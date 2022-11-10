TCI Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.12
-0.29
-0.58
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.49
-0.23
-0.27
Tax paid
0.53
0.32
0.51
0.63
Working capital
3.18
1.49
-0.24
-8.35
Other operating items
Operating
2.05
1.02
-0.54
-8
Capital expenditure
0.8
11.4
-7.6
-0.15
Free cash flow
2.85
12.42
-8.14
-8.15
Equity raised
133.89
138.11
125.91
116.55
Investing
0.89
2.02
6.07
-1.52
Financing
4.25
-0.11
4.3
12.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
141.89
152.45
128.13
119.45
