Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Management Discussions

I. Economy Overview

• The Indian economy powered through 2022 despite a shaky geopolitical environment and the threat of a looming recession in large, developed economies. India emerged as the fastest-growing large economy in the world and was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise bleak global economic environment during the year. While the outlook on the global economy did not improve significantly as we stepped into 2023, global sentiment on the Indian economy continued to strengthen due to its growing stature as a potential alternative to China and its standing as the worlds largest democracy.

• The Indian economy has had a smooth sailing so far in 2023 due to sustained GDP growth and reducing inflationary pressures; the central bank also shifted its stance to support growth. However, global financial volatility and subdued business sentiment may pose some challenges. As GDP growth in Q1 belied expectations, a few agencies decided to raise their FY2023-24 growth forecasts for India, while others continued to lower their projections in view of the global macroeconomic turmoil. Currently, most agencies peg the countrys growth in the range of 5.5-6.5%.

II. Industry Overview

• The Indian real estate market had recovered well in 2022, residential demand scaled a nine-year high, while the office market posted a robust recovery compared to markets in the developed world, which were still trying to find their feet. In H1 2023, the real estate market has achieved levels close to those seen last year.

• While headline demand levels during H1 2023 indicate the resilience of the market, their underlying components are undergoing a significant amount of churn, possibly pointing to a pivotal point in its evolution. For instance, in the office space, the occupiers preference for flex spaces scaled a historic high, while in the residential market, the sales volumes of the erstwhile dominant affordable segment have been convincingly eclipsed by those of the mid-segment.

• Some rationalization witnessed in H1 2023 from the 2022 peak levels; however, the second half of the year is expected to be stronger on account of a healthy supply pipeline, approaching festive season and stabilizing mortgage rates.

III. Indian housing market persists with a bullish trend, defying economic headwinds

• The residential market has been on a strong recovery path as the economy emerged from the pandemics shadow. While low interest rates and comparatively low residential prices sparked the revival in demand, the momentum in residential sales sustained even as interest rates rose. The residential market breached a nine-year high in terms of annual residential sales in 2022 in an inflationary environment that caused increasing concerns on economic growth across the world. Thus, while the momentum looked strong, it remained to be seen if it would sustain in 2023.

• The RBI has hiked the repo rate by 250 bps since May 2022 and the last 25 bps hike in Q1 2023 pushed home loan rates within striking distance of those existing in pre-pandemic 2019. Regardless, the residential market stepped into 2023 on a relatively stable footing with the first half of the year registering sales of 0.16 mn units, 1% lower in YoY terms. While this is the second highest sales volume in almost 10 years, the YoY growth has plateaued in H1 2023 compared to the strong double- digit growth seen in the preceding four half yearly periods. This can be read as an indicator of market consolidation or as saturation but given the Indian economys relative outperformance in FY2024 as well, we believe this pause in growth is probably transient in nature.

• The relative stability in sales was sustained across all markets with the YoY percentage change in sales levels not exceeding single digits for any. Sales grew the most in the Hyderabad market at 5% YoY while slipping in the larger markets of Mumbai and Bengaluru at -8% and -2% YoY.

• The consistent sales volumes have spurred intense development activity over the past two years. The volume of units launched has exceeded that of sales in the past three half yearly periods, an event that has not occurred since H2 2014. 0.17 mn units were launched during H1 2023 which translates to an 8% growth in YoY terms.

• The share of sales in the <INR 5 mn ticket size price segment reduced from 43% in H2 2020 to 32% in H1 2023. While its share of sales has reduced over time, it was still the largest segment in terms of sales volumes till H1 2022. H1 2023 marks the second half-yearly period in which this this segments volumes have been eclipsed by the mid-size segment.

• Conversely, during the same reference period, the share of annual sales in the INR 5-10 mn and >10 mn ticket-size categories grew from 36% to 38% and 21% to 30% respectively. The higher income segments were not as impacted by income disruptions caused by pandemic exigencies as was initially expected. Besides, the high savings rate due to the initial weak sentiments and lockdown periods played their part in fueling the current wave of demand.

• While sales volumes have been stable in H1 2023, prices have grown in the range of 2% to 10% across all markets with Mumbai, Bengaluru and NCR growing by 6%, 5% and 5% YoY respectively. This also marks the third consecutive half-yearly period of YoY growth in prices across all markets. Even in sequential terms, prices have either stayed steady or grown across markets during the period.

