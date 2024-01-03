Kalpataru Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
139.65
139.65
139.65
139.65
Preference Capital
74.64
0.82
0.71
0
Reserves
972.39
963.59
937.78
941.74
Net Worth
1,186.68
1,104.06
1,078.14
1,081.39
Minority Interest
Debt
2,906.08
2,663.22
2,940.69
2,499.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4,092.76
3,767.28
4,018.83
3,580.56
Fixed Assets
394.71
411.37
429.93
451.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
97.86
97.8
97.6
815.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
39.7
64.35
69.31
85.78
Networking Capital
3,390.74
3,071.5
3,330.07
2,190.68
Inventories
418.83
289.79
277.14
311.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
130.59
151.82
271.45
294.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3,284.74
3,020.85
3,144.69
2,028.38
Sundry Creditors
-111.08
-28.63
-39.54
-46.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-332.34
-362.33
-323.67
-397.65
Cash
169.75
122.26
91.92
37.51
Total Assets
4,092.76
3,767.28
4,018.83
3,580.56
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.