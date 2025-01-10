To the Members of Signatureglobal (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

OPINION

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Signatureglobal (India) Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. I n our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue from Construction Contracts with related parties The Company recognises revenue over a period of time in accordance with Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Ind AS 115). Refer note 3(o) and 43 to the standalone financial statements for accounting policy and related disclosures. Our audit procedures in relation to revenue from construction contracts with related parties includes, but were not limited to the following: The Company acts as a principal contractor for providing construction services to its subsidiary companies and another related party (Sarvpriya Securities Private Limited). Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policy on revenue recognition for construction contracts with related parties in terms of principles enunciated under Ind AS 115; The Company recognises revenue from construction contracts on the basis of stage of completion (input method) based on the proportion of contract costs incurred till reporting date to the total estimated costs of the contract at completion. The recognition of revenue is therefore dependent on estimates in relation to total estimated costs of each such contract, which is subject to inherent uncertainty as it requires ascertainment of progress of the project, cost incurred till date and balance cost to be incurred to complete the project. Evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of key controls around budgeting of project cost, approval of purchase orders, recording of actual cost, raising of invoices and estimating the cost to complete the project; Significant judgments are also involved in determining when the underlying performance obligations are satisfied and in determining whether any contract has become onerous which required the Company to record expected losses in respect of such contracts. Cost contingencies are included in these estimates to take into account specific risks of uncertainties, arising within each contract. These contingencies are reviewed by the Management on a regular basis throughout the life of the contract and adjusted where appropriate. Assessed management evaluation of determining revenue recognition for contractual construction projects over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 and the process for determining probable expected losses on contracts; Considering the significance of management judgements and estimates involved and the materiality of amounts involved, revenue from construction contracts with related parties is identified as a key audit matter. On a sample basis, tested cost incurred and accrued to date by examining underlying invoices and other supporting documents; Visited sites during the year for selected projects to understand the nature, status and progress of the projects; On a sample basis, reviewed managements estimate of costs to complete projects determined basis internal budgeting process of the Company, and critically challenged estimates basis our understanding of the projects and historical accuracy of such estimates; Compared actual cost with budgeted cost to determine percentage of completion of the project; Reviewed management experts report on arms length analysis for related party transactions by involving an auditors expert and comparing such contracts with market available data; Tested unusual non-standard journal entries impacting revenue recorded during the year based on risk-based criteria; and Assessed the adequacy of disclosures included in the standalone financial statements in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. Recoverability of carrying value of Inventories, advances paid towards land procurement and deposits paid under joint development arrangements (JDA) Refer note 3(m), 3(g), 3(l) and 3(y) to the standalone financial statements for accounting policies on inventories, advances paid towards land procurement and deposits paid against joint development and collaboration agreements and related financial disclosures. Our procedures in assessing the carrying value of the inventories, land advances and deposits paid under joint development and collaboration agreements included, but were not limited to the following: As at 31 March 2024, the carrying value of the inventory comprising of work in progress (including stock of units in completed projects) and stock at sites is 14,305.29 million, land advances is 34.50 million and deposits paid against joint development and collaboration agreements is 939.48 million, which represents a significant portion of the Companys total assets. Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies with respect to inventories, land advances and deposits paid under joint development and collaboration agreements in terms of principles enunciated under applicable accounting standards; The inventories are carried at lower of cost and net realisable value (‘NRV). The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and taking into account the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. Evaluated the design and tested operation of internal controls related to testing of NRV/ net recoverable value vis-a-vis carrying amount of inventory, land advances and deposits paid under joint development and collaboration agreements; Advances paid by the Company to the landowners towards outright purchase of land is recognised as land advance under other assets during the course of transferring the legal title to the Company after which it is transferred to land stock under inventories. Further, deposits paid under joint development and collaborationarrangements are in the nature of non- refundable and/or refundable deposits, for acquiring the development rights. On the launch of the project, the non-refundable amount is transferred as land cost to work-in-progress. Inquired with management to understand key assumptions used in determination of the NRV/ net recoverable value; and The aforesaid deposits and advances are carried at the lower of the amount paid and net recoverable value, which is based on the managements assessment including the expected date of commencement and completion of the project and the estimate of sale prices and construction costs of the project. Obtained and tested the computation of the NRV/ net recoverable value on a sample basis. We identified the assessment towards recoverability of carrying value of inventory, land advances and