• With the supply of units exceeding that of sales during H1 2023, the unsold inventory grew by 7% YoY to 0.47 mn units. And while the market is carrying more inventory, the consistently high sales volumes in H1 2023 have pushed down the Quarters to Sell (QTS) level from 7.8 to 6.7 quarters during this period. QTS measures the number of quarters required to exhaust the unsold inventory and is calculated by dividing the existing unsold inventory by the average sales of the eight trailing quarters from the analysis period to avoid seasonal volatility. Generally, a lower QTS level denotes greater sales traction and better market health.

• Demand remained consistently high in H1 2023 even as annual growth slipped marginally. The industry continues to consolidate with residential developments steadily shifting into the hands of stronger developers who have been able to weather the economic storm created by the pandemic. While ready inventory remains a strong preference for homebuyers, developers are also finding takers for their under- construction inventory. With inflationary forces subsiding, the RBI has shifted its stance to prioritize economic growth by maintaining liquidity which is supportive of real estate demand and bodes well for the market for the remainder of the year.

a) MMR Market Overview

• Mumbai continues to maintain its position as the largest market in terms of real estate sales with sale of 40,798 units in the first half of 2023. While the growth in sales remained steady compared to the second half of 2022, the city has witnessed an 8% YoY decline in the total sales during the first half of 2023. The market has maintained the elevated sales level even as the growth rate is tapering.

• The optimism for sales momentum to improve continues to remain high supported by factors such as the expected rise in income levels and the strong desire for homeownership, which continue to be key drivers for residential sales in the Mumbai market.

• Although there was a minor dip in residential market transactions, the number of new project launches continued to remain robust. In H1 2023, a substantial supply of 50,546 units was added, marking the highest number since the first half of 2014. Nonetheless, developers remain cognizant of consumer sentiment and affordability. 70% of the supply added in 2022 are in suburban markets like the Western Suburbs, Thane, Peripheral Central Suburbs and Central Suburbs.

• In the first half of 2023, a significant proportion of the properties transacted in Mumbai remained within the less than INR 5 mn ticket size range. Although their share has decreased from 50% in H1 2022 to 46% in H1 2023, it continued to represent a significant portion of the market. Meanwhile, the INR 5-10 mn ticket size category has experienced growth, accounting for 37% of the market share in H1 2023 compared to 22% in H1 2022. This shift towards the INR 5-10 mn category can be attributed to the rise in property prices and value mix of homes sold during this period.

• The weighted average residential property prices have recorded an upward movement in H1 2023 by 6% YoY. The increased raw material prices coupled with strong demand were the primary drivers for developers to opt for price rise.

• The unsold inventory has risen by 7% YoY in H1 2023 on account of the massive supply added in the market. However, the Quarters- to-Sell has reduced from 12 quarters in 2021 to 8.4 quarters in H1 2023. This reduction indicates a faster pace of property sales and suggests that the market is absorbing the available inventory more efficiently.

• The Mumbai Metropolitan Regions (MMR) residential market is set to experience robust growth and expansion in the upcoming quarters. With its status as a leading financial and commercial hub, the region continues to attract a diverse population, including professionals and investors. This influx of people, coupled with limited available land, is expected to drive demand for residential properties, leading to potential price appreciation. Additionally, the governments continued focus on infrastructure development and urban planning initiatives will enhance connectivity and further boost the attractiveness of MMRs real estate market.

b) Gurugram Market Overview

• In line with past trends, Gurugram remains a key hub for primary residential sales in NCR. Since H2 2019, Gurugrams share in NCRs total sales volume has only expanded with each half-yearly period. From a 12% share in H2 2019, Gurugrams share has grown to 52% in H1 2023. New launches in multiple formats such as independent floors, gated plotted developments and high-rise apartment projects from credible developers have ensured healthy sales velocity in its various locations. Large township projects on Golf Course Extension Road, New Gurugram and along the Dwarka Expressway are witnessing healthy sales velocity now that the expressways completion is visibly imminent.

