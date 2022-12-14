To the Members of Ansal Housing Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Ansal Housing Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified opinion section when reporting in accordance with a fair presentation framework, the accompanying standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. We draw attention to Note 16.5 to the standalone financial statements which describe that IFCI Limited has revoked the restructuring and recalled repayment of outstanding dues amounting to Rs.15,104.04 Lakh (including interest) now assigned to Suraksha ARC vide assignment agreement dated September 6, 2023. The company has not recognized the default interest cost amounting to Rs. 831.86 Lakhs and Rs 546.54 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023. The company was in discussion with the lender to resolve the matter in the best possible manner. The companys records indicate that had management recognized the default interest, an amount of Rs. 831.86 Lakhs and Rs 546.54 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 respectively would have been required to provide for as finance cost. Accordingly, Finance Cost, Deferred tax assets and Loss after tax would have been increased by "Rs. 831.86 Lakh, Rs. 231.42 Lakh, Rs. 600.44 Lakh", "Rs. 546.54 Lakh, Nil, Rs. 546.54 Lakh" for the year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 respectively and shareholders fund would have been reduced by Rs. 600.44 Lakhs and Rs 546.54 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 respectively.

Matter stated above has also been qualified in our report for year ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.

2. We draw attention to Note 16.4 to the standalone financial statements and clause v of Annexure A to the independent auditors report in respect of repayment of public deposits and settlement of said public deposit with the respective depositor. However, the impact, if any, as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 on the financial statements, is presently not ascertainable.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to Note 33 to the standalone financial statements regarding pending litigation matters with Court/ Appellate Authorities. Due to the significance of the balance to the standalone financial statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates and judgement in the assessment, which is being technical in nature, the management is of the opinion that the company will succeed in the appeal and there will not be any material impact on the Standalone financial statements on account of probable liability vis-?-vis the provisions already created in the books.

2. We draw attention to Note 52 of the standalone financial statements which describe that the Company have a system of obtaining periodic confirmation of balances from various parties (other than disputed parties). The External Balance Confirmations were sent to banks and parties and certain parties balances are subject to confirmation/reconciliation. Adjustments, if any will be accounted for on confirmation/reconciliation of the same, which in the opinion of the management will not have a material impact.

3. We draw attention to Note 53 of the standalone financial statements which describe that the Company is in collaboration with Samyak Projects Private Limited ("Samyak") for developing a project at Ansal Hub 83–II, Gurugram. Samyak took an Inter Corporate Deposit of Rs 2,500 Lakh from the company for making the payment related to the project under a collaboration and failed to discharge its obligations for the repayment. The company has approached the NCLT for initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) which has been dismissed by the Honble NCLT vide order dated February 28, 2023. Against the said order the company has filed an appeal in Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) which was disposed off stating that the company has the liberty to exhaust other remedies before any other appropriate forum. Consequently, the company, knocked the door of the Honble Supreme Court wherein, vide order dated March 12, 2024, the Honble Supreme Court also upheld the order of the NCLAT. Presently the company is in the process of filing civil suit for recovery and the management is of the view that the full amount of Rs. 5,795.20 Lakhs (including accrued interest till 31.03.2020) is recoverable from the party and hence no provision for the same has been made in the books of accounts.

4. We draw attention to Note 61 of the standalone financial statements regarding the net recoverable value of advances/ security deposits paid by the company for the acquisition of land/project development is based on the managements estimates and internal documentation, which include, among other things, the likelihood when the land acquisition would be completed, the expected date of plan approvals for commencement of the project, expected date of completion of the project and the estimation of sale prices and construction costs. Due to the significance of the balance to the standalone financial statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates and judgement in the assessment, which is being technical in nature, the management is of the opinion that the entire amount is recoverable/adjustable against the land procurement/amount payable to collaborator under collaboration agreement and hence no provision is required at this stage.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessing the carrying value of Inventory The Companys inventory comprises of ongoing and completed real estate projects, Land, flats, Farmland, Building materials etc. As at March 31, 2024, the carrying values of inventories amount to Rs. 1,17,336.61 Lakh. Our audit procedures/ testing included, among others: • We read and evaluate the accounting policies and disclosures made in the standalone financial statements with respect to inventories. The inventories are carried at the lower of the cost and net realizable value (‘NRV). The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions, current prices and expected date of commencement and completion of the project, the estimated future selling price, the cost to complete projects and selling costs. • We understood and reviewed the managements process and methodology of using key assumptions for the determination of NRV of the inventories. • We have tested the NRV of the inventories to its carrying value in books on a sample basis. Considering the significance of the amount of carrying value of inventories in the standalone financial statements and the involvement of significant estimation and judgement in such assessment of NRV, the same has been considered as a key audit matter. Refer Note 1.11 & Note 1.19(b) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Evaluation of uncertain Litigation Matters The company has material uncertain litigation matters including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: • Obtained understanding of key uncertain litigation positions Refer Note no. 33 and 1.19 (d) of the standalone financial statements. • Analyzed all correspondence available on record for uncertain key litigation positions; and Due to the complexity involved in these litigation matters, managements judgement regarding recognition and measurement of provisions for these legal proceedings is inherently uncertain and might change over time as the outcomes of the legal cases are determined. Accordingly, it has been considered a key audit matter. • Discussed with appropriate management and evaluate the management key assumptions in estimates of provisions, where required.

