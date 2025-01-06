iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

119.65
(-8.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Indbull.RealEst. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-139.26

-50.53

-16.16

16.9

Depreciation

-3.88

-9.6

-0.97

-1.34

Tax paid

-0.36

-34.82

-3.59

0.44

Working capital

-1,727.38

1,790.82

-257.75

-621.98

Other operating items

Operating

-1,870.89

1,695.85

-278.47

-605.97

Capital expenditure

-29.64

25.41

-4.4

-2.6

Free cash flow

-1,900.53

1,721.26

-282.87

-608.57

Equity raised

12,729.14

13,267.48

12,918.75

12,358.1

Investing

-45

-3,057.43

684.92

972.09

Financing

-1,501.13

1,042.15

1,321.69

879.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9,282.48

12,973.47

14,642.48

13,601.1