deposits paid under joint development and collaboration agreements as a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance to the standalone financial statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates which require significant management judgement. For inventory balance: Obtained and assessed the Companys methodology applied and assumptions used in assessing the net realizable value based on current market conditions and having regard to expected launch of the project, project development plan and expected future sales less selling costs; Compared the NRV to recent sales in the project or to the estimated selling price; Compared the estimated construction costs to complete each project with the Companys updated budgets; and Where the management involved specialists to perform valuations, evaluated the objectivity and independence of those specialists and involved experts to review the assumptions used by the management specialists; For land stock, on a sample basis, obtained the fair valuation reports and reviewed the valuation methodology, key estimates and assumptions adopted in the valuation by involving auditors valuation experts. For land advances/ deposits paid under joint development and collaboration agreements: Obtained an update on the status of the land acquisition/ project progress from the management and verified the underlying documents for related developments to assess Companys rights over the land parcels and evaluated managements assessment of expected recoverability of land advances / deposits paid under joint development and collaboration agreements. Carried out external confirmation procedures on sample basis and alternative procedures wherever confirmations were not received to obtain evidence supporting the carrying value of land advance and deposits paid under joint development and collaboration agreements. Assessed the adequacy of disclosures included in the standalone financial statements in compliance with the applicable accounting standards. Impairment assessment of investments, loans and other balances receivable from its subsidiaries Refer note 3(k) and 3(y) to the standalone financial statements for the accounting policies on the impairment assessment of the investments, loans and other balances (including trade receivables, unbilled receivables and security deposits) receivable from its subsidiaries and Note 39 for related financial disclosures. Our procedures in relation to the impairment assessment of investments, loans and other balances receivable from subsidiaries included, but not limited to the following: As at 31 March 2024, the carrying value of investments in, loans extended to and other recoverable from the subsidiaries aggregates to 2,737.32 million, 7,911.45 million and 2,433.80 million respectively (net of impairment of 20.08 million and 22.10 million on investments and other recoverable respectively). Assessed the appropriateness of the relevant accounting policies of the Company, including those relating to recognition and measurement of investments by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; Management reviews regularly whether there are any indicators of impairment as per the requirements under Ind AS 36 "Impairment of Assets". Obtained an understanding of the management process for identification of possible impairment indicators and process performed by the management for impairment testing; Significant judgements are involved in determining impairment/recoverability of the carrying value, which includes assessment of conditions and financial indicators of the investee such as assessing net worth of investee, future business plans, upcoming projects and estimation of projected cash flow from the real estate projects in the underlying entities. Evaluated the design and implementation of Companys key financial controls in respect of impairment and recoverability assessment and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls with respect to identification of impairment indicators and consequential impairment tests performed, wherever necessary. Considering the materiality of carrying value of investments, loans, and other receivables from subsidiaries in the context of the Companys standalone financial statements as a whole and significant degree of judgement and subjectivity involved in the estimates and key assumptions used in determining the cash flows used in the impairment evaluation, impairment assessment of investments, loans and other balances receivable from subsidiaries is considered to be the area of most significance to the audit and accordingly, has been considered as a key audit matter for the current year audit. Assessed the valuation methods used, financial position of the subsidiaries to identify excess of their net assets over their carrying amount of investment by the Company and assessing profit history of those subsidiaries; Where the Company involved specialists to perform valuations, we also performed the following procedures: o Obtained and read the valuation report used by the management for determining the fair value (‘recoverable amount); o Considered the competence and objectivity of the specialist involved in determination of value; and o Involved experts to review the key assumptions used by the management specialists. Tested the assumptions and understanding the forecasted cash flows of subsidiaries based on our knowledge of the Company and the markets in which they operate and assessed the comparability of the forecasts with historical information. Traced such projections to approved business plans; Assessed the adequacy of disclosures included in the standalone financial statements in compliance with the applicable accounting standards.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other

information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT

OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the

Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings,

including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY

REQUIREMENTS

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended),

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 17(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B, wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company, as detailed in note 38 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. a. The management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 47C to the

standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 47D to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid

any dividend during the year ended 31

March 2024; and;

vi. As stated in Note 46 to the standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except for instance mentioned below:

