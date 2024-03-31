SignatureGlobal India Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW Global Economy

The global economy exhibited remarkable resilience amid a blend of opportunities and challenges. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy achieved a modest growth rate of 3.2% in 2023. This growth was constrained by factors such as escalating geopolitical conflicts, inflation, elevated interest rates, a slow recovery in China, and volatility in energy prices and food markets. On a positive note, global inflation decreased from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023. As per IMF projections, it is expected to decline further to 5.9% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025.

Despite economic uncertainties, heightened geopolitical conflicts and trade tensions posing risks to the outlook, positive factors, such as a gradual decline in inflation, economic stimulus in China, rebound in the Euro area and

a notable resurgence in labour supply in many advanced economies are expected to bolster the global economic outlook. According to the IMF, the global economy is projected to sustain a growth rate of 3.2% through 2024 and 2025. Advanced economies are anticipated to see a modest increase in growth, rising from 1.6% in 2023 to 1.7% in 2024, and further to 1.8% in 2025. In contrast.

(Source: IMF-World Economic Outlook, April 2024)

Indian Economy

The Indian economy maintained a steady growth trajectory, solidifying its position as the fifth-largest economy in the world. The governments policy initiatives, the RBIs effective management of inflation through stringent monetary policy while supporting growth, and several growth initiatives have significantly bolstered Indias position on the global stage. According to the provisional estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) growth released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Indias GDP growth rate surpassed the second advance estimate, reaching 8.2% in FY 2023-24 compared to 7.0% in FY 2022-23. The growth of the Indian economy is supported by strong domestic demand, increased investment, improved business sentiments, and a stable interest rate environment. Headline inflation softened to 5.4% during FY 2023-24 from 6.7% in the previous year. Furthermore, rising disposable income has led to an upswing in household consumption, stimulating demand across sectors.

The Indian economy is poised to benefit from the demographic dividend, political stability, increased capital expenditure, proactive government policies, a strong push for infrastructure, robust consumer demand, and improved prospects for private consumption, particularly in rural areas. Indias economic outlook remains promising, with the IMF projecting a GDP growth rate of 6.8% in FY 2024-25 and 6.5% in FY 2025-26.

(Source: National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, Reserve Bank of India, IMF-World Economic Outlook, April 2024)

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Indian Real Estate Sector

The Indian real estate sector presents a promising landscape, marked by remarkable resilience and positive trends. The sector has undergone significant transformations, driven by investor-friendly FDI policies, increased transparency, and various regulatory measures. Key initiatives, such as the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA), guidelines for real estate investment trusts (REITs), amendments to laws prohibiting benami transactions, and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have attracted investments from both domestic and international investors. Metropolitan cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai continue to spearhead sector growth, while Tier-II and III cities show substantial potential, fuelled by demand for affordable and mid-income housing and infrastructure development.

The Indian real estate sector is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from 2020 to 2030, reaching an estimated market size of USD 1 trillion by 2030. As the Indian economy continues its strong growth trajectory, the real estate sector is poised to deliver a healthy performance across all segments. The governments focus on infrastructure projects, increased investments, the development of smart cities, urban expansion, affordable housing and favourable policy reforms are shaping the real estate sector.

(Source: KPMG)

Residential

The residential real estate sector in India is experiencing strong demand. Factors contributing to this positive market sentiment include a surge in population, an expanding middle class with increasing disposable income, rising urbanisation, growing demand for housing loans, substantial investment from both domestic and institutional investors, a stable interest rate environment and supportive government policies. The RBIs decision to keep the repo rate at 6.50% instils confidence in homebuyers and fosters a favourable environment for growth in the residential real estate market. Additionally, a shift in consumer behaviour towards a preference for open and luxurious living spaces, along with premiumisation, has contributed to the upswing in the residential real estate market. In 2023, residential real estate sales in India reached their highest levels since 2013, witnessing a significant 33% y-o-y growth, with a total sale of 4.1 lakh units across the top eight cities. New supply also reached a record high, with 5.2 lakh units launched in 2023 compared to 4.3 lakh units in 2022.

Outlook: The Indian residential market is expected to reach a value of USD 906 bn by 2034, driven by buoyant demand in the residential real estate sector. With a growing trend towards

homeownership and the prevalence of nuclear families, the residential real estate sector is well positioned to benefit from government-led housing initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Housing for All, Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) and the proposed construction of 3 cr additional houses under the PMAY, covering both rural and urban areas. The allocation of INR 10 lakh cr for the PM Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 in the Union Budget 2024-25 is expected to bolster the residential real estate sector.

(Source: Economic Survey 2023-24, Knight Frank Research, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, RBI)

Commercial

The commercial real estate market in India is a dynamic sector. Over the past decade, increasing interest from global investors has driven significant growth in the commercial real estate sector. Government initiatives, including the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), software technology parks (STPs), and export-oriented units (EOUs), have played a pivotal role in supporting this growth. As Indias economy continues to grow, the demand for commercial real estate is increasing not only in major cities but also in Tier-II and III cities.

Office Sector

Within the commercial real estate landscape, the office sector, which initially grappled with the impact of remote work culture, has demonstrated strong growth over the past two years. Key growth drivers include the burgeoning IT/BPM sectors, the influx of global capability centres (GCCs), multinational companies India-facing businesses, and the rising trend of flexible and co-working spaces. Furthermore, technological advancements in areas like artificial intelligence and data science are boosting demand for office space, with GCCs poised to play a significant role in shaping the market over the next decade.