Information Other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion & Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that gives a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

1. Attention is invited to Note 1.19 (a) & (b) of standalone Financial Statements, the status of various ongoing projects, recognition of expense and income and the realizable value of the costs incurred are as per the judgment of Management of the Company and certified by their technical personnel and being of technical nature, have been relied upon by us.

2. The statutory audit was conducted via making arrangements to provide requisite documents/ information through an electronic medium. The Company has made available the following information/ records/ documents/ explanations to us through e-mail and remote secure network of the Company: -a. Scanned copies of necessary records/documents deeds, certificates and the related records made available electronically through e-mail or remote secure network of the Company; and b. By way of enquiries through video conferencing, dialogues and discussions over the phone, e-mails and similar communication channels.

It has also been represented by the management that the data and information provided electronically for the purpose of our audit are correct, complete, reliable and are directly generated from the accounting system of the Company, extracted from the records and files, without any further manual modifications so as to maintain its integrity, authenticity, readability and completeness. In addition, based on our review of the various internal audit reports/inspection reports/other reports (as applicable), nothing has come to our knowledge that makes us believe that such an audit procedure would not be adequate. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Rules) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) The matter described under "Basis of Qualified Opinion" and para 1 and 3 of "Emphasis of Matter" relating to litigation matter/disputed matters above in the event of being decided unfavourable and in the event of significant discrepancies for matters described under para 2 and 4 of "Emphasis of Matter" above, in our opinion, may have an adverse impact on the functioning of the company. (f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(i) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 33 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. Further, the company did not have any derivative contract. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the company. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording an audit trail (edit log), except at the database level, and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000472N

Sandeep Dahiya Partner Membership No. 505371 UDIN: 24505371BKAPMY2855

Date : May 29, 2024 Place : Vaishali, Ghaziabad

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph - 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date.)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given by the management and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of the audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: -(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which the building is constructed, registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except as mentioned below:

Description of property Cost of Acquisition (in Lakh) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held-indicate range, where appropriate Reason for notbeing held inname of company Freehold Building 449.91 Held through the power of Attorney No Approx 20 Years Held through the power of Attorney Leasehold Building 174.95 Held through Builder Buyer Agreement No Approx 30 Years Held through Builder Buyer Agreement

(d) The company is not revaluing its property, plant and Equipment (including the right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year, hence paragraph 3 (1) (d) is not applicable on the company.

(e) Based on the management representation, there are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under, hence the paragraph 3 (1) (e) is not applicable on the company.

(ii) (a) The Inventory of building materials, stores & spares, land and flats/shops/houses etc. at major locations has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

According to the information and explanations are given to us, keeping in view the nature of operations of the company, the inventory of work in progress, cannot be physically verified. As explained to us, there were no material discrepancies noticed on the physical verification of inventory.

(b) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, during the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or provided security to any other entity. Further, the company has stood guarantee to the company as follows: (Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantee Loans - Subsidiaries 500.00 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiaries 8,200.00 - - Other Corporate - 5,795.20

(b) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the company has not provided security, granted loan and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties. Further, during the year, the guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest. (c) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the company has not granted loan and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties and therefore paragraph 3 (iii) (c) is not applicable.

(d) The details of the total amount overdue for more than ninety days are given below and all reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest.

No. of Cases Principal Amount Overdue Interest Overdue Total Overdue Remarks, (if any) 1 1,631.67 Lakh 4,163.53 Lakh 5,795.20 Lakh Refer Note 53 of Standalone Financial Statements

(e) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been complied with.