• Gurugrams high rise living resonates well with both first generation and second-generation homebuyers looking for a lifestyle upgrade, a trend that has only picked up post the pandemic outbreak. Connectivity between the main areas of Gurugram and its developing peripherals is being enhanced continually to support its real estate boom. Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has invited bids for construction and upgradation of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). This upcoming infrastructure upgrade will take place on the Golf Course Extension Road and the present Southern Peripheral Road from Vatika Chowk to Kherki Daula and ease congestion in 25 sectors along this stretch, which will benefit the residential projects over the long haul.

• A high residential demand has also revitalized the new launches activity in Gurugram. In H1 2023, new launches in Gurugram comprised 82% of NCRs total launch pie. From a mere 19% share in H1 2021, Gurugrams share has swelled to 82% in the current review period as many new projects have been launched in the developing peripherals. Robust homebuying demand supported by enhanced connectivity has been instrumental in developers taking exposure on Golf Course Extension Road, New Gurugram and Dwarka Expressway.

IV. Opportunities & Challenges

a) Indian housing market poised to uphold its momentum in the forthcoming quarters

• The Indian residential sector has been on a roll in the first half of 2023 with both housing sales and new launches scaling new heights. Housing sales across the top 7 cities in H1 2023 have already reached over 63% of the total sales in entire 2022 despite rise in both interest rates and housing prices. This itself indicates the undeterred demand for housing across the top 7 cities & and looking at the present scenario, it is very likely that similar growth trends may continue in the second half of 2023 as well. Many factors point towards this anticipated growth in the residential segment in the second half as well.

• Firstly, with inflation under control, RBI may not increase the repo rates any further rather it is quite likely that it may reduce it in its next monetary policy, making home loans slightly cheaper.

• Secondly, there has been robust land acquisition across the top 7 cities, indicating strong vibrancy in the market. Many Tier 1 developers have a strong pipeline of new launches in the coming quarters. This is largely because they are recording robust sales across their projects. In fact, the unfettered demand for housing across the country has also enabled the top 8 listed developers to reduce their debt from INR 405 Bn in FY20 to over INR 230 bn in FY23 - recording a decline of 43 in the period. This decline in net debt is essentially because of the boosted sales and revenues collected by these listed developers. These developers sales volumes have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and are headed for a new peak. With improved cash flows over the last few years, their debt has thus reduced significantly.

• Other parameters including the stock market etc. also reflect positive trends which in a way are likely to positively impact the residential market.

• Thus, going forward, we anticipate residential demand to remain steady and be driven primarily by the end users, which will inevitably prevent any unnatural speculative spikes. Grade A developers will continue to dominate the residential market and gain more market share, which will help your Company in creating opportunities to grow further.

b) Challenges

• While the management of your Company is confident of creating and exploiting the opportunities, it also finds the following challenges:

o Unanticipated delays in project approvals

o Availability of accomplished and trained labour force

o Increased cost of manpower

o Rising cost of construction lead by increase in commodity prices o Growth in auxiliary infrastructure facilities; and

V. Company Overview

Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, one of the leading real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region ("MMR") and the National Capital Region ("NCR") of India, was incorporated in 2006 with its focus on construction and development of residential, commercial and SEZ projects across major Indian metros. Geographically, our strategic focus is on the key markets of MMR and NCR, we are also present in various parts of India across Jodhpur, Vadodara, Vizag and Indore. We are an independently managed, professionally run company having a diversified presence in residential real estate developments with a well-balanced mix of high-value & high-volume products across Mid-income, Premium and Luxury price categories. We are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, India ("BSE") & National Stock Exchange, India ("NSE") and our global depository receipts ("GDRs") are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The companys long term debt rating by Infometrics and Brickworks at IVR A and BWR A+ respectively.

Our core competency lies in managing the real estate value chain as we have in-house capabilities to deliver a project from conceptualization to completion. We believe that a significant competitive differentiator for us has been our history in delivering strategically located large scale projects with high quality construction and sustainable practices. Our adept technical and design team aim to ensure efficient and quality developments. We believe we have the human capital and technology-enabled systems to successfully manage large construction projects with years of on-ground industry experience. We place an emphasis on safety in all phases of construction. We believe that our understanding of the relevant real estate market, positive perception, innovative design and marketing and branding techniques enable us to attract customers.

