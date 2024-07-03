Summary

Indiabulls Real Estate Limited is one of the largest real estate companies in India with a well-diversified presence in residential real estate development across the spectrum, from affordable to mid-income to premium to the super-luxury space. Geographically, the Company has more than 95% of its portfolio in Indian strategic locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR) in India. The Company is one of the largest real estate company with a Gross Development Value of Rs 30,130 crore, and net worth of Rs 6,740.23 Crore as of 31 March 2023 and with 17 ongoing projects with total Saleable Area of 12.4 million sq. ft. under its wing. Further it has commercial development with a leasable area of 25.5 million sq.ft. under construction. Additionally the company has a land bank of 1,846 acres and also possesses 1,424 acres of SEZ land at Nasik, Maharashtra. The Company has, through its SPVs/subsidiaries, delivered over 25 million square feet of commercial & residential projects, including the iconic Indiabulls Blu Estate & Club residential towers in Worli, and commercial assets, One Indiabulls Centre and Indiabulls Finance Centre in Lower Parel. Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd was incorporated on April 04, 2006. The company was established with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate project advisory, project marketing, maintenance of completed projects, engineering, industrial and technical consultancy, construction and developm

