Ansal Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-66.08

-78.23

-19.36

-31.05

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.58

-1.69

-1.57

Tax paid

21.88

18.42

11.33

9.73

Working capital

-106.41

-74.89

-173.57

-0.25

Other operating items

Operating

-151.77

-136.28

-183.29

-23.15

Capital expenditure

-2.26

-8.37

-6.19

-42.28

Free cash flow

-154.03

-144.65

-189.48

-65.43

Equity raised

309.56

429.14

573.5

743.89

Investing

0

-0.13

-0.02

-0.22

Financing

234.79

310.49

300.61

250.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

390.32

594.85

684.59

928.33

