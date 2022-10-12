Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.06
-34.22
-20.48
-35.52
Op profit growth
-104.81
-310.35
-39.99
-29.92
EBIT growth
-160.4
-113.15
-17.67
-23.21
Net profit growth
-26.97
203.3
486.4
-125.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.81
-39.11
12.23
16.2
EBIT margin
2.56
-4.41
22.09
21.34
Net profit margin
-24.79
-35.32
-7.66
-1.03
RoCE
0.5
-0.71
4.94
5.88
RoNW
-5.04
-4.44
-1.11
-0.18
RoA
-1.21
-1.43
-0.42
-0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.12
-9.75
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.33
-10.03
-3.49
-0.9
Book value per share
31.75
38.85
70.8
73.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.73
-0.26
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.7
-0.26
-5.68
-26.79
P/B
0.16
0.06
0.28
0.32
EV/EBIDTA
103.82
-113.06
12.69
10.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-33.36
-22.53
-29.86
-28.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
236.63
221.39
120.65
103.02
Inventory days
4,085.92
3,781.25
2,161.4
1,714.15
Creditor days
-539.58
-439.66
-510.78
-409.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.06
0.1
-0.66
-0.93
Net debt / equity
2.95
2.64
1.43
1.33
Net debt / op. profit
180.57
-9.52
19.75
11.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.03
-0.44
-0.58
-0.14
Employee costs
-7.85
-11.65
-9.24
-9.21
Other costs
-90.29
-127.01
-77.94
-74.43
