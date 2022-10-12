iifl-logo-icon 1
Ansal Housing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.25
(-1.87%)
Oct 12, 2022|03:42:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

139.03

116.93

148.45

202.72

yoy growth (%)

18.89

-21.23

-26.76

-25.94

Raw materials

-0.05

-0.72

-0.87

-0.94

As % of sales

0.04

0.62

0.58

0.46

Employee costs

-8.7

-11.56

-13.22

-15.8

As % of sales

6.26

9.88

8.91

7.79

Other costs

-132.77

-172.52

-103.4

-156.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

95.49

147.54

69.65

77.23

Operating profit

-2.5

-67.87

30.95

29.39

OPM

-1.8

-58.04

20.85

14.49

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.58

-1.69

-1.57

Interest expense

-64.97

-64.79

-77.54

-81.11

Other income

2.57

56.02

28.91

22.23

Profit before tax

-66.08

-78.23

-19.36

-31.05

Taxes

21.88

18.42

11.33

9.73

Tax rate

-33.12

-23.55

-58.52

-31.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-44.19

-59.8

-8.03

-21.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-44.19

-59.8

-8.03

-21.32

yoy growth (%)

-26.1

644.54

-62.32

241.97

NPM

-31.78

-51.14

-5.41

-10.51

