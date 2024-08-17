SectorRealty
Open₹393
Prev. Close₹390
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.17
Day's High₹393
Day's Low₹388.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)144.8
P/E45.98
EPS8.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.73
3.73
3.73
3.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
4.23
Reserves
71.1
67.63
68.45
69.09
Net Worth
74.83
71.36
72.18
77.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.2
2.75
2.26
1.77
yoy growth (%)
16.14
21.88
27.12
-5.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.51
-2.82
-2.81
-2.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.12
-0.29
-0.58
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.49
-0.23
-0.27
Tax paid
0.53
0.32
0.51
0.63
Working capital
3.18
1.49
-0.24
-8.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.14
21.88
27.12
-5.87
Op profit growth
61.58
-43.68
-32.85
172.64
EBIT growth
-301.49
-3.91
-26.37
-74.47
Net profit growth
-1,919.34
-146.07
-111.43
-67.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
11.01
10.54
9.97
9.05
10.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.01
10.54
9.97
9.05
10.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.08
0.4
18.97
1.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
D P Agarwal
Director
Vineet Agarwal
Director
Chander Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Naresh Kumar Baranwal
Independent Director
Manisha Agarwal
Company Secretary
Saloni Gupta
Independent Director
Kishan Maliram Mittal
Independent Director
Phool Chand Sharma
Independent Director
Sivaraman Narayana Das
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TCI Developers Ltd
Summary
TCI Developers Ltd is Real Estate arm of Group TCI has been created to look into the development of the commercial properties of TCI. These properties will be developed into Offices Complexes, Residential Buildings, depending on the best use of the properties. The company is also under taking development of large modern Warehouses and Logistics Parks. The company has two subsidiaries namely, TCI Infrastructure Ltd and TCI Properties (West) Ltd.TCI Developers Ltd was incorporated on May 14, 2008. The company was promoted by Transport Corporation of India Ltd as their wholly owned subsidiary company. As per the scheme of arrangement, the Real Estate & warehousing division of Transport Corporation of India Ltd was de-merged and transferred to the company with effect from April 01, 2010.The companys equity shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) with effect from April 19, 2011.
