy growth (%)
18.89
-21.23
-26.76
-25.94
Raw materials
-0.05
-0.72
-0.87
-0.94
As % of sales
0.04
0.62
0.58
0.46
Employee costs
-8.7
-11.56
-13.22
-15.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-66.08
-78.23
-19.36
-31.05
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.58
-1.69
-1.57
Tax paid
21.88
18.42
11.33
9.73
Working capital
-106.41
-74.89
-173.57
-0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.89
-21.23
-26.76
-25.94
Op profit growth
-96.3
-319.28
5.32
-38.08
EBIT growth
-91.8
-123.1
16.22
-18.01
Net profit growth
-26.1
644.54
-62.32
241.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
464.82
250.22
239.44
170.56
163.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
464.82
250.22
239.44
170.56
163.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.87
10.07
9.91
3.82
57.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Kushagr Ansal
Independent Director
Iqneet Kaur
Independent Director
Bal Kishan Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHALINI TALWAR
Non Executive Director
Rajendra Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ansal Housing Ltd
Summary
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd, promoted by Sushil Ansal, Gopal Ansal, Deepak Ansal, Ansal Properties & Industries(P) Ltd and their associates, was incorporated as Ansal Housing Finance & Leasing Ltd on October 1983. A public issue was announced in December 1985 and the name was changed to the present one with effect from May 31 1990. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of promotion, construction and development of integrated townships, residential and commercial complexes, multi-storeyed buildings, flats, houses, apartments, shopping malls etc.In August 1999,the Ansal group has drawn a major restructuring plan,involving the consolidation of certain operations of AHCL,APIL and AB. Diversification into the infrastructure sector was put on hold,with focus on the real estate and hotel business. In 2001 the company launched new project called Panchvati Enclave(Meerut) in Joint Venture with Meerut Development Authority. The Company launched three new Residential Projects during the year viz. Garden Enclave in Ghaziabad, Ansals Green at Kolar Road in Bhopal and Ansal Pradhan Enclave, Aerara Colony in Bhopal during the year 2003-04. It established another Restaurant named The Great Kabab Factory TGKF. The new Residential Projects which were launched were Group Housing Project at Lucknow named NEST, Panchwati Enclave in Meerut. The Garden Enclave in Ghaziabad, East End in Loni, Ansals Green at Kolar Road in Bhopal and Ansal Pradhan Enclave, Aerara Colony in Bhopal wer
The Ansal Housing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ansal Housing Ltd is ₹36.56 Cr. as of 12 Oct ‘22
The PE and PB ratios of Ansal Housing Ltd is 19.77 and 0.91 as of 12 Oct ‘22
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ansal Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ansal Housing Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Oct ‘22
Ansal Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.14%, 3 Years at 5.67%, 1 Year at -18.60%, 6 Month at -33.54%, 3 Month at -24.46% and 1 Month at -19.85%.
