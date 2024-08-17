Summary

The Company was incorporated on July 12, 2013 as Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 in Uttarakhand. The Company is engaged in real estate development business such as, construction of building and other colonies.Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech is a leading company in India providing a best in class customer experience to be Indias End to End Business solution provider. Through its website, www.pushpanjali.net, mobile applications and other associated platforms, users and business enterprises can explore, research and book a wide range of services catering to their needs. Since 2010, the Company grew in both ways i.e. vertically & horizontally having all India presence, including end to end business solution, manufacturing cleaning products and luxury textiles. A strong and trusted brand of India, include a large and loyal workforce base, a multi-channel platform for business solution and consumer products.The Company have a strong technology platform designed to deliver a high level of scalability and innovation and a seasoned management team with deep roots in the industry. The Company is dedicated to ensuring a superior experience and a critical component of that is customer service. It provide customer support at all stages, like before, during and after. The customer touch-points include website, services, retailing, MIS backup, a network of more than 430 dedicated sales personal across India addressing the needs of

