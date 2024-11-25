iifl-logo-icon 1
SignatureGlobal India Ltd Option Chain

1,252.9
(-4.26%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:58 PM

Signature Global Plans ₹50,000 Crore Housing Projects in Delhi-NCR Over 3 Years

25 Nov 2024|06:28 PM

The listed company sold properties worth ₹7,200 Crore in the last fiscal year and is targeting ₹10,000 Crore this fiscal year.

Signature Global Achieves 59% of FY25 Sales Projections

9 Oct 2024|02:00 PM

The company's net debt at the end of H1 FY25 was Rs 1,020 crore, down from Rs 1,160 crore at the end of FY24.

