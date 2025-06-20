Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
139.65
139.65
139.65
139.65
Preference Capital
74.64
0.82
0.71
0
Reserves
972.39
963.59
937.78
941.74
Net Worth
1,186.68
1,104.06
1,078.14
1,081.39
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,929.98
3,633.18
1,000.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,929.98
3,633.18
1,000.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
99.95
83.43
248.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
359.8
|149.29
|7,673.31
|27.96
|0.57
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
157.4
|37.66
|5,907.06
|39.16
|0.57
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
740
|51.97
|2,933.49
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
64.48
|62.6
|1,453.64
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
47.73
|16.69
|1,080.07
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
DHANANJAY NARENDRA MUNGALE
Director
MOFATRAJ PUKHRAJ MUNOT
Director
SAJJANRAJ MEHTA
Director
IMTIAZ HUSAIN KANGA
Managing Director
PARAG MOFATRAJ MUNOT
Director
OM PARKASH KEWAL KRISHAN GAHROTRA
Director
ANJALI KARAMNARAYAN SETH
Chief Financial Officer
CHANDRASHEKHAR GOPAL JOGLEKAR
91 Kalpataru Synergy,
Opp Grand Hyatt Santacruz(E),
Maharashtra - 400055
Tel: +91 22 3064 5000
Website: http://www.kalpataru.com
Email: investor.cs@kalpataru.com
Summary
Reports by Kalpataru Ltd
