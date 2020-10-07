iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.65
(0%)
Oct 7, 2020|02:15:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

53.33

57.44

13.67

29.67

yoy growth (%)

-7.16

320

-53.91

15.44

Raw materials

-20.78

-20.71

5.98

16.76

As % of sales

38.96

36.05

43.78

56.49

Employee costs

-6.12

-5.8

-1.37

-1.62

As % of sales

11.47

10.09

10.02

5.46

Other costs

-13.87

-16.18

-22.45

-37.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.01

28.17

164.14

125.27

Operating profit

12.55

14.74

-4.15

7.64

OPM

23.53

25.66

-30.39

25.75

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.17

-0.49

-0.4

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.32

-0.22

-0.19

Other income

0.79

0.85

0.01

0.02

Profit before tax

11.99

14.1

-4.86

7.07

Taxes

-3.11

-3.53

1.05

-2.19

Tax rate

-25.93

-25.08

-21.67

-31.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.88

10.56

-3.8

4.87

Exceptional items

0.04

0.07

0

0

Net profit

8.93

10.64

-3.8

4.87

yoy growth (%)

-16.05

-379.45

-178.13

102.06

NPM

16.75

18.52

-27.84

16.42

Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.