The office real estate segment exceeded expectations and achieved a record-breaking performance in 2023, with leasing activity soaring to 63 mn sq ft (msf). The second half of the year was particularly strong, with major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune showing robust activity. Net absorption levels in office markets reached 42 msf in 2023, the second-highest since 2019, reflecting a strong expansion-driven, headcount growth. Factors such as business expansion, infrastructure development, the rise of startups, and the flourishing IT and service industries are contributing to the significant increase in office real estate stock in recent years.

Outlook: The outlook for the office real estate segment is expected to remain positive. Knight Franks research indicates a significant surge in demand for office space in India, with an anticipated requirement for an additional 1.7 bn sq ft over the next decade. Global capability centres (GCCs) are expanding steadily in the country and will continue to drive growth in Indias office market. As per Knight Franks projections, there will be around 2,400 GCCs across India by 2030 as the country emerges as a global technology and services hub.

(Source: JLL Research, Knight Frank Research)

Retail Sector

Indias retail sector within the commercial real estate market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by changing consumer preferences and shopping behaviours. The rise of e-commerce has accelerated the shift towards omnichannel retailing and experiential shopping. Additionally, mixed-use developments that blend retail, entertainment, and leisure are gaining traction, offering immersive experiences that are redefining the traditional shopping landscape. Growing income levels and consumer sentiments are boosting retail consumption, anticipated to stimulate growth in the retail

real est?te sector, including shopping malls and high streets. Retail leasing across malls and high streets surpassed 7 msf in 2023, reaching its highest level in a decade.

In 2023, space utilisation reached a historic high, with nearly 7.1 msf occupied in Tier-I cities, reflecting a 47% increase from the previous year. Tier-II cities also demonstrated steady growth, with total occupancy reaching 1.2 msf. The addition of new spaces surged threefold y-o-y in 2023 as a significant volume of previously unavailable inventory entered the market. Retail segments like fashion and apparel, homeware and department stores, and luxury retail played a key role in driving leasing activity.

Outlook: As multiple investment-grade malls reach

completion, the retail supply outlook for 2024 is expected to remain stable. CBRE projects that approximately 5-6 msf of investment-grade malls will start operating in Tier-I cities by the end of 2024. Despite this growth, retailers may temper their expansion plans as pent-up demand subsides and inflationary concerns begin to influence consumer spending patterns.

(Source: JLL Research, CBRE)

NCR Real Estate Market

In the last few years, the National Capital Region (NCR) has witnessed higher levels of absorption, driven by a mix of factors, including improved affordability, existing and upcoming infrastructure development, and expanding employment opportunities. According to Knight Frank, the NCR witnessed a 3% increase in sales, totalling 60,002 units in 2023, while new launches slightly decreased to 62,649 units. The market remained stable in early 2024, with 15,527 units

sold in the first quarter, while new launches increased by 3% to 14,893 units, signalling continued resilience in the region.

Gurugram has emerged as the most active real estate market in the NCR. In 2023, out of the total 36,740 units launched in the NCR, Gurugram accounted for 63% of the share. The majority of these launches were concentrated in the Golf Course Road Extension, followed by Sohna Road and the NH8 region. Gurugram also dominated the sales of units, contributing 56% of the total sales across the NCR in 2023. While Noida and Greater Noida contributed 9% and 16% respectively to total absorption. Furthermore, the Government of Haryana has introduced policies such as the Affordable Housing Policy and the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna to promote the development of affordable housing in the state. Efforts by regional authorities such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), and Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) are crucial in providing affordable housing to the target segment of the population across NCRs satellite towns.

Source: Anarock_Indian Residential Real Estate_Annual_

Report_2023; https://websitemedia.anarock.com/media/ANAROCK_ Residential_Annual_Report_2023_2a86a6f1e7.pdf

Outlook: The NCR regions strategic location, robust infrastructure, and vibrant cosmopolitan culture make it an increasingly attractive destination for businesses, professionals, and families. Government initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity, along with proposed infrastructure projects and the completion of ongoing developments, are expected to further strengthen connectivity between these micro-markets and Delhi. This will likely boost investor confidence and invigorate the regions real estate sector.

The strong demand for both office and residential spaces, particularly high-end office properties and luxury housing underscores the regions growth potential and market appeal. (Source: Knight Frank Research, Anarock Report, Economic Times)

OPPORTUNITIES

Demographic dividend and rising housing demand

Population growth, a youthful demographic and a preference for homeownership are significantly driving the demand for housing. The housing sector continues to benefit from strong macroeconomic factors driving demand, including rising disposable income, strong demand from urban as well as Tier-II and III cities, stable interest rates, and government support for housing initiatives.

Rapid Urbanisation

Rapid urbanisation in India is fuelling the demand for housing, offices, and other real estate segments in urban areas. As per the United Nations, urbanisation in India is set to escalate significantly, with an estimated 50% of the countrys population expected to reside in urban regions by 2050, compared to 36.36% in 2023. Knight Frank Research and CII estimate that urban cities in India will require an additional 78 mn housing units between 2024 and 2034 to accommodate this burgeoning urban population.

(Note: The UN projection for 2050 is sourced from Economic Survey 2023-24. 2023 data has been included from other source- https://tradingeconomics.com/india/urban-population-percent-of- total-wb-data.html.)

