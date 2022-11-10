iifl-logo-icon 1
TCI Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

388.2
(-0.46%)
Nov 10, 2022|03:27:44 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.12

-0.29

-0.58

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.49

-0.23

-0.27

Tax paid

0.53

0.32

0.51

0.63

Working capital

3.18

1.49

-0.24

-8.35

Other operating items

Operating

2.05

1.02

-0.54

-8

Capital expenditure

0.8

11.4

-7.6

-0.15

Free cash flow

2.85

12.42

-8.14

-8.15

Equity raised

133.89

138.11

125.91

116.55

Investing

0.89

2.02

6.07

-1.52

Financing

4.25

-0.11

4.3

12.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

141.89

152.45

128.13

119.45

