|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
139.03
116.93
148.45
202.72
yoy growth (%)
18.89
-21.23
-26.76
-25.94
Raw materials
-0.05
-0.72
-0.87
-0.94
As % of sales
0.04
0.62
0.58
0.46
Employee costs
-8.7
-11.56
-13.22
-15.8
As % of sales
6.26
9.88
8.91
7.79
Other costs
-132.77
-172.52
-103.4
-156.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
95.49
147.54
69.65
77.23
Operating profit
-2.5
-67.87
30.95
29.39
OPM
-1.8
-58.04
20.85
14.49
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.58
-1.69
-1.57
Interest expense
-64.97
-64.79
-77.54
-81.11
Other income
2.57
56.02
28.91
22.23
Profit before tax
-66.08
-78.23
-19.36
-31.05
Taxes
21.88
18.42
11.33
9.73
Tax rate
-33.12
-23.55
-58.52
-31.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-44.19
-59.8
-8.03
-21.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-44.19
-59.8
-8.03
-21.32
yoy growth (%)
-26.1
644.54
-62.32
241.97
NPM
-31.78
-51.14
-5.41
-10.51
