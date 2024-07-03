iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Quarterly Results

143.58
(20.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

245.97

387.24

21.02

100.55

96.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

245.97

387.24

21.02

100.55

96.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.44

16.15

18.52

11.3

11.9

Total Income

287.41

403.39

39.54

111.85

108.26

Total Expenditure

247.01

418.23

335.4

133.65

119.35

PBIDT

40.4

-14.84

-295.86

-21.8

-11.09

Interest

3.56

4.72

2.28

3.63

2.51

PBDT

36.84

-19.56

-298.14

-25.43

-13.6

Depreciation

3.05

2.84

2.9

2.9

2.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.2

2.73

2.26

9.63

1.69

Deferred Tax

3.32

3.11

-1.02

0.54

0.16

Reported Profit After Tax

24.27

-28.24

-302.28

-38.5

-18.23

Minority Interest After NP

0.21

0.23

-0.26

0.15

0.2

Net Profit after Minority Interest

24.06

-28.47

-302.02

-38.65

-18.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

24.06

-28.47

-302.02

-38.65

-18.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.38

-0.49

-5.58

-0.71

-0.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

127.17

126.87

108.22

108.22

108.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.42

-3.83

-1,407.51

-21.68

-11.5

PBDTM(%)

14.97

-5.05

-1,418.36

-25.29

-14.11

PATM(%)

9.86

-7.29

-1,438.05

-38.28

-18.91

