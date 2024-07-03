iifl-logo-icon 1
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd Share Price

127.88
(-6.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

  • Open137.5
  • Day's High139.9
  • 52 Wk High142.44
  • Prev. Close136.89
  • Day's Low126.16
  • 52 Wk Low 57.5
  • Turnover (lac)630.97
  • P/E144.21
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.59
  • EPS0.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,217.65
  • Div. Yield0
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

137.5

Prev. Close

136.89

Turnover(Lac.)

630.97

Day's High

139.9

Day's Low

126.16

52 Week's High

142.44

52 Week's Low

57.5

Book Value

3.59

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,217.65

P/E

144.21

EPS

0.95

Divi. Yield

0

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Split

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.34

17.34

17.34

17.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.53

-6.22

-27.45

9.72

Net Worth

57.87

11.12

-10.11

27.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

36.18

12.75

10.74

8.96

yoy growth (%)

183.77

18.65

19.82

-44.97

Raw materials

-10.56

2.14

4.22

1.94

As % of sales

29.19

16.81

39.3

21.67

Employee costs

-1.4

-1.89

-1.8

-1.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

18.28

8.05

0.5

1.31

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.19

-0.22

Tax paid

-4.12

-2.03

-0.05

-0.54

Working capital

-57.55

29.47

4.58

13.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

183.77

18.65

19.82

-44.97

Op profit growth

86.83

246.29

18.85

-36.39

EBIT growth

90.65

266.12

19.13

-39.14

Net profit growth

135.17

1,226.09

-40.37

-65.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

72.01

62.28

0.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

72.01

62.28

0.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.6

0.18

1.03

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suratwwala Business Group Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jatin Suratwala

Whole-time Director

Manoj Suratwala

Non Executive Director

Hemaben Pankajkumar Sukhadia

Independent Director

Pramod Jain

Independent Director

Dimple Kirit Sanghvi

Company Secretary

Prathama Gandhi

Additional Director

Shailesh Satish Kasegaonkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suratwwala Business Group Ltd

Summary

Suratwwala Business Group Limited was originally incorporated and registered on 31st January, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Suratwala Housing Private Limited. The Company name was changed from Suratwala Housing Private Limited to Suratwwala Business Group Private Limited on 15th May, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune. Thereafter, the Company got converted in to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name was changed to Suratwwala Business Group Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 21, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development i.e. residential and commercial projects based in Pune, Maharashtra. The projects include the development and sale of residential as well as commercial properties and the maintenance of the properties developed by the Maintenance Business. Apart from development and maintenance business, the Company focus on providing the space on rent such as renting for mobile tower, hoardings and banners on building or renting of the unsold space for short duration. The Company have completed real estate development projects in and around Pune which are at different stages of development. Currently, its business mainly focuses on residential developments, land development & development of commercial properties. The Company Promoters, Mr. Jatin Dhansukhlal Suratwala and Mr. Ma
Company FAQs

What is the Suratwwala Business Group Ltd share price today?

The Suratwwala Business Group Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd is ₹2217.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd is 144.21 and 38.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suratwwala Business Group Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd is ₹57.5 and ₹142.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd?

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 123.06%, 6 Month at 10.48%, 3 Month at 21.08% and 1 Month at 16.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.39 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 26.58 %