The accounting software used for maintaining accounting records and customer and channel partner masters of the Company are operated by third-party software service providers. The ‘Independent Service Auditors Assurance Report on the Description of Controls, their Design and Operating Effectiveness (‘Type 2 report issued in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised), Assurance Engagements Other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information) were available for part of the year. These reports do not provide sufficient audit evidence on audit trail (edit logs) for any direct changes made at the database level. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature with respect to the database of the said software were enabled and operated throughout the year.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Deepak Mittal Partner Place: Gurugram Membership No.: 503843 Date: 15 May 2024 UDIN: 24503843BKFAPB4161

Annexure A

referred to in paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Signatureglobal (India) Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment, capital work- in-progress, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification programme adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties including investment properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in Note 4(D) to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has adopted cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical

verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

(b) As disclosed in Note 20D to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of 5 crores, by bank on the basis of security of current assets during the year. Pursuant to the terms of the sanction letter, the Company is not required to file any quarterly return or statement with such bank.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in or granted any advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has also not provided any guarantees or security or granted any loans to firms, limited liability partnership during the year. Further, the Company has provided guarantee, security and granted unsecured loans to companies during the year. The Company has also granted loans to other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans, guarantee and security to Subsidiaries and Others during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Guarantees*(Amount in INR Million) Security*(Amount in INR Million) Loans(Amount in INR Million) Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year: - Subsidiaries 3,072.26 191.44 11,365.00 - Others - - 10.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries 347.26 191.44 7,721.69 - Others - - 10.00

*Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year and the respective balance outstanding at the balance sheet date, represents the amounts of funds disbursed by the lender to subsidiaries in respect of the borrowings for which guarantees/securities have been provided by the Company during the year.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and the payment of the interest has not been stipulated and accordingly, we are unable to comment as to whether the repayments/receipts of principal interest are regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

(e) I n respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has not been stipulated. According to the information and explanation given to us, such loans have not been demanded for repayment as on date.

(f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, as per details below:

Particulars All parties (In INR Million) Promoters (In INR Million) Related parties (In INR Million) Aggregate of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 11,375.00 - 11,375.00 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of - - - repayment (B) Total (A+B) 11,375.00 - 11,375.00 Percentage of loans 100% - 100%

(iv) I n our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 of the Act in respect of loans granted and guarantees and securities provided by it, as applicable. As the Company is engaged in providing infrastructural facilities as specified in Schedule VI of the Act, provisions of section 186 except sub-section (1) of the Act are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sub- section (1) of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products/services of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account

maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) I n our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable,

have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount ( In million) Amount paid under Protest ( In million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.04 - Assessment year 2014-15 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle (4), New Delhi Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4.38 - Assessment year 2015-16 National Faceless Appeal Center, Delhi Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 13.28 - Assessment year 2016-17 National Faceless Appeal Center, Delhi Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 111.88 - Assessment year 2016-17 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Delhi Income tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.21 - Assessment year 2019-20 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle (4), New Delhi

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us, loans amounting to 25.62 million are repayable on demand and terms and conditions for payment of interest thereon have not been stipulated. Further, such loans and interest thereon have not been demanded for repayment as on date. Further, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loan or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any other lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks/ financial institution and other lenders and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank

or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained, though idle funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been invested in readily realizable liquid investments.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanations given to us, money raised by way of initial public offer were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to

the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) I n our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and

(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year but had incurred cash losses amounting to 804.26 million in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date

of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not meet the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone

financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Deepak Mittal Partner Place: Gurugram Membership No.: 503843 Date: 15 May 2024 UDIN: 24503843BKFAPB4161

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Signatureglobal (India) Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. I n conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Signatureglobal (India) Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as at that date.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control started in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal

financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of Controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control started in the Guidance note issued by ICAI.