Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
392.78
478.62
1,191.85
789.68
3,154.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
392.78
478.62
1,191.85
789.68
3,154.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.43
36.93
77.02
112.87
134.46
Total Income
429.21
515.55
1,268.87
902.55
3,288.94
Total Expenditure
1,135.58
669.49
1,185.28
755.41
2,343.1
PBIDT
-706.37
-153.94
83.59
147.14
945.84
Interest
6.96
26.96
85.52
193.74
400.02
PBDT
-713.33
-180.9
-1.93
-46.6
545.82
Depreciation
8.42
9.24
8.68
14.52
24.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13
11.23
9.51
2.54
76.34
Deferred Tax
1.32
30.45
56.42
26.13
214.63
Reported Profit After Tax
-736.07
-231.82
-76.53
-89.79
230.81
Minority Interest After NP
0.56
0.58
0.39
0.32
0.33
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-736.63
-232.4
-76.92
-90.11
230.48
Extra-ordinary Items
-616.59
0
0
0
-29.86
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-120.04
-232.4
-76.92
-90.11
260.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-13.61
-4.32
-1.69
-1.98
5.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
108.22
108.22
90.6
90.31
90.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-179.83
-32.16
7.01
18.63
29.98
PBDTM(%)
-181.61
-37.79
-0.16
-5.9
17.3
PATM(%)
-187.4
-48.43
-6.42
-11.37
7.31
