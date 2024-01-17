Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday September 21 2024 to Friday September 27 2024 (both days inclusive) as annual closing for the purpose of 18th AGM. For details please refer the attachment.