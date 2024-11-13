|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Ansal Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (on Standalone and Consolidated basis) for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Please find attached the outcome of board meeting held on today, 13th November, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Ansal Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (on Standalone and Consolidated basis). Please find enclosed the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Ansal Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024 (on Standalone and Consolidated basis) and recommend the dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. PFA Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors has approved the Appointment of Mr. Rajendra Sharma as an Additional Non Executive Non Independent Director and approved Reconstitution of Committees effective from March 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Ansal Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 (on Standalone and Consolidated basis). This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on today i.e. 13th February, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 together with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
