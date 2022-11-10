iifl-logo-icon 1
TCI Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

388.2
(-0.46%)
Nov 10, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.2

2.75

2.26

1.77

yoy growth (%)

16.14

21.88

27.12

-5.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.51

-2.82

-2.81

-2.7

As % of sales

109.9

102.55

124.48

152.27

Other costs

-1.18

-0.86

-1.1

-1.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.09

31.22

48.63

86.15

Operating profit

-1.5

-0.93

-1.65

-2.46

OPM

-47

-33.78

-73.11

-138.42

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.49

-0.23

-0.27

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.73

-1.05

-0.65

Other income

1.14

1.87

2.35

3.36

Profit before tax

-1.12

-0.29

-0.58

-0.02

Taxes

0.53

0.32

0.51

0.63

Tax rate

-47.61

-111.06

-88.04

-2,969.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.58

0.03

-0.07

0.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.58

0.03

-0.07

0.61

yoy growth (%)

-1,919.34

-146.07

-111.43

-67.7

NPM

-18.39

1.17

-3.1

34.54

