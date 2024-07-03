Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
245.97
387.24
21.02
100.55
96.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
245.97
387.24
21.02
100.55
96.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.44
16.15
18.52
11.3
11.9
Total Income
287.41
403.39
39.54
111.85
108.26
Total Expenditure
247.01
418.23
335.4
133.65
119.35
PBIDT
40.4
-14.84
-295.86
-21.8
-11.09
Interest
3.56
4.72
2.28
3.63
2.51
PBDT
36.84
-19.56
-298.14
-25.43
-13.6
Depreciation
3.05
2.84
2.9
2.9
2.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.2
2.73
2.26
9.63
1.69
Deferred Tax
3.32
3.11
-1.02
0.54
0.16
Reported Profit After Tax
24.27
-28.24
-302.28
-38.5
-18.23
Minority Interest After NP
0.21
0.23
-0.26
0.15
0.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.06
-28.47
-302.02
-38.65
-18.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.06
-28.47
-302.02
-38.65
-18.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.38
-0.49
-5.58
-0.71
-0.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
127.17
126.87
108.22
108.22
108.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.42
-3.83
-1,407.51
-21.68
-11.5
PBDTM(%)
14.97
-5.05
-1,418.36
-25.29
-14.11
PATM(%)
9.86
-7.29
-1,438.05
-38.28
-18.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.