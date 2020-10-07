Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-4.86
7.07
3.64
2.13
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.4
-0.41
-0.26
Tax paid
1.05
-2.19
-1.23
-0.74
Working capital
5.78
20.4
9.75
Other operating items
Operating
1.48
24.87
11.74
Capital expenditure
0.2
0.52
0.36
Free cash flow
1.68
25.39
12.1
Equity raised
45.23
26.68
7.78
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
17.94
11.49
16.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
64.86
63.56
36.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.