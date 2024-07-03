Summary

Suratwwala Business Group Limited was originally incorporated and registered on 31st January, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Suratwala Housing Private Limited. The Company name was changed from Suratwala Housing Private Limited to Suratwwala Business Group Private Limited on 15th May, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune. Thereafter, the Company got converted in to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name was changed to Suratwwala Business Group Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 21, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development i.e. residential and commercial projects based in Pune, Maharashtra. The projects include the development and sale of residential as well as commercial properties and the maintenance of the properties developed by the Maintenance Business. Apart from development and maintenance business, the Company focus on providing the space on rent such as renting for mobile tower, hoardings and banners on building or renting of the unsold space for short duration. The Company have completed real estate development projects in and around Pune which are at different stages of development. Currently, its business mainly focuses on residential developments, land development & development of commercial properties. The Company Promoters, Mr. Jatin Dhansukhlal Suratwala and Mr. Ma

Read More