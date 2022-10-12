iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ansal Housing Ltd Key Ratios

5.25
(-1.87%)
Oct 12, 2022|03:42:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ansal Housing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.06

-34.22

-20.48

-35.52

Op profit growth

-104.81

-310.35

-39.99

-29.92

EBIT growth

-160.4

-113.15

-17.67

-23.21

Net profit growth

-26.97

203.3

486.4

-125.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.81

-39.11

12.23

16.2

EBIT margin

2.56

-4.41

22.09

21.34

Net profit margin

-24.79

-35.32

-7.66

-1.03

RoCE

0.5

-0.71

4.94

5.88

RoNW

-5.04

-4.44

-1.11

-0.18

RoA

-1.21

-1.43

-0.42

-0.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.12

-9.75

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.33

-10.03

-3.49

-0.9

Book value per share

31.75

38.85

70.8

73.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.73

-0.26

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.7

-0.26

-5.68

-26.79

P/B

0.16

0.06

0.28

0.32

EV/EBIDTA

103.82

-113.06

12.69

10.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-33.36

-22.53

-29.86

-28.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

236.63

221.39

120.65

103.02

Inventory days

4,085.92

3,781.25

2,161.4

1,714.15

Creditor days

-539.58

-439.66

-510.78

-409.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.06

0.1

-0.66

-0.93

Net debt / equity

2.95

2.64

1.43

1.33

Net debt / op. profit

180.57

-9.52

19.75

11.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.03

-0.44

-0.58

-0.14

Employee costs

-7.85

-11.65

-9.24

-9.21

Other costs

-90.29

-127.01

-77.94

-74.43

Ansal Housing : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ansal Housing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.