Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.96
362.84
82.35
27.2
yoy growth (%)
-98.35
340.58
202.77
56.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.44
-2.08
-5.73
-9.72
As % of sales
41.02
0.57
6.95
35.73
Other costs
-20.05
-372.25
-31.77
-34.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
336.32
102.59
38.58
125.45
Operating profit
-16.54
-11.49
44.84
-16.64
OPM
-277.34
-3.16
54.45
-61.19
Depreciation
-3.88
-9.6
-0.97
-1.34
Interest expense
-160.05
-301.6
-360.89
-363.42
Other income
41.21
272.16
300.85
398.32
Profit before tax
-139.26
-50.53
-16.16
16.9
Taxes
-0.36
-34.82
-3.59
0.44
Tax rate
0.25
68.91
22.22
2.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-139.62
-85.35
-19.75
17.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-139.62
-85.35
-19.75
17.35
yoy growth (%)
63.58
332.1
-213.84
-73.53
NPM
-2,341.1
-23.52
-23.98
63.78
