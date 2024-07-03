iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Nine Monthly Results

143.34
(-0.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

392.78

478.62

1,191.85

789.68

3,154.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

392.78

478.62

1,191.85

789.68

3,154.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.43

36.93

77.02

112.87

134.46

Total Income

429.21

515.55

1,268.87

902.55

3,288.94

Total Expenditure

1,135.58

669.49

1,185.28

755.41

2,343.1

PBIDT

-706.37

-153.94

83.59

147.14

945.84

Interest

6.96

26.96

85.52

193.74

400.02

PBDT

-713.33

-180.9

-1.93

-46.6

545.82

Depreciation

8.42

9.24

8.68

14.52

24.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

13

11.23

9.51

2.54

76.34

Deferred Tax

1.32

30.45

56.42

26.13

214.63

Reported Profit After Tax

-736.07

-231.82

-76.53

-89.79

230.81

Minority Interest After NP

0.56

0.58

0.39

0.32

0.33

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-736.63

-232.4

-76.92

-90.11

230.48

Extra-ordinary Items

-616.59

0

0

0

-29.86

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-120.04

-232.4

-76.92

-90.11

260.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-13.61

-4.32

-1.69

-1.98

5.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

108.22

108.22

90.6

90.31

90.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-179.83

-32.16

7.01

18.63

29.98

PBDTM(%)

-181.61

-37.79

-0.16

-5.9

17.3

PATM(%)

-187.4

-48.43

-6.42

-11.37

7.31

