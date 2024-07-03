SignatureGlobal India Ltd Summary

SignatureGlobal India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under in the name of Ridisha Marketing Private Limited dated March 28, 2000 by the RoC. The name of Company was changed to SignatureGlobal (India) Private Limited for undertaking real estate activities on January 6, 2014, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 20, 2014 was issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to SignatureGlobal (India) Limitedthrough fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 10, 2022 consequent upon Change of Name and upon Conversion to a Public Limited Company granted by the RoC.The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company supplies the construction material and provides construction services. The Company commenced operations in 2014 through its Subsidiary, Signature Builders Private Limited, with the launch of Projects Solera and Synera on 6.13 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana; launched Project Grand IVA in year 2015; Project Orchard Avenue in 2016; launched Projects Roselia, Serenas, Millennia, Solera 2 and Sunrise the Premium Floor during 2017; Projects Roselia 2, Signature Global City 1 (Floors) and Signature Global City 2 (Floors) in 2018; launched Projects Signature Global Park 2, Signature Global Park 3, Orchard Avenue 2, Signature Global Prime and Signature Global Aspire during 2019; Projects Signature Global Proxima 1, Signature Global Proxima 2, Golf Green 79, Signature Global Park 4, Signature Global Park 5, Signature Global Superbia and The Millennia 3 in 2020; launched Signature Global City 37D, Signature Global City 81, Signature Global Park 1 and Signature Global City 92 in 2021 and Projects Signature Global Imperial and The Millennia 4 and Infinity Mall in 2022.The project Millennia 4, launched in January 2022, witnessed complete subscription of the 814 units on offer within 24 hours of launch while Imperial, launched in March 2022, witnessed subscription of all 1,141 units on offer within 12 hours of launch. Millennia 4 and Imperialalso witnessed an over subscription of 2.19 times and 3.15 times the units on offer, respectively. Further, the key Completed Projects include Solera, Serenas and Synera, each located in Gurugram, Haryana. The Company launched an Initial Public Issue of 18,961,038 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 730 Crore of face value of Re. 1/- each comprising a Fresh Issue of 15,662,337 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 603 Crore and 3,298,701 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 127 Crore through Offer for Sale in September, 2023. In 2023, Company launched Signature Global City 92-2, Sector 92; Signature Global City 93, Sector 93; Signature Global City 79B, Sector 79B in Gurugram. In 2024, Company has launched DeLuxe DXP in Sector-37D, Gurugram, Haryana; Orchard Avenue - 3, Sector-93, Gurugram, Haryana. During the year 2024, the Company has acquired 100% equity share capital of Gurugram Commercity Private Limited (GCPL) and accordingly, GCPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 18 March, 2024.