Demand for premium housing

Demand for premium housing is expected to see a significant boost due to the evolving aspirations of affluent buyers. According to Knight Frank Research and CII, the anticipated rise in the proportion of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs) households in India from 3% to 9% by 2034 is poised to fuel demand for luxury and premium housing. This trend is expected to further accelerate the luxury real estate market in Delhi NCR, driven by rising demand for larger, premium residential spaces and a growing consumer preference for the luxury segment.

Government initiatives

Both Central and State Governments have been instrumental in improving transparency and accountability in the real estate sector through various policies and interventions. Government initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Housing for All, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), NTR and DDA Housing Scheme continue to drive growth in urban infrastructure and the real estate sector. The governments thrust on infrastructure development with an increased capital expenditure of INR 11.11 lakh cr for FY 2024-25 and an allocation of INR 10 lakh cr for the PM Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 are expected to positively impact the real estate sector and stimulate housing demand.

Digitalisation of real est?te sales

The digitalisation of real est?te sales offers a significant opportunity to leverage advanced technologies to boost sales, enhance customer engagement and streamline transactions. Since the pandemic, real estate developers have expanded their strategies from brand building to fostering connections through digital channels. Tools such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and AI-driven chatbots are increasingly utilised to drive sales and provide immersive, interactive experiences for potential buyers.

Growth in home loan penetration

Access to home loans is a significant enabler of home purchase affordability, leading to increased demand in the residential sector. This growing accessibility presents a substantial growth opportunity for the Indian real estate market, as a broader segment of the population is empowered to invest in property.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Founded in 2014, Signatureglobal (India) Limited is a leading real estate development company, reshaping the housing market in northern India. Initially established as a key player in affordable and mid-housing, we successfully transitioned to the premium housing segment in 2024 with the successful launch of two group housing projects with record sales value. Our current focus is on the mid-income and premium housing segments, where we emphasise quality execution, value creation, reliability, and adherence to global standards. Signatureglobal holds a market share of 14% in the Delhi NCR region and 36% in the micro markets of Gurugram within these segments.

We are focussed on sustainable development and incorporate sustainable best practices into the design and construction

of our projects. Most of our projects launched are either Edge or IGBC certified. Additionally, Signatureglobal holds globally recognised and industry-leading certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems, ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety, and ISO 27001:2022 for information security management systems (ISMS).

We have a strong track record of execution, having delivered over 10.4 mn sq ft (msf) of projects Currently, we are managing ongoing projects totalling 16.4 mn sq ft, 2.9 mn sq ft of recent launches and have a robust pipeline of 29.3 mn sq ft. Our disciplined land acquisition strategy enables us to achieve a swift turnaround, with project launches occurring within as little as 18 months from acquisition. We recorded sales bookings of INR 72.7 bn in FY 2023-24, reflecting a strong 62% CAGR over the period from FY 2020-2021 to FY 2023-24.

Ongoing Portfolio

Category Number of Projects Land (in acres) Saleable Area (in mn sq ft) Sold Area (%) Sold Value (INR bn) Affordable 8 53.6 4.7 96.5% 22.3 Mid Income - Gurugram 8 91.6 7.5 87.4% 61.0 Mid Income - Sohna 6 52.2 3.8 96.1% 21.4 Others - Retail/SCO 5 15.7 0.4 64.7% 4.3 Total 27 213.1 16.4 109

Key Strengths

Strong brand recall and market positioning:

Signatureglobal is a well-established, trusted brand and has secured its leading position in the Delhi NCR market in less than a decade. We hold a market share of 14% in the Delhi NCR region and 36% in the micro markets of Gurugram. Our dynamic Sales team of 162 professionals and a robust network of 1,600+ active channel partners, effectively drive customer traffic to the Company.

Robust project pipeline: We currently have 16.4 mn sq ft of ongoing projects, 2.9 mn sq ft of recent launches, and have a robust pipeline of 29.3 mn sq ft. We also achieved a notable 5.4x oversubscription in March 2024 on launch of our first premium group housing project.

Specialised housing expertise: With a strong foundation in affordable housing since 2014, we expanded into the mid-income housing segment in 2017 with our first project launched under the DDJAY scheme. In 2024, we diversified into premium mid-income housing with a successful project launch.

Strong market capitalisation: We are ranked 7th in the real estate industry based on market capitalisation, underscoring our prominent position in the market. Our successful IPO in September 2023 achieved an exceptional subscription rate of 11.88x.

Prestigious investor network: Our robust financial foundation is supported by leading foreign and domestic institutional investors such as HDFC Capital, The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Morgan Stanley Asia, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), highlighting our strong market credibility and investor confidence.

Strong emphasis on digitisation: Our commitment to digitisation and selling projects through various digital channels has significantly accelerated sales, enhanced efficiency, and reduced manpower costs. By leveraging advanced technology, we have streamlined our sales processes, expanded our brands reach, and achieved faster sales, driving both scale and efficiency.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

In FY 2023-24, we experienced growth in sales with improved margins, driven by our focus on high-margin mid-income segments. Revenue from operations stood at INR 12.4 bn in FY 2023-24, compared to INR 15.5 bn in the previous fiscal year. Revenue from real estate properties was INR 11.9 bn in FY 2023-24 compared to INR 15.2 bn in FY 2022-23. We achieved a positive PAT of INR 0.16 bn in FY 2023-24. Our financial stability is underscored by a comfortable net debt of INR 11.6 bn as on March 31,2024, up from INR 10.9 bn on March 31, 2023. We aim to keep net debt below 0.5 times the projected operating surplus for the current financial year, upholding our commitment to long-term discipline and prudent financial management.

