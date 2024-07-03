iifl-logo-icon 1
SignatureGlobal India Ltd Share Price

1,364.95
(-2.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,411.55
  • Day's High1,411.55
  • 52 Wk High1,647
  • Prev. Close1,397.4
  • Day's Low1,364.05
  • 52 Wk Low 956
  • Turnover (lac)2,571.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value60.48
  • EPS0.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,179.01
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SignatureGlobal India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,411.55

Prev. Close

1,397.4

Turnover(Lac.)

2,571.15

Day's High

1,411.55

Day's Low

1,364.05

52 Week's High

1,647

52 Week's Low

956

Book Value

60.48

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,179.01

P/E

0

EPS

0.92

Divi. Yield

0

SignatureGlobal India Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

SignatureGlobal India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Signature Global Plans ₹50,000 Crore Housing Projects in Delhi-NCR Over 3 Years

Signature Global Plans ₹50,000 Crore Housing Projects in Delhi-NCR Over 3 Years

25 Nov 2024|06:28 PM

The listed company sold properties worth ₹7,200 Crore in the last fiscal year and is targeting ₹10,000 Crore this fiscal year.

Read More
Signature Global Achieves 59% of FY25 Sales Projections

Signature Global Achieves 59% of FY25 Sales Projections

9 Oct 2024|02:00 PM

The company's net debt at the end of H1 FY25 was Rs 1,020 crore, down from Rs 1,160 crore at the end of FY24.

Read More
Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SignatureGlobal India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:27 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.62%

Non-Promoter- 16.90%

Institutions: 16.90%

Non-Institutions: 13.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SignatureGlobal India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.05

12.49

11.38

5.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

853.22

269.75

-79.47

-10.86

Net Worth

867.27

282.24

-68.09

-5.17

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,240.55

1,553.57

901.3

82.06

241.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,240.55

1,553.57

901.3

82.06

241.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

84

32.31

38.3

72.66

21.93

View Annually Results

SignatureGlobal India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SignatureGlobal India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

Lalit Kumar Aggarwal

Managing Director

Ravi Aggarwal

Joint Managing Director

Devender Aggarwal

Independent Director

Kundan Mal Agarwal

Independent Director

Chandra Wadhwa

Independent Director

Lata Pillai

Independent Director

Venkatesan Narayanan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M R Bothra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SignatureGlobal India Ltd

Summary

SignatureGlobal India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under in the name of Ridisha Marketing Private Limited dated March 28, 2000 by the RoC. The name of Company was changed to SignatureGlobal (India) Private Limited for undertaking real estate activities on January 6, 2014, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 20, 2014 was issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to SignatureGlobal (India) Limitedthrough fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 10, 2022 consequent upon Change of Name and upon Conversion to a Public Limited Company granted by the RoC.The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company supplies the construction material and provides construction services. The Company commenced operations in 2014 through its Subsidiary, Signature Builders Private Limited, with the launch of Projects Solera and Synera on 6.13 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana; launched Project Grand IVA in year 2015; Project Orchard Avenue in 2016; launched Projects Roselia, Serenas, Millennia, Solera 2 and Sunrise the Premium Floor during 2017; Projects Roselia 2, Signature Global City 1 (Floors) and Signature Global City 2 (Floors) in 2018; launched Projects Signature Global Park 2, Signature Global Park 3, Orchard Avenue 2, Signature Global Prime and Signature Global Aspire during 2019; Projects Signatu
Company FAQs

What is the SignatureGlobal India Ltd share price today?

The SignatureGlobal India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1364.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of SignatureGlobal India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SignatureGlobal India Ltd is ₹19179.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SignatureGlobal India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SignatureGlobal India Ltd is 0 and 23.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SignatureGlobal India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SignatureGlobal India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SignatureGlobal India Ltd is ₹956 and ₹1647 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SignatureGlobal India Ltd?

SignatureGlobal India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 46.95%, 6 Month at -5.39%, 3 Month at -11.53% and 1 Month at 2.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SignatureGlobal India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SignatureGlobal India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.63 %
Institutions - 16.90 %
Public - 13.47 %

