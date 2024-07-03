SignatureGlobal India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,240.55
1,553.57
901.3
82.06
241.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,240.55
1,553.57
901.3
82.06
241.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
84
32.31
38.3
72.66
21.93
Total Income
1,324.56
1,585.88
939.6
154.72
263.48
Total Expenditure
1,268.31
1,547.52
986.17
169.49
278.16
PBIDT
56.25
38.36
-46.57
-14.77
-14.68
Interest
30.16
72.92
69.13
70.88
54.81
PBDT
26.09
-34.57
-115.69
-85.65
-69.49
Depreciation
21.62
22.18
20.73
11.81
4.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
30.84
14.89
-1.47
7.8
6.14
Deferred Tax
-42.69
-7.93
-19.45
-18.99
-23.62
Reported Profit After Tax
16.32
-63.72
-115.5
-86.28
-56.57
Minority Interest After NP
0.14
0.15
0.91
-0.26
1.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.18
-63.86
-116.41
-86.02
-57.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-10.47
0
-5.05
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.18
-53.39
-116.41
-80.97
-57.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.22
-5.44
-10.23
-200.07
139.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.05
12.49
11.38
5.69
5.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.53
2.46
-5.16
-17.99
-6.07
PBDTM(%)
2.1
-2.22
-12.83
-104.37
-28.76
PATM(%)
1.31
-4.1
-12.81
-105.14
-23.41
The listed company sold properties worth ₹7,200 Crore in the last fiscal year and is targeting ₹10,000 Crore this fiscal year.Read More
The company's net debt at the end of H1 FY25 was Rs 1,020 crore, down from Rs 1,160 crore at the end of FY24.Read More
