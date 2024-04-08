The Board, at aforesaid meeting, also decided to convene an Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company on Tuesday, the 30th of April 2024, through video conferencing / other audiovisual means (EGM), to seek the consent of the shareholders of the Company, on above matters, more particularly listed in the notice of EGM, the copy of which with other relevant details shall be submitted in due course, simultaneous to the dispatch of notice of EGM to the shareholders of the Company. In furtherance to our intimation dated April 05 2024, and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby enclose the notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30 April, 2024 at 11:00 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio visual Means (OAVM). For further details, please refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.04.2024) For further details, please refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.04.2024) EGM 30/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.04.2024) Corrigendum/Addendum to the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 through VC/OAVM at 11:00 A.M. (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Indiabulls Real Estate Limited held on Tuesday April 30 2024, at 11:00 A.M., through Video Conferencing. For more details, please refer attachment Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on April, 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. For further details, please refer the attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024) The amendment to Memorandum of Association and Article of Association of the Company. For more details, please refer the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Change in name of the Company from Indiabulls Real Estate Limited to Equinox India Developments Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)