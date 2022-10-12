Ansal Housing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.64
69.64
59.39
59.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.65
29.76
86.85
110.63
Net Worth
102.29
99.4
146.24
170.02
Minority Interest
Debt
359.52
367.56
529.57
567.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.77
18.05
40.96
51.11
Total Liabilities
479.58
485.01
716.77
788.96
Fixed Assets
12.56
15.82
20.76
26.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.9
19.82
24.81
24.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
122.61
122.85
122.2
119.6
Networking Capital
317.32
315.69
536.59
600.19
Inventories
1,173.37
1,387.22
1,753.47
1,808.79
Inventory Days
4,748.58
Sundry Debtors
107.13
112.48
90.75
90.4
Debtor Days
237.32
Other Current Assets
261.3
275.24
285.14
285.15
Sundry Creditors
-165.04
-183.78
-239.51
-235.08
Creditor Days
617.15
Other Current Liabilities
-1,059.44
-1,275.47
-1,353.26
-1,349.07
Cash
12.19
10.83
12.4
18.09
Total Assets
479.58
485.01
716.76
788.97
