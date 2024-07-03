iifl-logo-icon 1
Ansal Housing Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5.25
(-1.87%)
Oct 12, 2022|03:42:46 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

318.04

199.88

165.74

92.82

134.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

318.04

199.88

165.74

92.82

134.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.76

1.77

1.9

2.29

33.64

Total Income

321.8

201.65

167.64

95.11

167.88

Total Expenditure

267.22

224.56

142.98

78.11

147.77

PBIDT

54.57

-22.91

24.66

17

20.11

Interest

50.46

51.17

56.02

42.21

48.02

PBDT

4.11

-74.08

-31.36

-25.22

-27.91

Depreciation

1.27

1.3

0.86

1

1.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

14.58

-21.2

-11.15

-6.51

-4.38

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-11.74

-54.18

-21.07

-19.71

-24.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-11.74

-54.18

-21.07

-19.71

-24.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-47.78

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-11.74

-6.4

-21.07

-19.71

-24.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.69

-9.12

-3.55

-3.32

-4.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

69.64

59.39

59.39

59.39

59.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.15

-11.46

14.87

18.31

14.98

PBDTM(%)

1.29

-37.06

-18.92

-27.17

-20.79

PATM(%)

-3.69

-27.1

-12.71

-21.23

-18.47

