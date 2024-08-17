iifl-logo-icon 1
Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd Share Price

4.65
(0%)
Oct 7, 2020|02:15:11 PM

Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

4.65

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

4.65

Day's Low

4.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

34.17

Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:43 AM
Sep-2019Mar-2019Sep-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.80%

Non-Promoter- 42.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

10.01

10.01

7.37

4.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.81

22.62

6.3

1.44

Net Worth

28.82

32.63

13.67

6.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

53.33

57.44

13.67

29.67

yoy growth (%)

-7.16

320

-53.91

15.44

Raw materials

-20.78

-20.71

5.98

16.76

As % of sales

38.96

36.05

43.78

56.49

Employee costs

-6.12

-5.8

-1.37

-1.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-4.86

7.07

3.64

2.13

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.4

-0.41

-0.26

Tax paid

1.05

-2.19

-1.23

-0.74

Working capital

5.78

20.4

9.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.91

15.44

16.45

Op profit growth

-154.38

98.95

53.31

EBIT growth

-163.91

87.9

66.85

Net profit growth

-178.13

102.06

72.7

No Record Found

Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Mittal

Whole-time Director

Rajpal Walia

Independent Director

Raman Kumar Sah

Independent Director

Abhay Kumar

Independent Director

Nivesh Kumar Kha

Additional Director

Archana Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated on July 12, 2013 as Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 in Uttarakhand. The Company is engaged in real estate development business such as, construction of building and other colonies.Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech is a leading company in India providing a best in class customer experience to be Indias End to End Business solution provider. Through its website, www.pushpanjali.net, mobile applications and other associated platforms, users and business enterprises can explore, research and book a wide range of services catering to their needs. Since 2010, the Company grew in both ways i.e. vertically & horizontally having all India presence, including end to end business solution, manufacturing cleaning products and luxury textiles. A strong and trusted brand of India, include a large and loyal workforce base, a multi-channel platform for business solution and consumer products.The Company have a strong technology platform designed to deliver a high level of scalability and innovation and a seasoned management team with deep roots in the industry. The Company is dedicated to ensuring a superior experience and a critical component of that is customer service. It provide customer support at all stages, like before, during and after. The customer touch-points include website, services, retailing, MIS backup, a network of more than 430 dedicated sales personal across India addressing the needs of
QUICKLINKS FOR Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