The Group has successfully delivered 19 projects across India, spanning a developable area of ~30 million sq. ft and has ~12 million sq.ft of unsold inventory across 6 cities & 15 projects and holds a land bank of over 3,000+ acres near to major metropolitans; one of the largest land banks among listed Indian real estate developers. It has delivered iconic commercial developments of over 3.3 million sq. ft. in Mumbai namely - One International Centre & One World Center and in the residential segment our flagship projects in Mumbai include Blu Estate & Club & Sky Forest, apart from delivering projects in Gurugram, Chennai, Madurai, Ahmedabad and Thane.

a) Quick Snapshot

c) Our Competitive Strengths

Your Company continues to capitalize on the market opportunities by leveraging its key strengths:

• Significant inventory of completed projects or projects with OC or are near completion - We believe that customers in India have started to prefer completed projects or projects with OC or are near completion; COVID-19 pandemic has further accentuated this trend. Our significant inventory of completed projects and projects with OC or are near completion would allow us to cater for the preferences of prospective buyers.

• Strategically located projects in the attractive MMR and NCR markets - We have a track record of delivering a quality portfolio of assets, which is strategically located in the attractive markets of MMR and NCR. The strategic locations of our projects offer significant competitive advantage in terms of higher absorption and higher average base selling price.

• Quality construction - Highest quality construction is the key driver for achieving long-term results. The Company employs the most advanced construction equipment, cutting-edge technologies like advanced jump-form technology, advanced vertical transportation system, wind tunnel engineering and finest quality raw materials.

• Strong Sales and Marketing Capabilities - Our marketing and sales team track market trends which enables us to position our projects appropriately in terms of location and price points and creates a cohesive marketing strategy catered for each project.

• Focus on sustainable development - We believe in sustainable and environment-friendly practices, and have implemented the following practices across our developments: solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting and percolation pits, eco-friendly landscaping, water saving features, efficient fagade designs that reduces glass reflection, thereby maximizing daylight and reducing energy consumption, efficient water usage through sewage treatment plant recycling, organic waste treatment and energy efficient buildings with eco-friendly equipment.

• Significant Debt Headroom - Follows conservative debt practice coupled with enough cash balance which provides a significant leveraging opportunity for further expansions

• Transparency - Follows a strong culture of corporate governance and ensures transparency and high levels of business ethics

d) Strategy & Way Forward

VI. Business Review

a) FY2023 Performance Review

i. Key Highlights

iii. Profit & Loss Statement (Extract)

Particulars FY2023(UJ FY2022 <* Cr) (? Cr) Revenue 648 1,541 EBITDA (434) 95 Adjusted EBITDA*11* (40) 95 F inance Costs 28 110 Depreciation 12 12 Profit Before Tax (PBT) (563) (27) Tax Charge/ (Credit) 45 110 Profit After Tax (PAT) (608) (137) Adjusted Profit After Tax (FAT)1 025) (137)

Notes: Figures adjusted for following one off items (1) During Q3FY23 & FY2023, the Company had divested its 100% stake, to sell a land parcel admeasuring approximately 35 acres, at Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram Haryana, for an aggregate consideration of X240 Cr. The Company has incurred a loss of 189.4 Cr on this transaction (2) Exceptional item for Q4FY23 and FY2023, includes net effect of38.8 Cr due to write off/back of payables of 368.2 Cr and write off / back of receivables of 329.4 Cr in certain subsidiaries based on one-time internal assessments of the new management (3) Cost of sales for Q4FY23 and FY2023 are higher by 254 Cr on account of one-time exercise undertaken by the new management to reassess and revise cost to complete for various ongoing projects (4) Above figures include Sky projects. The ownership of the Sky projects is with IPPL, which is currently owned by certain third parties. However, IBREL has a right to purchase Sky projects, through purchase of IPPL from its current owners

v. Significant Changes in Key Financial Ratios:

In compliance with the requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, significant changes (change of 25% or more from FY 2021-22 to FY 2022-23) in the key financial ratios applicable to the Company, are as under:

Return on Average Equity (Net worth)

The Return on Average Equity of the Company on a consolidated basis, as on March 31, 2023 stood at (17.13%) as against (3.92)% as on March 31, 2022.