Financial Performance

(INR bn)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Total Revenue 12.41 15.54 Total Expenses 13.20 16.43 Adjusted EBITDA 1.3 2.2 Adjusted EBITDA % 10.75% 13.88% Profit After Tax (PAT) 0.16 (0.64) PAT Margin (%) 1.29% (4.12%)

Key Financial Ratios

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 % Change Explanation Operating Profit Margin (%) 21.66% 19.15% 13.10% Refer note a below Net Profit Margin (%) 1.29% (4.12%) 131.31% Refer note b below Debtors Turnover Ratio 39.69 95.67 (58.51)% Refer note c below Current Ratio 1.23 1.23 - No variance Interest Coverage Ratio 0.25 0.11 127.27% Refer note b below Debt Equity Ratio 3.06 35.97 (91.49)% Refer note d below Return on Net Worth 2% (13%) 115.38% Refer note b below

Notes:

a. During the year, the Group has sold the projects which have higher margins, the ratio of Mid:Lower segment is 67.5:32.5 as compared to the previous year which was 44:56.

b. Variance in ratio is attributable to increase in profit as CCDs was converted during December 2022 which impact finance cost and loss on fair valuation/extinguishment of derivative instruments.

c. Variance in ratio is attributable to increase in trade receivables during the year.

d. Variance in ratio is attributable to increase in capital employed as the Company has issued IPO during the year.

Outlook

Our reputation for exemplary execution positions us favourably to capitalise on the growing demand for residential and commercial real estate in India. We are confident in sustaining our strong sales momentum and operational performance during the current fiscal year, underpinned by a robust project pipeline, a solid balance sheet, and our proven track record in project execution. The high subscription rates observed in recent project launches bolster our outlook, suggesting a continued positive trend in the coming year.

Our strategic focus on project completions will drive higher revenue recognition, setting the stage for a strong financial performance. Additionally, we are planning to launch projects in the premium housing segment in the next fiscal year. With a targeted focus on three key micro markets - Sector 71, the Sohna Elevated Corridor, and Sector 37D, our efforts are aligned with world-class infrastructure developments. We are committed to delivering ongoing projects by FY 2025-26, with new projects anticipated to be launched in the next 2-3 years. As we advance these completions, we expect a significant increase in revenue recognition, further strengthening our financial outlook.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Management is an integral part of our strategy and planning process. We have a robust risk management framework to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate the risks associated with our business and operational activities. Some of the key risks and their corresponding mitigation measures during the year under review are as follows:

Macro-economic risk

Economic slowdown and other macroeconomic factors can impact consumer behaviour and purchasing power, potentially harming our business and growth trajectory.

Mitigation: Despite challenges, the global economy is expected to sustain moderate growth, while the Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience and a promising outlook. We continue to perform resiliently, having effectively navigated macroeconomic difficulties, including those during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our strong execution track record and ongoing construction efforts have been crucial in sustaining consistent sales and performance, even in challenging market conditions.

Inflation risk

Elevated inflation could impact the price of land, and increases in the costs or shortage of construction materials, labour and equipment could adversely affect our estimated construction costs and timelines, leading to cost overruns and potentially major impacts on our operations, profitability and cash flow.

Mitigation: We take proactive measures to minimise the impact of inflation on operations by maintaining a prudent and cautious approach. Despite ongoing commodity cost inflation, Signatureglobal has effectively absorbed price escalations. We prioritise obtaining timely and cost-effective supplies of construction materials and maintaining optimal inventory levels of key commodities like cement, steel, aluminium, etc. Additionally, we have adopted Aluminium formwork technology to reduce construction time, giving us a competitive advantage.

Interest rate risk

Our business is capital-intensive and requires significant expenditure for the development of real estate projects. We typically meet our working capital requirements through external debt obtained from banks and financial institutions, making us heavily dependent on the availability of real estate financing. This financing may not always be accessible on favourable terms, in a timely manner, or at all. We are also exposed to market risk due to fluctuations in interest rates on our borrowings, which can negatively impact our earnings and the overall returns on real estate investments. Furthermore, high mortgage interest rates may deter potential buyers from investing in real estate properties.

Mitigation: Our quick turnaround at predictable costs allows us to execute efficiently on a larger scale, generating cash flows in a short period to support further developments. We also aim to diversify our real estate investments across different property types to help

mit?gate interest rate risk. Furthermore, we are focussing on innovative marketing strategies to attract potential buyers. Our strong social media presence has enabled us to reach approximately 100 mn social media users.

Concentration risk

Our real estate development activities are primarily concentrated in the Delhi-NCR region, particularly in Gurugram and Sohna micro-markets in Haryana. Additionally, we are heavily reliant on our residential development business, especially in the affordable housing segment. Any fluctuations in market conditions could impact our ability to sell projects at expected prices, which may adversely affect our financial condition and operational results.

Mitigation: We strive to diversify real estate investments across different property types to help us mitigate concentration risk. We have strategically expanded into the premium mid-income housing segment, diversifying our portfolio and reducing our dependence on any single market or category.

Regulatory risk

The real estate sector is subject to extensive regulation, and any adverse changes in government policies or the regulatory framework can negatively impact our business. Compliance with a plethora of laws and regulations, including those related to land acquisition, property transfer, registration, and land usage policies, is crucial for real estate developers. Any delays in obtaining regulatory approvals or clearances could adversely impact our project timelines.

