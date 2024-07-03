Ansal Housing Ltd Summary

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd, promoted by Sushil Ansal, Gopal Ansal, Deepak Ansal, Ansal Properties & Industries(P) Ltd and their associates, was incorporated as Ansal Housing Finance & Leasing Ltd on October 1983. A public issue was announced in December 1985 and the name was changed to the present one with effect from May 31 1990. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of promotion, construction and development of integrated townships, residential and commercial complexes, multi-storeyed buildings, flats, houses, apartments, shopping malls etc.In August 1999,the Ansal group has drawn a major restructuring plan,involving the consolidation of certain operations of AHCL,APIL and AB. Diversification into the infrastructure sector was put on hold,with focus on the real estate and hotel business. In 2001 the company launched new project called Panchvati Enclave(Meerut) in Joint Venture with Meerut Development Authority. The Company launched three new Residential Projects during the year viz. Garden Enclave in Ghaziabad, Ansals Green at Kolar Road in Bhopal and Ansal Pradhan Enclave, Aerara Colony in Bhopal during the year 2003-04. It established another Restaurant named The Great Kabab Factory TGKF. The new Residential Projects which were launched were Group Housing Project at Lucknow named NEST, Panchwati Enclave in Meerut. The Garden Enclave in Ghaziabad, East End in Loni, Ansals Green at Kolar Road in Bhopal and Ansal Pradhan Enclave, Aerara Colony in Bhopal were also launched during the year 2004-05. M/s Maestro Promoters Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Wrangler Builders Pvt. Ltd. were made subsidiaries of the Company on 29.11.04 and 30.11.04 respectively. The Commercial project in Agra was launched in 2009-10. It also launched new commercial projects at Karnal and Yamunanagar in 2011-12. The new Residential and Commercial Projects at Gurgaon, Ajmer, Meerut and Jhansi were launched by the Company during the year 2013-14.During the year 2018-19, Rishu Buildtech Private Limited and Sonu Buildwell Private Limited ceased to be Wholly-owned Subsidiary Companies of the Company effective from 05.12.2018 and 28.01.2019 respectively. The name of the Company was changed from Ansal Housing and Construction Limited to Ansal Housing Limited effective 18 December, 2018. M/s Enchant Constructions Private Limited ceased to be the Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of the Company consequent upon transfer of 100% shareholding by Company with effect from 05th December, 2019.