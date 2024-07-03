Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹137.5
Prev. Close₹136.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹630.97
Day's High₹139.9
Day's Low₹126.16
52 Week's High₹142.44
52 Week's Low₹57.5
Book Value₹3.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,217.65
P/E144.21
EPS0.95
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.34
17.34
17.34
17.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.53
-6.22
-27.45
9.72
Net Worth
57.87
11.12
-10.11
27.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
36.18
12.75
10.74
8.96
yoy growth (%)
183.77
18.65
19.82
-44.97
Raw materials
-10.56
2.14
4.22
1.94
As % of sales
29.19
16.81
39.3
21.67
Employee costs
-1.4
-1.89
-1.8
-1.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
18.28
8.05
0.5
1.31
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.19
-0.22
Tax paid
-4.12
-2.03
-0.05
-0.54
Working capital
-57.55
29.47
4.58
13.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
183.77
18.65
19.82
-44.97
Op profit growth
86.83
246.29
18.85
-36.39
EBIT growth
90.65
266.12
19.13
-39.14
Net profit growth
135.17
1,226.09
-40.37
-65.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
72.01
62.28
0.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
72.01
62.28
0.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.6
0.18
1.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jatin Suratwala
Whole-time Director
Manoj Suratwala
Non Executive Director
Hemaben Pankajkumar Sukhadia
Independent Director
Pramod Jain
Independent Director
Dimple Kirit Sanghvi
Company Secretary
Prathama Gandhi
Additional Director
Shailesh Satish Kasegaonkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suratwwala Business Group Ltd
Summary
Suratwwala Business Group Limited was originally incorporated and registered on 31st January, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Suratwala Housing Private Limited. The Company name was changed from Suratwala Housing Private Limited to Suratwwala Business Group Private Limited on 15th May, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune. Thereafter, the Company got converted in to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name was changed to Suratwwala Business Group Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 21, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development i.e. residential and commercial projects based in Pune, Maharashtra. The projects include the development and sale of residential as well as commercial properties and the maintenance of the properties developed by the Maintenance Business. Apart from development and maintenance business, the Company focus on providing the space on rent such as renting for mobile tower, hoardings and banners on building or renting of the unsold space for short duration. The Company have completed real estate development projects in and around Pune which are at different stages of development. Currently, its business mainly focuses on residential developments, land development & development of commercial properties. The Company Promoters, Mr. Jatin Dhansukhlal Suratwala and Mr. Ma
Read More
The Suratwwala Business Group Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd is ₹2217.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd is 144.21 and 38.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suratwwala Business Group Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd is ₹57.5 and ₹142.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 123.06%, 6 Month at 10.48%, 3 Month at 21.08% and 1 Month at 16.94%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.