Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
10.01
10.01
7.37
4.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.81
22.62
6.3
1.44
Net Worth
28.82
32.63
13.67
6.35
Minority Interest
Debt
35.92
24.78
21.37
18.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.09
0.09
0.08
Total Liabilities
64.78
57.5
35.13
25.4
Fixed Assets
2.83
3.12
2.85
2.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.25
1.25
1.25
1.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.91
0.05
0
0
Networking Capital
56.26
50.72
30.56
16.92
Inventories
64.47
58.48
41.71
22.3
Inventory Days
1,720.36
719.18
592.19
368.7
Sundry Debtors
1.86
3.47
3.11
0.22
Debtor Days
49.63
42.67
44.15
3.63
Other Current Assets
17.67
15.65
21.14
16.41
Sundry Creditors
-21.92
-22.06
-5.88
-14.91
Creditor Days
584.92
271.29
83.48
246.52
Other Current Liabilities
-5.82
-4.82
-29.52
-7.1
Cash
2.52
2.35
0.48
4.33
Total Assets
64.77
57.49
35.14
25.39
