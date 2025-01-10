Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Equinox India Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI LODR Regulations we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 23 2024 inter-alia to consider the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We further wish to inform that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which had been closed earlier shall remain closed till October 26 2024. For more details, please refer attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024) Machine readable legible copy of unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and half financial year ended September 30, 2024, which were submitted earlier on October 23, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Equinox India Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI LODR Regulations, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, inter-alia, to consider, (i) the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, and (ii) enabling authorization for raising of funds by way of equity, convertible or non-convertible debt securities or any other equity linked or convertible securities, through all or any permissible modes or method , subject to the approval of the members of the Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals, as applicable. For further information, please refer attachment Outcome of the Board Meeting of Equinox India Developments Limited (the Company) and Submission of unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Equinox India Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - a meeting of the Boards constituted committee of Equinox India Developments Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday August 2 2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds through the issuance of any kind(s) of debt securities in one or more tranches as may be considered appropriate subject to the regulatory and/or statutory approvals as applicable. In furtherance to the intimations dated July 29, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations, please be informed that the Boards constituted committee of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. August 2, 2024, (which commenced at 09:30 a.m. and concluded at 9:55 a.m.), in compliance with the (i) provision of sections 42, 71, 179 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), read with applicable Rules framed thereunder; and (ii) the shareholders resolution dated September 29, 2023, inter-alia, discussed and approved raising of funds through the issuance of upto 1200 Senior, Secured, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable, Rated, Unlisted Non-Convertible Debentures of face value INR 10,00,000/- each of the Company (NCDs or Debentures), aggregating upto INR 120 crores, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis. For more details, pls refer intimation. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024) For details, please refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of debt equity or any other equity linked or convertible securities (Securities) through all or any permissible modes or method including private placement preferential issue rights issue qualified institutions placement or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law subject to necessary regulatory / statutory approvals and if applicable the approval of shareholders of the Company and to approve ancillary actions in this regard including determination of issue price if any. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations, please be informed that the Board of Directors of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited at its meeting held today i.e. April 5, 2024, has, inter-alia, discussed & approved (i) Fund-raise via preferential issue of equity shares and convertible warrants, on a private placement basis, for cash consideration, aggregating to approx. INR 3,910.93 Crore, to certain eligible Investors; (ii) Acquisitions of certain projects/assets; (iii) Right of First Opportunity with the Embassy group; (iv) Change of the name of the Company (v) Reclassification of authorised share capital of the Company (vi) Amendment in the articles of association of the Company (vii) Convening of an Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company. For more details, please refer attached intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024