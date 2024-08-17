Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹4.65
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹4.65
Day's Low₹4.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield34.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
10.01
10.01
7.37
4.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.81
22.62
6.3
1.44
Net Worth
28.82
32.63
13.67
6.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
53.33
57.44
13.67
29.67
yoy growth (%)
-7.16
320
-53.91
15.44
Raw materials
-20.78
-20.71
5.98
16.76
As % of sales
38.96
36.05
43.78
56.49
Employee costs
-6.12
-5.8
-1.37
-1.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-4.86
7.07
3.64
2.13
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.4
-0.41
-0.26
Tax paid
1.05
-2.19
-1.23
-0.74
Working capital
5.78
20.4
9.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.91
15.44
16.45
Op profit growth
-154.38
98.95
53.31
EBIT growth
-163.91
87.9
66.85
Net profit growth
-178.13
102.06
72.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Mittal
Whole-time Director
Rajpal Walia
Independent Director
Raman Kumar Sah
Independent Director
Abhay Kumar
Independent Director
Nivesh Kumar Kha
Additional Director
Archana Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated on July 12, 2013 as Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 in Uttarakhand. The Company is engaged in real estate development business such as, construction of building and other colonies.Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech is a leading company in India providing a best in class customer experience to be Indias End to End Business solution provider. Through its website, www.pushpanjali.net, mobile applications and other associated platforms, users and business enterprises can explore, research and book a wide range of services catering to their needs. Since 2010, the Company grew in both ways i.e. vertically & horizontally having all India presence, including end to end business solution, manufacturing cleaning products and luxury textiles. A strong and trusted brand of India, include a large and loyal workforce base, a multi-channel platform for business solution and consumer products.The Company have a strong technology platform designed to deliver a high level of scalability and innovation and a seasoned management team with deep roots in the industry. The Company is dedicated to ensuring a superior experience and a critical component of that is customer service. It provide customer support at all stages, like before, during and after. The customer touch-points include website, services, retailing, MIS backup, a network of more than 430 dedicated sales personal across India addressing the needs of
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.