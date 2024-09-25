|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|29 May 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith outcome Of Board Meeting dated 29th May 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the Intimation for Appointment and change in designation of Mr. Kushagr Ansal. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.