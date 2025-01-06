Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-139.26
-50.53
-16.16
16.9
Depreciation
-3.88
-9.6
-0.97
-1.34
Tax paid
-0.36
-34.82
-3.59
0.44
Working capital
-1,727.38
1,790.82
-257.75
-621.98
Other operating items
Operating
-1,870.89
1,695.85
-278.47
-605.97
Capital expenditure
-29.64
25.41
-4.4
-2.6
Free cash flow
-1,900.53
1,721.26
-282.87
-608.57
Equity raised
12,729.14
13,267.48
12,918.75
12,358.1
Investing
-45
-3,057.43
684.92
972.09
Financing
-1,501.13
1,042.15
1,321.69
879.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9,282.48
12,973.47
14,642.48
13,601.1
