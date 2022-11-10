Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.2
2.75
2.26
1.77
yoy growth (%)
16.14
21.88
27.12
-5.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.51
-2.82
-2.81
-2.7
As % of sales
109.9
102.55
124.48
152.27
Other costs
-1.18
-0.86
-1.1
-1.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.09
31.22
48.63
86.15
Operating profit
-1.5
-0.93
-1.65
-2.46
OPM
-47
-33.78
-73.11
-138.42
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.49
-0.23
-0.27
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.73
-1.05
-0.65
Other income
1.14
1.87
2.35
3.36
Profit before tax
-1.12
-0.29
-0.58
-0.02
Taxes
0.53
0.32
0.51
0.63
Tax rate
-47.61
-111.06
-88.04
-2,969.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.58
0.03
-0.07
0.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.58
0.03
-0.07
0.61
yoy growth (%)
-1,919.34
-146.07
-111.43
-67.7
NPM
-18.39
1.17
-3.1
34.54
