Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.65
(0%)
Oct 7, 2020|02:15:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd

Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-4.86

7.07

3.64

2.13

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.4

-0.41

-0.26

Tax paid

1.05

-2.19

-1.23

-0.74

Working capital

5.78

20.4

9.75

Other operating items

Operating

1.48

24.87

11.74

Capital expenditure

0.2

0.52

0.36

Free cash flow

1.68

25.39

12.1

Equity raised

45.23

26.68

7.78

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

17.94

11.49

16.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

64.86

63.56

36.59

QUICKLINKS FOR Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd

