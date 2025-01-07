iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

137.84
(15.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:09:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.96

362.84

82.35

27.2

yoy growth (%)

-98.35

340.58

202.77

56.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.44

-2.08

-5.73

-9.72

As % of sales

41.02

0.57

6.95

35.73

Other costs

-20.05

-372.25

-31.77

-34.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

336.32

102.59

38.58

125.45

Operating profit

-16.54

-11.49

44.84

-16.64

OPM

-277.34

-3.16

54.45

-61.19

Depreciation

-3.88

-9.6

-0.97

-1.34

Interest expense

-160.05

-301.6

-360.89

-363.42

Other income

41.21

272.16

300.85

398.32

Profit before tax

-139.26

-50.53

-16.16

16.9

Taxes

-0.36

-34.82

-3.59

0.44

Tax rate

0.25

68.91

22.22

2.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-139.62

-85.35

-19.75

17.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-139.62

-85.35

-19.75

17.35

yoy growth (%)

63.58

332.1

-213.84

-73.53

NPM

-2,341.1

-23.52

-23.98

63.78

Indbull.RealEst. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.