Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹1,411.55
Prev. Close₹1,397.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,571.15
Day's High₹1,411.55
Day's Low₹1,364.05
52 Week's High₹1,647
52 Week's Low₹956
Book Value₹60.48
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,179.01
P/E0
EPS0.92
Divi. Yield0
The listed company sold properties worth ₹7,200 Crore in the last fiscal year and is targeting ₹10,000 Crore this fiscal year.Read More
The company's net debt at the end of H1 FY25 was Rs 1,020 crore, down from Rs 1,160 crore at the end of FY24.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.05
12.49
11.38
5.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
853.22
269.75
-79.47
-10.86
Net Worth
867.27
282.24
-68.09
-5.17
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,240.55
1,553.57
901.3
82.06
241.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,240.55
1,553.57
901.3
82.06
241.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
84
32.31
38.3
72.66
21.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
Lalit Kumar Aggarwal
Managing Director
Ravi Aggarwal
Joint Managing Director
Devender Aggarwal
Independent Director
Kundan Mal Agarwal
Independent Director
Chandra Wadhwa
Independent Director
Lata Pillai
Independent Director
Venkatesan Narayanan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M R Bothra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SignatureGlobal India Ltd
Summary
SignatureGlobal India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under in the name of Ridisha Marketing Private Limited dated March 28, 2000 by the RoC. The name of Company was changed to SignatureGlobal (India) Private Limited for undertaking real estate activities on January 6, 2014, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 20, 2014 was issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to SignatureGlobal (India) Limitedthrough fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 10, 2022 consequent upon Change of Name and upon Conversion to a Public Limited Company granted by the RoC.The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company supplies the construction material and provides construction services. The Company commenced operations in 2014 through its Subsidiary, Signature Builders Private Limited, with the launch of Projects Solera and Synera on 6.13 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana; launched Project Grand IVA in year 2015; Project Orchard Avenue in 2016; launched Projects Roselia, Serenas, Millennia, Solera 2 and Sunrise the Premium Floor during 2017; Projects Roselia 2, Signature Global City 1 (Floors) and Signature Global City 2 (Floors) in 2018; launched Projects Signature Global Park 2, Signature Global Park 3, Orchard Avenue 2, Signature Global Prime and Signature Global Aspire during 2019; Projects Signatu
Read More
The SignatureGlobal India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1364.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SignatureGlobal India Ltd is ₹19179.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SignatureGlobal India Ltd is 0 and 23.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SignatureGlobal India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SignatureGlobal India Ltd is ₹956 and ₹1647 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SignatureGlobal India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 46.95%, 6 Month at -5.39%, 3 Month at -11.53% and 1 Month at 2.29%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.