Ansal Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-66.08
-78.23
-19.36
-31.05
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.58
-1.69
-1.57
Tax paid
21.88
18.42
11.33
9.73
Working capital
-106.41
-74.89
-173.57
-0.25
Other operating items
Operating
-151.77
-136.28
-183.29
-23.15
Capital expenditure
-2.26
-8.37
-6.19
-42.28
Free cash flow
-154.03
-144.65
-189.48
-65.43
Equity raised
309.56
429.14
573.5
743.89
Investing
0
-0.13
-0.02
-0.22
Financing
234.79
310.49
300.61
250.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
390.32
594.85
684.59
928.33