(v) The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide order dated 14.12.2022 rejected the appeal of the company for seeking time extension for repayment and remitted back the matter to the NCLT to take consequential steps in terms of section 74 (3) of the Act. Against this NCLAT order, the company filed an appeal (dated January 31, 2023) with the Honble Supreme Court, which was dismissed as withdrawn on February 13, 2023. (Refer Note 16.5 of the standalone financial statements) Further, during the earlier year and the previous year the Company has entered into full and final settlement of the balance payment of the maturity amount and issued post-dated cheques

(PDC) to substantial depositors and the same has been duly agreed and accepted by the respective depositors. The company is duly following honoring its commitment w.r.t the full and final settlement terms agreed with the respective deposit holders. The Company has taken legal opinion to substantiate/ corroborate its acts. As per the legal opinion, the process of repayment adopted by the Company meets the requirement of the applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2013.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provision of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, wherever applicable, have been complied with by the Company.

Further, the Company has not accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made there under, to the extent applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not, nor we are required, to carry out a detailed examination of such accounts and records. (vii) (a) On the basis of our examination of the records of the company, amounts deducted/accrued during the financial year in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value-added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities except the amounts stated in the table below. We are informed that the companys operations during the year did not give rise to any liability for custom duty and excise duty.

In our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value-added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as mentioned below in the table:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (In Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any Building & other Construction Workers Act Labour Cess 721.70 Up to March 2024 Yearly Unpaid - Employees Provident Fund Act Interest on Provident Fund 89.73 Up to March 2022 Monthly Unpaid -

(b) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, the details of the dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above that have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under: -

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Remarks (Appellant) Income Tax Act Income tax 847.99 AY 1989-90 to 1997-98 & 2002-03 to 2006-07 Supreme Court Company Income Tax Act Income tax 257.79 AY 2004-05, 2006-07, 2013-14 & 2018-19 to 2019-20 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (New Delhi) Company Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Remarks (Appellant) Income Tax Act Income tax 463.02 AY 2006-07, 2014-15 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (New Delhi) Department Income Tax Act Income tax and Penalty 2,851.74 AY 2005-06, 2013-14, 2015-16 to 2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), New Delhi Company Punjab Value Added Tax Act Sales Tax 69.34 Assessment Year 2010-11 High Court, Haryana and Punjab Company UP Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 139.51 Assessment Years 2004-05 to 2006-07 and Assessment Years 2015-16 to 2017-18 Tribunal, Commercial Tax, Ghaziabad Company MP Value Added Tax Act Sales Tax 5.00 Assessment Year 2008-09 Tribunal, Commercial Tax, Bhopal Company Indian Stamp Act* Stamp Duty 16.57 FY 2007-08 Supreme Court Company Indian Stamp Act* Stamp Duty 143.15 Various years High Court (In Various States) Company Indian Stamp Act* Stamp Duty 157.79 FY 2006-07 and 2014-15 Revenue Board (In Various States) Company Indian Stamp Act Stamp Duty 67.86 FY 2018-19 Commissioner (Ajmer) Company

* Includes cases in which the cases are in the name of the land owners (other than the company).

(viii) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, there are no transactions that are there which is not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), hence clause 3 (viii) is not applicable to the company.

(ix) (a) On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records and in our opinion, the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. The details of the same are given below: -

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date No. of days delay or Unpaid Principle Interest Principle Interest Due to financial Institutions IFCI (assigned to Suraksha ARC) 5,659.11 9,270.47* 2389 days 2389 days Suraksha ARC Ltd. 15,565.89 4,020.22 275 days 456 days

*amount of interest referred in Basis of Qualified Opinion above not included.

Note: - In respect of public deposit refer clause v of the order and para 3 of "Basis of Qualified Opinion" (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures and represented by the management, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations are given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under para x(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) Based on our examination of the records of the Company and in our opinion, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Hence, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Based on our examination of the records of the Company and in our opinion, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any non-Banking financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly, there is no requirement to fulfil the criteria of a CIC.

(d) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, there is no CIC as part of the group and therefore Clause 3 (xvi) (d) is not applicable to the company (xvii) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year but incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. The details of the same have been given below: (Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars F.Y. 23-24 F.Y. 22-23 (in Lakh) (in Lakh)

Cash Loss Nil 2,156.43

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, this clause is not applicable. (xix) Due to ongoing restructurings/disputes of certain financial liabilities and pending outcome of matters referred in "Basis of Qualified opinion" and "Emphasis of Matters" above, we are unable to comment upon whether any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its financial liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report.

(xx) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company hence, paragraph 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.

For Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000472N

Sandeep Dahiya Partner Membership No. 505371 UDIN: 24505371BKAPMY2855

Date : May 29, 2024 Place : Vaishali, Ghaziabad

ANNEXURE – B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ANSAL HOUSING LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ansal Housing Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, include,-ng adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000472N

Sandeep Dahiya Partner Membership No. 505371 UDIN: 24505371BKAPMY2855