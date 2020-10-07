Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
53.33
57.44
13.67
29.67
yoy growth (%)
-7.16
320
-53.91
15.44
Raw materials
-20.78
-20.71
5.98
16.76
As % of sales
38.96
36.05
43.78
56.49
Employee costs
-6.12
-5.8
-1.37
-1.62
As % of sales
11.47
10.09
10.02
5.46
Other costs
-13.87
-16.18
-22.45
-37.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.01
28.17
164.14
125.27
Operating profit
12.55
14.74
-4.15
7.64
OPM
23.53
25.66
-30.39
25.75
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.17
-0.49
-0.4
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.32
-0.22
-0.19
Other income
0.79
0.85
0.01
0.02
Profit before tax
11.99
14.1
-4.86
7.07
Taxes
-3.11
-3.53
1.05
-2.19
Tax rate
-25.93
-25.08
-21.67
-31.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.88
10.56
-3.8
4.87
Exceptional items
0.04
0.07
0
0
Net profit
8.93
10.64
-3.8
4.87
yoy growth (%)
-16.05
-379.45
-178.13
102.06
NPM
16.75
18.52
-27.84
16.42
