iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Share Price

130.2
(5.19%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open123.67
  • Day's High131.75
  • 52 Wk High164.36
  • Prev. Close123.78
  • Day's Low123.51
  • 52 Wk Low 86.9
  • Turnover (lac)10,616.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value67.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,286.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

123.67

Prev. Close

123.78

Turnover(Lac.)

10,616.47

Day's High

131.75

Day's Low

123.51

52 Week's High

164.36

52 Week's Low

86.9

Book Value

67.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,286.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Equinox India Developments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Equinox India Developments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 35.14%

Institutions: 35.13%

Non-Institutions: 64.71%

Custodian: 0.15%

Read More
Share Price

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

108.22

108.22

90.6

90.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,183.99

6,632.01

6,247.04

6,231.7

Net Worth

3,292.21

6,740.23

6,337.64

6,322.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.96

362.84

82.35

27.2

yoy growth (%)

-98.35

340.58

202.77

56.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.44

-2.08

-5.73

-9.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-139.26

-50.53

-16.16

16.9

Depreciation

-3.88

-9.6

-0.97

-1.34

Tax paid

-0.36

-34.82

-3.59

0.44

Working capital

-1,727.38

1,790.82

-257.75

-621.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.35

340.58

202.77

56.49

Op profit growth

43.94

-125.62

-369.43

-43.55

EBIT growth

-91.71

-27.16

-9.36

1.13

Net profit growth

63.58

332.1

-213.84

-73.53

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

413.8

586.77

1,444.78

1,521.42

3,270.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

413.8

586.77

1,444.78

1,521.42

3,270.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

54.95

61.7

96.59

140.64

169.85

View Annually Results

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Telkar

Independent Director

Praveen Kumar Tripathi

Chairman & Independent Directo

K G Krishnamurthy

Independent Director

Supriya Bhatnagar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd

Summary

Indiabulls Real Estate Limited is one of the largest real estate companies in India with a well-diversified presence in residential real estate development across the spectrum, from affordable to mid-income to premium to the super-luxury space. Geographically, the Company has more than 95% of its portfolio in Indian strategic locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR) in India. The Company is one of the largest real estate company with a Gross Development Value of Rs 30,130 crore, and net worth of Rs 6,740.23 Crore as of 31 March 2023 and with 17 ongoing projects with total Saleable Area of 12.4 million sq. ft. under its wing. Further it has commercial development with a leasable area of 25.5 million sq.ft. under construction. Additionally the company has a land bank of 1,846 acres and also possesses 1,424 acres of SEZ land at Nasik, Maharashtra. The Company has, through its SPVs/subsidiaries, delivered over 25 million square feet of commercial & residential projects, including the iconic Indiabulls Blu Estate & Club residential towers in Worli, and commercial assets, One Indiabulls Centre and Indiabulls Finance Centre in Lower Parel. Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd was incorporated on April 04, 2006. The company was established with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate project advisory, project marketing, maintenance of completed projects, engineering, industrial and technical consultancy, construction and developm
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Equinox India Developments Ltd share price today?

The Equinox India Developments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Equinox India Developments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Equinox India Developments Ltd is ₹8286.85 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Equinox India Developments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Equinox India Developments Ltd is 0 and 1.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Equinox India Developments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Equinox India Developments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Equinox India Developments Ltd is ₹86.9 and ₹164.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Equinox India Developments Ltd?

Equinox India Developments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.44%, 3 Years at -7.12%, 1 Year at 47.29%, 6 Month at -13.92%, 3 Month at 5.30% and 1 Month at -4.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Equinox India Developments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Equinox India Developments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 35.13 %
Public - 64.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.