Mitigation: We proactively engage with regulatory authorities to ensure timely approvals and maintain compliance with all legal requirements. By staying

updated on policy changes and having a dedicated team to manage regulatory processes, we strive to minimise delays and mitigate potential risks to project timelines.

Manpower risk

We operate in a labour-intensive industry. A shortage of skilled labour, work stoppages, or other labour-related issues could negatively impact our business. Additionally, our reliance on contract labour makes us vulnerable to challenges in securing adequate labour at reasonable costs, which could adversely affect our business prospects and operational results.

Mitigation: We actively manage labour-related

risks through strategic workforce planning and by establishing robust recruitment and retention strategies. By offering competitive wages and fostering a positive work environment, we aim to attract and retain skilled labour while reducing the likelihood of work stoppages and other labour issues.

HUMAN RESOURCES

At Signatureglobal, we regard our employees as the foundation of our success and business sustainability. Through robust and employee-friendly HR policies, we aim to create a conducive and productive work environment that nurtures and supports the professional development of all employees, while aligning with our business goals. We undertake various initiatives to attract and retain a talented workforce, boost employee morale, and provide growth opportunities. Regular training programmes are conducted to enhance the skills, knowledge, and productivity of employees, keeping them abreast of the latest advancements. Additionally, we motivate employees through recognition and rewards and foster engagement by actively seeking and incorporating feedback. Our commitment to a culture of openness and honesty has contributed to our success, earning us certification as a "Great Place to Work". The Companys employee strength stood at 1,105 as on March 31,2024.

SUSTAINABILITY

At the core, our focus is on sustainable development practices that align with the broader economic and environmental goals of the country. Embracing green building initiatives, adopting energy-efficient technologies, and incorporating sustainable design principles can not only reduce environmental impact but also lead to long-term cost savings and increased resilience in the face of changing market dynamics.

In order to ensure that our growth is sustainable and enduring, we adapt and evolve in tandem with new transformations

and the rapid advancements in technology including ST136 glasses, Low VOC paints, Fly-ash bricks & UPVC doors and windows.

We are the Member of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC); received IGBC Gold Rating for various projects and majority of our products are either IGBC gold rated or Edge certified.

Signature Global Foundation regularly participates in activities to promote a green and clean environment, supports Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by constructing and installing public toilets and contributes to clean water availability through the construction of water tanks.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

Signatureglobal has established a robust internal control framework, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its business operations. These internal controls are designed for effective operational management and play a vital role in ensuring regulatory compliance, protecting assets, preventing fraud, and ensuring the accuracy of financial reporting. Our Internal Auditors are responsible for regularly monitoring and evaluating the adequacy and efficacy of these internal control systems. The findings and observations are promptly reported to management, ensuring timely and decisive actions are taken to mitigate risks and address any issues.

Boards Report

Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 25th Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of Signatureglobal (India) Limited ("SGIL" or "the Company") for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The consolidated and standalone financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is summarized below:

(Amount/ Rs. In Millions except Earnings Per Share Data)

Particulars Consolidated Standalone 2023-24 Current Year 2022-23 Previous Year 2023-24 Current Year 2022-23 Previous Year Revenue from operation and other income 13,245.55 15,858.77 9,614.07 9,300.96 Operating Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation 260.86 (345.67) 309.54 (815.87) Less: Depreciation 216.17 221.84 191.92 201.76 Profit/ (Loss) before Tax 44.69 (567.51) 117.62 (1,017.63) Less: Provision for Tax -Current Tax 299.74 148.42 - - Deferred Tax Credit (426.90) (79.26) (103.96) 105.72 Income tax earlier years 8.61 0.48 - 1.90 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 163.24 (637.15) 221.58 (1,125.25) Other Comprehensive income (168) 5.70 (2.20) 4.20 Total Comprehensive income 161.56 (631.45) 219.38 (1,121.05) Total Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of Holding Company 160.15 (632.94) - - Non-controlling interest 1.41 1.49 - - Total Profit/ (Loss) for the year 161.56 (631.45) 219.38 (1,121.05) Earnings per share 1.22 (5.44) 1.67 (9.58)

The Company has prepared the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2023-24 in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act").

As per Ind AS 115, the revenue from real estate projects is recognized only at the point of time upon the Company satisfying its performance obligation as compared to earlier percentage of completion method as per the Guidance Note on Accounting for Real Estate Transactions. Accordingly, revenue recognition for our projects occurs following the receipt of occupancy certificate and after receipt of substantial amount of collections. When the total

project cost in our estimates exceeds total revenues from the projects, the loss is recognized immediately. As the outcome of the contracts cannot be measured reliably during early stages of the project, contract revenue is recognized only to the extent of costs incurred in the statement of profit and loss.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The Company has grown its operations over a decade within the Delhi NCR region and as of March 31,2024, it had sold 4,619 residential and commercial units with an aggregate Saleable Area of 6.18 million square feet. Our Sales (net of cancellation) have grown at a compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 67.53%, from Rs. 25,900.38 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 72,688 million in Fiscal 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had completed an aggregate Developable Area of 7.30 million square feet in its Completed Projects and an additional 2.50 million square feet in Ongoing Projects.

During the year, the total income decreased by 16.48% from Rs. 15,858.77 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 13,245.55 million in Fiscal 2024 primarily due to decrease in revenue from operations. Revenue from operations decreased by 20.15% from Rs. 15,535.70 million in Fiscal 2023 to Rs. 12,405.54 million in Fiscal 2024 mainly attributable to decrease in revenue recognized in real estate projects as per Ind AS 115. Adjusted EBITDA was Rs. 1,333.26 million in Fiscal 2024 compared to Rs. 2,155.64 million in Fiscal 2023, while Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 10.75% in Fiscal 2024 compared to 13.88% in Fiscal 2023.

