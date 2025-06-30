Signature Global to Invest ₹2,200 Crore in New Gurugram Project

Real estate developer Signature Global is doubling down on the Gurugram housing market with a fresh investment of ₹2,200 crore for a premium residential project. The development, named Cloverdale, will come up along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Sector 71 and offer 770 luxury apartments.

Spread over 8 acres within a larger 22-acre integrated plan, the project marks a key milestone in the company’s expansion strategy. Apartments are being priced between ₹4 crore and ₹7 crore. The company aims to complete the project by 2031. Signature Global posted record pre-sales of ₹10,290 crore last fiscal and is now eyeing ₹12,500 crore in pre-sales for FY26.

To support this growth, the company is also scaling its investments in land and construction. Around ₹4,000 crore will be deployed this fiscal including up to ₹1,500 crore for new land acquisitions and ₹2,500 crore for ongoing project execution. This follows last year’s ₹1,070 crore investment in acquiring 48 acres in Gurugram. Last week, the company also announced a plan to raise ₹875 crore via non-convertible debentures. The funds will be used to refinance existing debt and support expansion initiatives.

