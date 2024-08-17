Summary

TCI Developers Ltd is Real Estate arm of Group TCI has been created to look into the development of the commercial properties of TCI. These properties will be developed into Offices Complexes, Residential Buildings, depending on the best use of the properties. The company is also under taking development of large modern Warehouses and Logistics Parks. The company has two subsidiaries namely, TCI Infrastructure Ltd and TCI Properties (West) Ltd.TCI Developers Ltd was incorporated on May 14, 2008. The company was promoted by Transport Corporation of India Ltd as their wholly owned subsidiary company. As per the scheme of arrangement, the Real Estate & warehousing division of Transport Corporation of India Ltd was de-merged and transferred to the company with effect from April 01, 2010.The companys equity shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) with effect from April 19, 2011.