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFER AND LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY

The Company successfully completed its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 1,89,61,038 equity shares of Re. 1/- each comprising of fresh issue of 1,56,62,337 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each and Offer for Sale by an existing Shareholder of 32,98,701 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each, at an Offer Price of Rs. 385 per Equity Share including a premium of Rs. 384 per Equity Share. The Initial Public Offer opened on September 20, 2023 and closed on September 22, 2023. The Equity Shares of the Company were listed and admitted for trading on BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) with effect from 27th September, 2023.

The Company appointed ICRA Limited, as the Monitoring Agency to monitor the utilization of IPO proceeds and has submitted the Monitoring Agency Report for every quarter to the Stock Exchanges as required under Listing Regulations till the utilization of total amount raised through IPO. The proceeds of IPO was utilized as per objects of the issue disclosed in the Prospectus.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

INFORMATION ABOUT SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY

During the year, the Company has acquired 100% equity share capital of Gurugram Commercity Private Limited ("GCPL") and accordingly, GCPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 18th March, 2024.

During the year, the Company had acquired 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each in Forever Buildtech Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and 2,99,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each in Signatureglobal Business

Park Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for cash at par in pursuance to the Rights offers made by these wholly owned subsidiary companies.

Except as stated above, there was no change in the holding of any subsidiary, joint venture or associate company during the year.

HIGHLIGHTS OF PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

As on 31st March, 2024, the Company has 13 subsidiary companies. The performance highlights of the material subsidiary companies during the year are given below:

Signatureglobal Homes Private Limited ("SGHPL")

SGHPL is a wholly owned subsidiary Company and is engaged in the business of real estate development.

SGHPL reported turnover of Rs. 4,841.97 millions for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (31st March, 2023: Rs. 5,226.79 millions) and reported a net profit of Rs. 657.32 millions during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 vis-a-vis net profit of Rs. 398.92 millions in the previous year ended 31st March, 2023.

JMK Holdings Private Limited ("JMK")

JMK is a wholly owned subsidiary Company and is engaged in the business of buying, selling, developing and dealing in land and immovable property, as well as owning, developing, purchasing etc. of immovable properties, including rendering consultancy services in real estate business.

JMK reported turnover of Rs. 17.21 millions for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (31st March, 2023: Rs. 65.27 millions) and reported a net loss of Rs. 125.33 millions during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 vis-a-vis net loss of Rs. 76.43 millions in the previous year ended 31st March, 2023.

Signature Builders Private Limited ("SBPL")

SBPL is a wholly owned subsidiary Company and is engaged in the business of real estate and infrastructure development, including purchase, sale, or deal in residential and commercial projects. SBPL is also carrying out the business as owners, builders, developers, colonizers etc. and maintain all types of immovable properties of any description.

SBPL reported turnover of Rs. 2,133.14 millions for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (31st March, 2023: Rs. 1,041.56 millions) and reported a net profit of Rs. 175.01 millions during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 vis-a-vis net loss of Rs. 14.09 millions in the previous year ended 31st March, 2023.

Forever Buildtech Pr?vate Limited ("FBPL")

FBPL is a wholly owned subsidiary Company and is engaged in the business of real estate development and focuses on affordable housing projects.

FBPL reported turnover of Rs. 76.76 millions for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (31st March, 2023: Rs. 3776.44 millions) and reported a net profit of Rs. 27.88 millions during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 vis-a-vis net profit of Rs. 356.25 millions in the previous year ended 31st March, 2023.

Indeed Fincap Private Limited ("IFPL")

I FPL, a Non-Banking Financial Company (Non Accepting public deposits) is a subsidiary Company of the Company. IFPL is engaged in the business of lending of corporate term loans, demand/call loans.

It achieved turnover of Rs. 58.35 millions for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (31s March, 2023: Rs. 27.54 millions) and reported a net profit of Rs. 9.11 millions during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 vis-a-vis net profit of Rs. 9.68 millions in the previous year ended 31st March, 2023.

A statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates of the Company is attached in Form AOC-1 as Annexure I as required under Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The highlights of the performance of Subsidiaries and their contribution to the overall performance of the Company are included in Note No. 51 of the Consolidated Financial Statements and forms part of this Annual Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Act, the Annual Return for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Companys website at https://www.signatureglobal.in/pdf/Annual-Return-FY-2023-24/

DIRECTORS AND KMPS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Act, Mr. Lalit Kumar Aggarwal (DIN 00203664), Vice Chairman and Whole Time Director, and Mr. Devender Aggarwal (DIN 00161465), Joint Managing Director, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment. A brief resume, details of expertise and other directorships/committee memberships held by these Directors, form part of the Notice convening the ensuing AGM.

Mr. Kundan Mal Agarwal (DIN 00043115) was appointed as Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5

years by passing Special resolution at the extra ordinary general meeting held on 2nd April, 2021. The members of the Company in the 24th AGM had approved the continuation of Mr. Kundan Mal Agarwal, Independent Director, to hold office after attaining the age of 75 years for his remaining term as Independent Director as required under the provision of Regulation 17 (1A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations).

There is no change in the Directors and KMPs of the Company during the year under review.

