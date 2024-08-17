iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TCI Developers Ltd Share Price

388.2
(-0.46%)
Nov 10, 2022|03:27:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TCI Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

393

Prev. Close

390

Turnover(Lac.)

1.17

Day's High

393

Day's Low

388.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

144.8

P/E

45.98

EPS

8.4

Divi. Yield

0

TCI Developers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

TCI Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

TCI Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:00 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 91.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 91.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 8.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

TCI Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.73

3.73

3.73

3.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

4.23

Reserves

71.1

67.63

68.45

69.09

Net Worth

74.83

71.36

72.18

77.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.2

2.75

2.26

1.77

yoy growth (%)

16.14

21.88

27.12

-5.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.51

-2.82

-2.81

-2.7

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.12

-0.29

-0.58

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.49

-0.23

-0.27

Tax paid

0.53

0.32

0.51

0.63

Working capital

3.18

1.49

-0.24

-8.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.14

21.88

27.12

-5.87

Op profit growth

61.58

-43.68

-32.85

172.64

EBIT growth

-301.49

-3.91

-26.37

-74.47

Net profit growth

-1,919.34

-146.07

-111.43

-67.7

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

11.01

10.54

9.97

9.05

10.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.01

10.54

9.97

9.05

10.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.08

0.4

18.97

1.52

View Annually Results

TCI Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TCI Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

D P Agarwal

Director

Vineet Agarwal

Director

Chander Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Naresh Kumar Baranwal

Independent Director

Manisha Agarwal

Company Secretary

Saloni Gupta

Independent Director

Kishan Maliram Mittal

Independent Director

Phool Chand Sharma

Independent Director

Sivaraman Narayana Das

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TCI Developers Ltd

Summary

TCI Developers Ltd is Real Estate arm of Group TCI has been created to look into the development of the commercial properties of TCI. These properties will be developed into Offices Complexes, Residential Buildings, depending on the best use of the properties. The company is also under taking development of large modern Warehouses and Logistics Parks. The company has two subsidiaries namely, TCI Infrastructure Ltd and TCI Properties (West) Ltd.TCI Developers Ltd was incorporated on May 14, 2008. The company was promoted by Transport Corporation of India Ltd as their wholly owned subsidiary company. As per the scheme of arrangement, the Real Estate & warehousing division of Transport Corporation of India Ltd was de-merged and transferred to the company with effect from April 01, 2010.The companys equity shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) with effect from April 19, 2011.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR TCI Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.