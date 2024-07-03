Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹123.67
Prev. Close₹123.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,616.47
Day's High₹131.75
Day's Low₹123.51
52 Week's High₹164.36
52 Week's Low₹86.9
Book Value₹67.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,286.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
108.22
108.22
90.6
90.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,183.99
6,632.01
6,247.04
6,231.7
Net Worth
3,292.21
6,740.23
6,337.64
6,322.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.96
362.84
82.35
27.2
yoy growth (%)
-98.35
340.58
202.77
56.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.44
-2.08
-5.73
-9.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-139.26
-50.53
-16.16
16.9
Depreciation
-3.88
-9.6
-0.97
-1.34
Tax paid
-0.36
-34.82
-3.59
0.44
Working capital
-1,727.38
1,790.82
-257.75
-621.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.35
340.58
202.77
56.49
Op profit growth
43.94
-125.62
-369.43
-43.55
EBIT growth
-91.71
-27.16
-9.36
1.13
Net profit growth
63.58
332.1
-213.84
-73.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
413.8
586.77
1,444.78
1,521.42
3,270.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
413.8
586.77
1,444.78
1,521.42
3,270.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
54.95
61.7
96.59
140.64
169.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Telkar
Independent Director
Praveen Kumar Tripathi
Chairman & Independent Directo
K G Krishnamurthy
Independent Director
Supriya Bhatnagar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd
Summary
Indiabulls Real Estate Limited is one of the largest real estate companies in India with a well-diversified presence in residential real estate development across the spectrum, from affordable to mid-income to premium to the super-luxury space. Geographically, the Company has more than 95% of its portfolio in Indian strategic locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR) in India. The Company is one of the largest real estate company with a Gross Development Value of Rs 30,130 crore, and net worth of Rs 6,740.23 Crore as of 31 March 2023 and with 17 ongoing projects with total Saleable Area of 12.4 million sq. ft. under its wing. Further it has commercial development with a leasable area of 25.5 million sq.ft. under construction. Additionally the company has a land bank of 1,846 acres and also possesses 1,424 acres of SEZ land at Nasik, Maharashtra. The Company has, through its SPVs/subsidiaries, delivered over 25 million square feet of commercial & residential projects, including the iconic Indiabulls Blu Estate & Club residential towers in Worli, and commercial assets, One Indiabulls Centre and Indiabulls Finance Centre in Lower Parel. Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd was incorporated on April 04, 2006. The company was established with the main objects of carrying on the business of real estate project advisory, project marketing, maintenance of completed projects, engineering, industrial and technical consultancy, construction and developm
Read More
The Equinox India Developments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹130.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Equinox India Developments Ltd is ₹8286.85 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Equinox India Developments Ltd is 0 and 1.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Equinox India Developments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Equinox India Developments Ltd is ₹86.9 and ₹164.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Equinox India Developments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.44%, 3 Years at -7.12%, 1 Year at 47.29%, 6 Month at -13.92%, 3 Month at 5.30% and 1 Month at -4.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.