After closure of the Financial Year, the Board, on the recommendation of the NRC, appointed Mr. Gaurav Malik as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 8th August, 2024 and re-designated Mr. Manish Garg as Deputy CFO of the Company with effect from that date.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declarations from all Independent Directors as required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations, respectively.

In compliance with Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, the details of all the Independent Directors have been registered with the databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA). Further, all the Independent Directors have passed the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by IICA except those who have been exempted by the Act.

SHARE CAPITAL AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 500,000,000/- divided into 500,000,000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each. During the year under review, there was no change in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company.

PAID UP SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, the Company had issued 1,56,62,337 equity shares of Re. 1/- each in its IPO. The paid up equity share capital as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 14,05,10,691/- (Rupees Fourteen Crore Five Lakhs Ten Thousand Six Hundred and Ninety One Only) divided into 14,05,10,691 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

ANNUAL LISTING FEE

The Annual Listing Fees for the financial year 2024-25 has been paid to both the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

DEBENTURES

During the year under review, the Company had redeemed 900 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs. 10,00,000/- each. There was no NCD outstanding at the end of the year.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The Company has not declared any dividend on the Equity Shares, therefore, provisions for transfer of unclaimed/unpaid dividend and shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund under the Companies Act, 2013 were not applicable.

DIVIDEND

The Board does not propose to pay any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company is available at the website of the Company at https://www.signatureglobal.in/pdf/ Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

There was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution during the financial year 2023-24.

AMOUNT TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserve, Debenture Redemption Reserve, Capital Redemption Reserve, etc., during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. However, an amount of Rs. 90.00 millions has been transferred from Debenture Redemption Reserve to retained earnings during the Financial year 2023-24.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposits from the public pursuant to the provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

No material changes and commitments have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this report which could affect the financial position of the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company is operating in a highly interconnected world and the business landscape is shaped by a variety of shifting forces - the geopolitical scenarios, technological advancements, multiple waves of global pandemics, increasing climate consciousness and demands for societal justice. Risk Management is one of the key pillars of good corporate governance and contributes towards the long-term sustainability and growth of any organization. Maintaining effective risk management practices is one of our strategic priorities and is closely monitored by the Board of Directors and Senior Management.

To minimize the adverse consequence of risks on business objectives, the Company has framed this Risk Management Policy. The main objective of this policy is to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. In order to achieve the key objective, the policy establishes a structured and disciplined approach to Risk Management in order to guide decisions on risk related issues.

After successful listing of the equity shares of the Company in September, 2023 and inclusion in the top 1000 listed entity companies, as per market capitalization of the listed entities as on 31st March, 2024, the Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee. Furthermore, in light of the current environment characterized by increased risks and prolonged uncertainties, the Company is implementing an Enterprise Risk Management Framework towards achieving a risk-intelligent culture and environment.

DETAILS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has documented its internal financial controls considering the essential components of various critical processes, both physical and operational. This includes its design, implementation and maintenance, along with periodic internal review of operational effectiveness and sustenance and whether these are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations.

This ensures orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention of errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

Internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were adequate and operating effectively.

ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD

The Board, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, has carried out an Annual Evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Board Committees and of the individual Directors (including the Independent Directors) on various parameters.

The criteria for the evaluation of the performance of the Board, the Committees of the Board and the individual Directors, including the Chairperson of the Board was approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") of the Company. The Board decided to circulate the set of questionnaires for the performance evaluation to the directors and on the basis of those questionnaires, the evaluation of the Board Committees and of the individual Directors (including the Independent Directors) was done for the FY 2023-24.

The performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors and Chairman of the Board was carried out by the Independent Directors in a separate meeting.

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. Further, the evaluation process confirms that the Board and its Committees continue to operate effectively and the performance of the Directors is satisfactory.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The details required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure II of this Boards Report. In terms of Section 136(1) of the Act, the Boards Report and Financial Statements is being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the Statement of Particulars of Employees as required under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended. The said statement is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has formulated "Whistle Blower Policy" to provide Vigil Mechanism to the employees including Directors of the Company to report genuine concerns and to ensure strict compliance with ethical and legal standards across the Company. The provisions of this Policy are in line with the provisions of the Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder and Regulation 22 of Listing Regulations. The Companys Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.signatureglobal.in/pdf/investors/ Whistle-Blower-Policy.pdf.

During the period under review, the Company has not received any complaint under the Whistle Blower Policy of the Company.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEE(S)

The Board met 16 (sixteen) times during the year ended March 31, 2024. The number of meetings of the Board and various Committees of the Board including attendance, composition etc. are set out in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of Annual Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the time limit prescribed under the provisions of Section 173 of the Act and Listing Regulations.

In accordance with the provisions of Schedule IV to the Act and applicable Regulations, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on 27th March, 2024 without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the Management.

The Board has constituted the following Committees with adequate delegation of powers and authorities

I. Audit Committee

II. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

III. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

IV. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

V. Banking and Finance Committee

VI. Project Committee

VII. IPO Committee (dissolved during the year)

Out of the aforesaid committees, the details of the composition of the Committees, their terms of reference, attendance of Directors at meetings of the Committees and other requisite details as required under Listing Regulations are provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 & SS-2 relating to meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively have been duly complied with by the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with

with proper explanation and there are no material departures, from the same;

b. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the State of Affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. they have prepared the annual accounts of the Company on a going concern basis;

e. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f. they have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (BRSR)

The BRSR for the Financial Year 2023-24, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Listing Regulations, is annexed separately forming part of the Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In terms of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review is annexed separately forming part of the Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to adhere to best corporate governance practices. The separate section on Corporate Governance and a Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Listing Regulations forms part of the Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Company has in place Corporate Social Responsibility Policy ("CSR Policy") which outlines the Companys philosophy and responsibility and lays down the guidelines and mechanism for undertaking socially impactful programs towards welfare and sustainable development of the

community around the area of its operations. The CSR Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company and the weblink is: https://www.signatureglobal.in/pdf/

investors/CSR-Policy.pdf.

