Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Ansal Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (on Standalone and Consolidated basis) for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Please find attached the outcome of board meeting held on today, 13th November, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Ansal Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (on Standalone and Consolidated basis). Please find enclosed the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 14 May 2024

Ansal Housing Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024 (on Standalone and Consolidated basis) and recommend the dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. PFA Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors has approved the Appointment of Mr. Rajendra Sharma as an Additional Non Executive Non Independent Director and approved Reconstitution of Committees effective from March 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024