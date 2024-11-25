Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting - Appointment of CFO & Senior Management Personnel(s) w.e.f., 07.01.2025

Signatureglobal (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.08.2024

Signatureglobal (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is already closed shall remain closed till 9th August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Signatureglobal (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is already closed shall remain closed till 17th May 2024. Kindly take the above information on your record. Outcome of the Board Meeting Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Board has approved the investment in wholly owned subsidiary by the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 5th March, 2024, with a view to comply with the requirement of minimum paid up capital of Rs, 35,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Five crore only) of Signatureglobal Business Park Private Limited (SBPPL), a wholly owned subsidiary, has approved the investment of Rs. 29,90,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Nine Crore Ninety Lakhs only) in the 2,99,00,000 (Two Crore Ninety Nine Lakhs ) equity shares of Rs.10 each of SBPPL for cash at par. SBPPL has received LOI from Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana for setting up a project over an area of 128.69 acres and as stipulated by one of the conditions by DTCP, SBBPL has to ensure to have a minimum paid up capital of Rs. 35 crore. Investment in the Wholly owned subsidiary as per attachment