Pursuant to clause (o) of sub section (3) of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014, as amended, the Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility activities of the Company undertaken during the year under review, including salient features of Companys CSR Policy forms part of this Report as Annexure III.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, M/s Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 001076N/N500013) has been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2022 to hold office for a period of four (4) years till the conclusion of 27th Annual General Meeting.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer of opinion. The Notes to the Financial Statements (including the Consolidated Financial Statements) referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

M/s Deepak Sharma & Associates, Company Secretary in practice, was appointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year ended 31 March, 2024 is annexed at Annexure-IV. The said report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

All material subsidiaries of the Company, have also undergone Secretarial Audit as per Section 204 of the Act and Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations.

Accordingly, the Secretarial Audit Reports for FY 2023-24 of these material subsidiary companies, issued by M/s Deepak Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary are at Annexure-V(a) to V(e). The said reports are self-explanatory and do not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, the Board has appointed M/s Jain Jindal & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors of the Company.

interna! Audit Reports are discussed with the management and are also reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. During the year under review, the Internal Auditors carried out their functions as per the scope of work assigned and placed their reports at the meetings of the Audit Committee.

COST AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has approved the appointment of M/s Goyal, Goyal and Associates, Cost Accountant (Reg. No. 000100) as Cost auditors of the Company for the F.Y 2023-24 and the necessary resolution for ratification on the remuneration payable to the cost auditors was approved by the members of the Company in the previous AGM.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Company is maintaining the requisite cost records.

As per the provisions of Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the remuneration payable to Cost Auditors is required to be ratified and confirmed by the members in General Meeting. Accordingly, resolution seeking members ratification for the remuneration payable to M/s Goyal, Goyal and Associates, Cost Accountants for the F.Y. 2024-25 is included in the Notice convening the AGM.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUD REPORTED BY AUDITOR UNDER SECTION 143(12) OTHER THAN WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

There was no fraud reported in the Company during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. This is also being supported by the report of the auditors of the Company as no fraud has been reported in their audit report under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities viz., real estate development as defined under Schedule Vi read with sub section (11) of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the provisions of section 186 of the Companies act, 2013 are not applicable upon the Company except sub-section (1).

However, the details of the loan, guarantee and investment made by the Company are given under Notes 5 and 14 of the Financials Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES PURSUANT TO THE SECTION 188 (1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has robust processes and procedures for identification and monitoring related party(ies) and related party transactions.

During the financial year, the Company has entered into various transactions with related parties. All related party transactions are undertaken in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations. The detailed disclosure on related party transactions as per IND AS-24 containing name of related parties and details of the transactions entered into with them have been provided under Note No. 39 of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

There were no related party transactions entered into by the Company with Directors, KMPs or other related parties which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company. All the related party transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year were at arms length basis and in ordinary course of business. The disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Act in Form AOC-2 is attached as Annexure VI.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(e) and Section 178(3) of the Act, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) of your Board had fixed the criteria for nominating a person on the Board which inter alia include desired size and composition of the Board, age limit, qualification / experience, areas of expertise and independence of individual.

The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the NRC of the Company, had framed a Policy for Nomination and Appointment of Directors. Further, pursuant to provisions of the Act, the NRC recommended to the Board a Remuneration Policy for remuneration payable to Directors, Key Managerial Personnels and Senior Management Personnel and other employees of the Company, which was duly approved by the Board. The Board on the recommendation of the Committee appoints the Senior Management Personnel from time to time. The NRC has also developed the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors and for remuneration to Executive Directors of the Company. The Remuneration Policy of the Company is available on Companys website at https://www.signatureglobal.in/pdf/Nomination-and- Remuneration-Policy.pdf .

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance towards Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace and values the dignity of individuals and is committed to provide an environment, which is free of discrimination, intimidation and abuse.

As per the requirement of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH Act) and rules made there under, the Company has adopted a Sexual Harassment Policy for women to ensure healthy working environment without fear of prejudice, gender bias and sexual harassment and complying with the other applicable provisions of the POSH Act.

As per the requirement of the POSH Act and rules made thereunder, the Company constituted an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment. During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaint pertaining to sexual harassment.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is detailed in Annexure VII to this Boards Report.

OTHER INFORMATION

During the year under review:

• There has been no issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

• There has been no issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme;

• No buyback of shares has been undertaken

• None of your Directors have received any remuneration or commission (accept the sitting fees by the Independent Directors) from any subsidiary of the Company

• The equity shares of the Company have not been suspended from trading by the SEBI and/ or Stock Exchanges;

• There is no significant and material order was passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and your Companys future operations;

• There are no applications made or any proceeding pending against the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the financial year.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation to all the employees for their dedication and commitment. Their hard work and unstinted efforts enabled the Company to sustain its performance and consolidate its sectoral leadership.

The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for assistance and co-operation received from vendors and stakeholders, including financial institutions, banks, Central and State Government authorities, customers and other business associates, who continued to extend their valuable support during the year under review. It will be the Companys endeavour to nurture these relationships in strengthening business sustainability.