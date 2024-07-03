Ansal Housing Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
318.04
199.88
165.74
92.82
134.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
318.04
199.88
165.74
92.82
134.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.76
1.77
1.9
2.29
33.64
Total Income
321.8
201.65
167.64
95.11
167.88
Total Expenditure
267.22
224.56
142.98
78.11
147.77
PBIDT
54.57
-22.91
24.66
17
20.11
Interest
50.46
51.17
56.02
42.21
48.02
PBDT
4.11
-74.08
-31.36
-25.22
-27.91
Depreciation
1.27
1.3
0.86
1
1.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.58
-21.2
-11.15
-6.51
-4.38
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-11.74
-54.18
-21.07
-19.71
-24.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11.74
-54.18
-21.07
-19.71
-24.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-47.78
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-11.74
-6.4
-21.07
-19.71
-24.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.69
-9.12
-3.55
-3.32
-4.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
69.64
59.39
59.39
59.39
59.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.15
-11.46
14.87
18.31
14.98
PBDTM(%)
1.29
-37.06
-18.92
-27.17
-20.79
PATM(%)
-3.69
-27.1
-12.71
-21.23
-18.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.