This decrease in the ratio is primarily due to the following reasons :

i) During the quarter ended 31 December 2022, pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement, dated December 23, 2022, the Company had divested its 100% stake, on a fully diluted basis, in its wholly owned subsidiaries Juventus Estate Limited, and Mabon Properties Limited, which collectively own the land parcel admeasuring approximately 35 acres, at Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, Haryana. With this, Juventus Estate Limited, Mabon Properties Limited and Milkyway Buildcon Limited (which is a 100% subsidiary of Juventus

Estate Limited) ceased to be the subsidiaries of the Company w.e.f. December 23, 2022, for an aggregate consideration of 2,400.0 million. The group had incurred a loss of 1,893.6 million on a consolidated basis on this divestment.

ii) In Q4 FY 2023 the management of the Company undertook a pending cost analysis for completion of the undergoing and near completed projects, on an overall group basis. It was observed that in certain projects, the cost of completion vs the earlier budgeted cost were not comparative and certain shortcomings in the budgeted costs were observed, due to various reasons. The management taking a prudent view, booked a provision for such costing shortfall, in respective projects, in Q4 2023. The quantum of such one-time provisioning is 2540.0 million.

Interest Coverage Ratio

The interest coverage ratio of the Company on a consolidated basis was (17.52) for FY 2022-23 as compared to 0.86 for FY 2021-22.

Operating Profit Ratio

The operating profit ratio of the Company on a consolidated basis for FY 2022-23 stood at (9.21)% as compared to 17.14% for FY 2021-22.

Net Profit Margin (%)

The Net Profit margin ratio of the Company on a consolidated basis was (103.55)% for FY 2022-23 as compared to (11.23%) for FY 2021-22.

Current Ratio

The current asset ratio of the Company on a consolidated basis has improved from 1.87 for FY 2021-22 to 2.45 for FY 2022-23.

Debt Equity Ratio

The Debt Equity ratio for the Company on a consolidated basis has improved from 38.23% for FY 2021-22 to 6.97% for FY 2022-23

There has been no significant change in the other key financial ratios, as applicable to the Company.

The following is the presentation of certain significant ratios after adjusting the consolidated numbers of the Company for the two adjusting items as described in the notes to Return on Average Equity (Networth) above

Return on Average Equity (Net worth)

The Return on Average Equity of the Company on a consolidated basis, as on March 31, 2023 stood at (4.63)%as against (3.92)% as on March 31, 2022.

Interest Coverage Ratio

The interest coverage ratio of the Company on a consolidated basis was (1.48) for FY 2022-23 as compared to 0.86 for FY 2021-22.

Operating Profit Ratio

The operating profit ratio of the Company on a consolidated basis for FY 2022-23 stood at 34.07% as compared to 17.14% for FY 2021-22.

Net Profit Margin (%)

The Net Profit margin ratio of the Company on a consolidated basis was (27.99)% for FY 2022-23 as compared to (11.23)% for FY 2021-22.

b) Net Surplus from Pojects

Net Surplus from projects at Rs 5,997 Cr. Surplus from OC / near completion projects at ^901 Cr; pending costs of Rs 503 Cr fully covered through receivables with ~1.4x cover

c) Cash, Debt & Equity

Gross debt stood at Rs 224 Cr vs. Rs 1,310 in FY2022, at an avg. ROI of 12.8% with 0.1x debt to equity. Cash & cash equivalents at ^534 Cr; Net cash positive of Rs 310 Cr post debt. Total equity stands at Rs 3,026 Cr.

h) Update on Merger with Embassy Group

• The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on August 18, 2020, have approved the Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) amongst the Company, NAM Estates Private Limited ("NAM Estates") and Embassy One Commercial Property Development Private Limited ("NAM Opco"), both Embassy group entities.

• The Scheme provides for a cashless composite scheme of amalgamation of NAM Estates and NAM Opco into the Company, in accordance with applicable regulations, subject to necessary statutory and other approvals. Upon effectiveness of the Scheme, the Company will issue its equity shares, in accordance with the approved share swap ratios, pursuant to which Company is being valued at 92.50 per share. The Scheme had been granted approval by Competition Commission of India ("CCI") and SEBI/Stock exchanges. The Equity shareholders of the Company, at their meeting held on February 12, 2022, has also approved the Scheme with 99.9987% majority. Further, the NCLT Bengaluru Bench has also approved the Scheme on April 22, 2022.

• However, the NCLT, Chandigarh Bench, on May 9, 2023, pronounced an order, pursuant to which the sanction to the Merger has been withheld. The Company has filed an appeal before Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT") against the order issued by NCLT Chandigarh and the matter was heard on Jul 25, 2023, wherein notices have been issued to the IT department. Next hearing scheduled on Sep 08, 2023.

i) London Receivables

• A resolution was purportedly passed by the Operations Committee of the Board (comprising the erstwhile management) on February 07, 2023, authorizing execution of amendments of the Share Purchase Agreement executed on November 01, 2019 ("SPA") by the Companys subsidiary Brenformexa Limited ("Brenformexa") with Clivedale Overseas Limited ("Clivedale"), an entity controlled by the erstwhile promoters of the Company. Under the terms of this SPA, out of a total consideration of GBP 200 million, an amount equal to GBP 61.85 million (~^629 Crores) remains due and payable from Clivedale to Brenformexa ("Balance Amounts").

• The Board and the current management consider any purported actions taken, Balance Amounts waived, or agreements signed under the authority of this resolution to be unauthorized and void ab initio.

• The Board in its meeting held on 10 August, 2023 has approved the taking of preventive steps & any actions required with respect to Clivedale/third parties to ensure the recovery of the aforesaid Balance Amounts owed to Brenformexa by Clivedale under the said SPA. As a prudent measure, the Board, in consultation with the statutory auditors, has decided to create a provision of ~^629 Crores in its books of accounts for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, against the potential inability to recover the Balance Amounts.

j) Nashik SEZ

• M/s Indiabulls Industrial Infrastructure Limited ("MIL") a subsidiary of the Company, had in August 2007 entered into a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation ("MIDC") which allowed IIIL to enter into lease deeds with MIDC on approximately 2,500 acres of land ("Land") situated in Sinnar, Nashik district, Maharashtra. The Land was to be developed as industrial plots within the Special Economic Zone ("SEZ") framework. IIIL has paid a premium of ^67.7 Crores to MIDC for the Land.

• Development on the Land has been carried out with respect to a 1350 MW power plant, along with basic infrastructure (such as roads, water, power, administrative blocks, etc), a 38 km SEZ boundary wall, 8MLD freshwater pipeline, customs office inside SEZ, solar streetlights, telecom and broadband connectivity. Further, to rehabilitate the Project Affected Persons ("PAPs") the Company has paid the plot fee towards the PAPs, along with basic infrastructure (such as bitumen roads, RCC water tank, water pipeline, electric pole network, solar streetlight, WBM road (14 km), culverts etc).

• While IIIL was in the process of planning and conducting further development on the Land, MIDC has issued a termination notice purporting to terminate the Lease Deed based on an alleged lapse by the Company with respect to completing development and rehabilitating PAPs within the stipulated timelines. The Company believes this notice to be unlawful and is evaluating legal options to defend itself / seek redressal against the unlawful termination.

k) Human Resources

• The Companys businesses are managed by a team of competent and passionate leaders, capable of enhancing your Companys standing in the competitive market. The Companys employees have a defining role in significantly accelerating its growth and transformation, thereby enhancing its position as one of the largest corporate houses. The Company has a structured recruitment process with a diverse talent pool. The focus is on recruiting people who have the right mindset for working at Indiabulls, supported by structured training programs and internal growth opportunities. The Company has a strong team of employees, who are aligned and dedicated towards the Companys goal. The Companys focus is on unlocking the peoples potential and further developing their functional, operational, and behavioral competencies. The belief "great people create great organization" has been at the core of the Companys approach to its people.

• Key action points taken were as follows:

o To strengthen the front ending team, professionals were added to the Construction, Sales/ Marketing function.

o As on 31 March 2023, the Group has 511 employees.

l) Internal Controls & Their Adequacy

• The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business to ensure that all the assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and those transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly and adequately. •

• The Companys internal controls are supplemented by internal audits, review by management and documented policies, guidelines and procedures. The system has been designed to ensure that financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial information and for maintaining accountability of assets. All financial and audit control systems are also reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.

VII. Cautionary Statement

• Statements in this report on Management Discussions and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. The Company here means the consolidated entity consisting of all its subsidiaries. Similarly, Companys land bank and Companys project means the consolidated land bank and project of the Company as consolidated entity along with all its subsidiaries. The Company assumes no responsibility nor is under any obligation to publicly amend, modify or revise any forwardlooking statements based on any subsequent developments, information or events.